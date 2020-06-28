 Skip to content
 
(WSIL-TV Carterville)   I see what you did there Florida Man and I'm going all in .... I am Kentucky Man   (wsiltv.com) divider line
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't tell Sarah Palin about this guy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shirt is buttoned right up to hide some amazing tat, I will wager.
probably a pinwheel of some sort.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drew! You're looking great in that shot! Keep up the good work!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
That's a rough 32.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He looks like he is questioning every decision he has made in life.  He's going to sit in jail singing, "Nobody Knows the Troubles I've Seen".

Then he is going to get out on bail, rob a liquor store and be arrested again.
 
151
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In his defense, there's never been a better time to be bad at crime. Pretty much guaranteed a low or personal bond, to go out and be more bad at crime.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
KInd of feel bad for that guy.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pish. Florida man would have mixed in a little meth and set himself on fire while proclaiming himself Overlord of Pineola.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well, what'd I do now?"
 
bbcard1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is Brooke Schlyer blurry? She does not appear to be someone who needs to be low resolution.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I looked up 'dink' in wicktionary and it has his picture.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazo​n​aws.com image 850x478]That's a rough 32.


Pro tip: If you're drunk and happen to look in a mirror, no matter how good an idea it may sound at the time, don't trim your beard.
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: uttertosh: [quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazon​aws.com image 850x478]That's a rough 32.

Pro tip: If you're drunk and happen to look in a mirror, no matter how good an idea it may sound at the time, don't trim your beard.


From the sounds of it, this guy is never NOT drunk
 
