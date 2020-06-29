 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Good morning New York. It's been a nice three month reprieve but it's time to move your cars again so the bullet casings can be swept away   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Area Man learned everything he knows about New York from Death Wish III.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weekhawken?
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Old and busted talking point:  "Look how violent Chicago is!"

New and also busted talking point: " Look how violent New York city is!"

I swear, this is the best deflection red-staters can manage anymore to avoid talking about police brutality, confederate idolatry, the opiod crisis, their skyrocketing COVID rate and their general Trumpian shiatstainery.

We get it, you don't like black people. urban areas.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ferries still must obey alternate side of the river parking.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
De Blasio seems determined to bring back levels of crime unseen since Koch and Dinkins were in office.  I'm sure that abolishing the police and prisons will solve that problem in a jiffy.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If there's anyplace in the world that has an accumulation of spent cases, all that's needed is to drop a hint to some reloaders.

Those cheap old bastards will do anything for some free brass.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Busted?  So dozens of people aren't shot each weekend in Chicago?  You think that's all a hoax?  Tell me, do you have any daring opinions where you think mass shootings are staged?
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I had an uncle like that, every 4th of July  the parade had some guys marching in it firing blanks (I have no idea why) he would have his kids follow them and collect the brass, one year I picked one up and put it in my pocket. You'd think I'd robbed Fort Knox. Yeah he was a cheap asshole.
 
