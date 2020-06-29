 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Rhode Island and Connecticut glare at other 48 states over their tiny masks   (wgntv.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 9:35 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, yay us!

There's a lot of things wrong with Connecticut, but I guess this isn't one of them.  Rhode Island is just east Connecticut.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll say it again... I am INCREDIBLY proud of how the people of this state have handled this. Yes, we are the smallest, but we are also the most densely populated state and it could have easily gotten out of hand.

I almost always make fun of this place, but not today... not today. Helluva job!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll say it again... I am INCREDIBLY proud of how the people of this state have handled this. Yes, we are the smallest, but we are also the most densely populated state and it could have easily gotten out of hand.

I almost always make fun of this place, but not today... not today. Helluva job!


New Jersey is the most densely populated.  Little Rhody is up there though.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Well, yay us!

There's a lot of things wrong with Connecticut, but I guess this isn't one of them.  Rhode Island is just east Connecticut.


We have better beaches!
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In Texas, the had a protest march at the Capitol on Sunday.  They were protesting the mandatory mask order.  Because .... no one outside of texas really knows.
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WOOT!
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought those were suburbs of New York
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MegaLib: In Texas, the had a protest march at the Capitol on Sunday.  They were protesting the mandatory mask order.  Because .... no one outside of texas really knows.


Oh, we know
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania was doing pretty well in declining cases, but now Pittsburgh and western PA (which hasn't been hit that hard yet) is seeing a spike in cases. Apparently it's mostly from people traveling to hotspots and bringing it back with them

Not a huge spike...yet. But it speaks to how much better Philly is doing now that it isn't the leader in new cases anymore even though it's by far the largest population
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll say it again... I am INCREDIBLY proud of how the people of this state have handled this. Yes, we are the smallest, but we are also the most densely populated state and it could have easily gotten out of hand.

I almost always make fun of this place, but not today... not today. Helluva job!


I'm in agreement.
RI is all kinds of effed up, but in this case we've done really well.  I hope Gina doesn't remove the mask guidance when we move to Phase 3.  She's made some hints about it in past pressers, but that's what is getting this done IMO, and we can't back off yet.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvilEgg: Well, yay us!

There's a lot of things wrong with Connecticut, but I guess this isn't one of them.  Rhode Island is just east Connecticut.


Yep, that unfamiliar feeling is Nutmegger pride. I hope we can keep up the good work.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.