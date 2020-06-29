 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   How the NYPD "weaponized" the recent George Floyd curfew to attack protesters and NYC residents   (theintercept.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Curfews should be unconstitutional. There's literally no way for someone who works nights to reasonably practice their right to assemble peaceably if the presumption is always it won't be peaceably if it's past an arbitrary hour of the night.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like they needed an excuse.
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NYPD is a terrorist organization.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Hope for the best, plan for the worst." takes on a whole new meaning when "exploitation" is part of the formula.  There are some intricate plans out there to take advantage, covering all forms of power, wealth, and control.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Police officers don't set curfews.  They don't set the parameters (like who's allowed to be where, on their porch in their house etc.)

They don't set the rules of engagement on how to handle people not following their instructions (or whatever).  Politicians do all that.

You're blaming the hammer.   Blame the people who saw the problem as a nail and picked the hammer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nailed it.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a miracle, I tell ya.  They've even managed to weaponize tear gas--something we can't even do in warfare.

/acab
 
Greil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How is this complex enough that it needs an article? The pigs are literally selected for stupidity, this won't be hard.

1. Protesters protesting
2. Pigs wanna beat them
3. Make new law they can be in violation of
4. Beat them

It's really that straightforward.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I think I'd rather blame both if that's fine with you.

I will say that I've been depressed how effectively politicians have obfuscated their role in all of this over the last month.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey, don't blame me, I was just following orders.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hostile occupying force.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The blue wall of silence means there's no such thing as an "ethical cop." Only when we get rid of it will we restore the nation's faith in its police.
 
