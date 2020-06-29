 Skip to content
Detroit cops in an SUV floor it into a crowd of protesters
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ready to spit after all that 9/11 gargling yet, America?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick! Rename some more racist shiat to distract from the systematic violence.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that never would've happened if axel foley didn't keep going to beverly hills
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's disgusting. He didn't even give them 20 seconds to comply.

/Seriously, fark that asshole.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowardly pants wetting cop panicked.

He was in a vehicle. He was not in immediate danger. Annoying, sure, but not cause for assault with a deadly weapon.

ACAB
 
B0redd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want to say I would have done the same but it's Fark and I will get called names.
So bad cop, naughty cop! shame on you.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cowardly pants wetting cop panicked.

He was in a vehicle. He was not in immediate danger. Annoying, sure, but not cause for assault with a deadly weapon.

ACAB


I'll assume the police union decides otherwise.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow...so getting panicked over having a window broken out is cause to assault civilians with your vehicle. It's not like they could get to the driver. There is a divider in the car for a reason.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cops have a legal right to kill if they so much as "feel threatened."  That's been a legal standard for decades.
Now that the peasants are uprising, you will see a lot more of it.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to think my fear of cops was irrational and unjustified. Used to.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Detroit police department said that the driver, who hasn't been identified, was attempting to leave the scene after the rear window of the vehicle was "busted out." The department said: "The officer tried to escape."


My lying eyes see a pristine rear window... I must need some Cop Shades

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
peaceful ? don't think so
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rcain: The Detroit police department said that the driver, who hasn't been identified, was attempting to leave the scene after the rear window of the vehicle was "busted out." The department said: "The officer tried to escape."


My lying eyes see a pristine rear window... I must need some Cop Shades

[Fark user image 850x531]


Maybe there is more than one window in the rear.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Carry arms and defend protesters from people who try to hurt them. Cops included.

Peacefully protesting is merely an invitation for cops to brutalize you some more. Start taking arms and start fighting back if they fight against you.

The only way you win against bullies is if you fight back, floor them, and make them afraid to ever start shiat again.
 
Nullav
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been saying it a lot lately, but we all need to keep saying it until this changes: WHAT THE EVER-LOVING fark IS WRONG WITH THE POLICE?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somewhere out there, the Dentist from the Frank Oz version of "Little Shop of Horrors" is considering a career change to becoming a cop.

Little Shop of Horrors - Dentist Song
Youtube bOtMizMQ6oM
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

B0redd: I want to say I would have done the same but it's Fark and I will get called names.
So bad cop, naughty cop! shame on you.


You want to say that if put into a position of authority and tasked with protecting the public, you would use a 3 ton vehicle as a weapon because you were annoyed?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A shocking video filmed Sunday night in Detroit shows a police SUV plowing through a group of peaceful protesters, sending people flying from the vehicle's hood.
The footage, posted to Twitter by demonstrator Ethan Ketner, shows a protest group surrounding the vehicle before it speeds off. The SUV hits multiple people and some demonstrators, who had climbed onto the cop car, are sent spinning as the driver accelerates. Onlookers can be heard screaming and telling the officer to stop.

Please don't take this as defending the officer's actions. I'm only pointing out that reporters really suck at their jobs. No wonder trust in the press has eroded. What the cops did was awful, but lying about the protestors sure doesn't help the story.
 
I_Like_Pie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know this won't be well received here, but it really doesn't matter if you are police.  If you are a group of people who surround a car and bust out windows while a driver is in the vehicle - You are going to get ran over.
 
Gramma
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not a cop, but if I was surrounded by a bunch of angry people and someone busted out my window and then people climbed on the hood of my vehicle, I would assume they were going to do me harm and I'd plow into them too.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nullav: I've been saying it a lot lately, but we all need to keep saying it until this changes: WHAT THE EVER-LOVING fark IS WRONG WITH THE POLICE?


Their little power trip and sense of masculinity is being threatened. Cops are what bullies become after their school days are over.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well... add 12 counts of attempted murder to the tally, I guess.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

B0redd: I want to say I would have done the same but it's Fark and I will get called names.
So bad cop, naughty cop! shame on you.


If yuo did the same you would already be in jail.
That's the point.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am old enough to remember a time when the police running people down wasn't such a common occurrence.  Wonder what's changed.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I am old enough to remember a time when the police running people down wasn't such a common occurrence.  Wonder what's changed.


The number of people climbing up on a cop car?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gramma: I'm not a cop, but if I was surrounded by a bunch of angry people and someone busted out my window and then people climbed on the hood of my vehicle, I would assume they were going to do me harm and I'd plow into them too.


Yeah and you'd probably be justified in doing so, because you're not a cop.

Also, given how cops were ready to lie like a rug about beating that old man, I'm gonna take the claim that the back window was broken open with a mountain of salt.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Your tax dollars at work
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rcain: The Detroit police department said that the driver, who hasn't been identified, was attempting to leave the scene after the rear window of the vehicle was "busted out." The department said: "The officer tried to escape."


My lying eyes see a pristine rear window... I must need some Cop Shades

[Fark user image 850x531]


I dunno, it could be that still shot, but the left side of the rear window looks darker than the right side, which suggests a hole in the window.  I haven't seen the video though so it's hard to say.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rcain: The Detroit police department said that the driver, who hasn't been identified, was attempting to leave the scene after the rear window of the vehicle was "busted out." The department said: "The officer tried to escape."


My lying eyes see a pristine rear window... I must need some Cop Shades

[Fark user image image 850x531]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks busted to me. You can see the telephone poll through it, and contrast that with the tint where the window is intact.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A shocking video filmed Sunday night in Detroit shows a police SUV plowing through a group of peaceful protesters, sending people flying from the vehicle's hood.
The footage, posted to Twitter by demonstrator Ethan Ketner, shows a protest group surrounding the vehicle before it speeds off. The SUV hits multiple people and some demonstrators, who had climbed onto the cop car, are sent spinning as the driver accelerates. Onlookers can be heard screaming and telling the officer to stop.

Please don't take this as defending the officer's actions. I'm only pointing out that reporters really suck at their jobs. No wonder trust in the press has eroded. What the cops did was awful, but lying about the protestors sure doesn't help the story.


a. Someone leaning on the hood of your stopped car is not violence.  This was a protest against police violence, and protesters blocking your car's path and demanding you listen to them chant for a few minutes is not a threat to your life. A car is a lethal weapon, and what this cop did was no different from firing random shots into this crowd of people.  He or she should be in prison for aggravated assault and should be personally liable for the medical bills of the people he hurt.

b.  Apparently what happened here is that protesters parked their cars near a city park, peacefully marched their protest loop, and while they were marching, police created a line blocking the protesters' access to their own vehicles. So these people were just trying to go home after a peaceful protest and the police found a way to piss them off and goad them into acting up instead of letting things resolve on their own.  Which is exactly what they do at pretty much every protest.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, he floored it out of the group of protestors. Not into a group of them.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Russ1642: A shocking video filmed Sunday night in Detroit shows a police SUV plowing through a group of peaceful protesters, sending people flying from the vehicle's hood.
The footage, posted to Twitter by demonstrator Ethan Ketner, shows a protest group surrounding the vehicle before it speeds off. The SUV hits multiple people and some demonstrators, who had climbed onto the cop car, are sent spinning as the driver accelerates. Onlookers can be heard screaming and telling the officer to stop.

Please don't take this as defending the officer's actions. I'm only pointing out that reporters really suck at their jobs. No wonder trust in the press has eroded. What the cops did was awful, but lying about the protestors sure doesn't help the story.

a. Someone leaning on the hood of your stopped car is not violence.  This was a protest against police violence, and protesters blocking your car's path and demanding you listen to them chant for a few minutes is not a threat to your life. A car is a lethal weapon, and what this cop did was no different from firing random shots into this crowd of people.  He or she should be in prison for aggravated assault and should be personally liable for the medical bills of the people he hurt.

b.  Apparently what happened here is that protesters parked their cars near a city park, peacefully marched their protest loop, and while they were marching, police created a line blocking the protesters' access to their own vehicles. So these people were just trying to go home after a peaceful protest and the police found a way to piss them off and goad them into acting up instead of letting things resolve on their own.  Which is exactly what they do at pretty much every protest.


They were breaking his windows. That's past the point of "peaceful"
 
B0redd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Algebrat: B0redd: I want to say I would have done the same but it's Fark and I will get called names.
So bad cop, naughty cop! shame on you.

You want to say that if put into a position of authority and tasked with protecting the public, you would use a 3 ton vehicle as a weapon because you were annoyed?

No no you are right, having 50 people railing on your car is mildly annoying and I would be mightily vexed if I was the driver.

But imagine another dimension where 50 people jumping on your car and your about 5 seconds away from being rolled over is scary. Yes in that dimension I would use a 3 ton motor as a weapon.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Almost impossible to tell in that low-res image, but I disagree.  The back window wraps around, and if tinted, it's going to look different depending on what part of the window is in front of the pole.

In any case, this was still unnecessary by the driver.  Moving forward at a moderate pace to get people out of the way?  Sure.  Flooring it?  Attempted vehicular homicide.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gramma: I'm not a cop, but if I was surrounded by a bunch of angry people and someone busted out my window and then people climbed on the hood of my vehicle, I would assume they were going to do me harm and I'd plow into them too.


The whole point about killing others out of fear, is that you can lynch  anyone and just claim...I was afraid...and get away with it.

What do you think, Trayvon?.....oh...wait....

Do you really think the cops were telling the truth?  I watched the video several times. I heard no breaking glass. I did hear people screaming about getting rammed with a vehicle though.

There will probably be more videos.  Honestly, protesters should record everything. have many designated persons who's job is to record.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dear Officer
If you don't like being called a thug. Maybe try not acting like a thug.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

B0redd: I want to say I would have done the same but it's Fark and I will get called names.


Translation: I'm willing to murder my fellow Americans and my feelings are easily hurt.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a not United States-ian, the key issue seems to be the concept that what I'll call 'simple noncompliance' can be responded to with lethal force.   Fix that concept within United States law enforcement and you might start seeing progress.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 minute ago  

B0redd: I want to say I would have done the same but it's Fark and I will get called names.
So bad cop, naughty cop! shame on you.


As long as we've established that you're somehow the victim here. Good for you!
 
B0redd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zasteva: B0redd: I want to say I would have done the same but it's Fark and I will get called names.

Translation: I'm willing to murder my fellow Americans and my feelings are easily hurt.


nope
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ObscureNameHere: As a not United States-ian, the key issue seems to be the concept that what I'll call 'simple noncompliance' can be responded to with lethal force.   Fix that concept within United States law enforcement and you might start seeing progress.


Bingo.
the use of force policy has to be taught in a manner that demands de-escalation procedures.
Not, "ramp it up to the point where we can pray and spray. "
 
