 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 San Diego)   Beluga whale spotted off San Diego is farthest south the species has been documented on West Coast   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Whale, beluga whale, SAN DIEGO, Narwhal, Whale watching, Point Loma, NOAA Fisheries spokesman Michael Milstein, typical range  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
awesomeocean.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If global warming was REAL they would be headed North to stay cool.

/Chessmate enviro turds
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want a big ole fish sammich ... Mmm
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Now I want a big ole fish sammich ... Mmm


who wants to tell him?
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Of interest to:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does it swim so wild and swim so free?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
must have took a wrong turn at Albuquerque
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/from hell's heart i stab at thee
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There were Orcas near my place at the far south end of the Puget sound by steamboat island this year, which isn't normal. From what I read the lack of boats in the water may have contributed to them coming further down this year.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: Of interest to:
[Fark user image 600x400]


Gregory Peck was from San Diego
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: MBooda: Of interest to:
[Fark user image 600x400]

Gregory Peck was from San Diego


Appropriate. Home of the Swastika building on the Naval Amphibious Base, which no doubt inspired his performance in The Boys From Brazil.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It decided to visit its aunt artic.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 500x211] [View Full Size image _x_]
/from hell's heart i stab at thee


Captain! We are receiving Whale-song!

Sir! It's coming from San Diego!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: jim32rr: Now I want a big ole fish sammich ... Mmm

who wants to tell him?


Ok, ok a mammal sammich it tis 🍺
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jim32rr: SpectroBoy: jim32rr: Now I want a big ole fish sammich ... Mmm

who wants to tell him?

Ok, ok a mammal sammich it tis 🍺


what a "mammal sammich" look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MBooda: jim32rr: SpectroBoy: jim32rr: Now I want a big ole fish sammich ... Mmm

who wants to tell him?

Ok, ok a mammal sammich it tis 🍺

what a "mammal sammich" look like:


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: jim32rr: Now I want a big ole fish sammich ... Mmm

who wants to tell him?


OK... You don't get fish from Beluga whales.  You get Beluga caviar.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.