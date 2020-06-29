 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   The Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, is set to plead guilty Monday, bringing to a close over 40 years of fear and suffering   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I wonder if he'll admit to anything that's not on the list of recognized crimes
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Former police officer."

And they wonder why we look at them all askance.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the first of episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark last night. So far, it's been a really good documentary.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really a shame Patton Oswalt's wife passed away before they found him.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else ever comes of this, I hope they can change rape to have the statue of limitations removed.

The Mercy Seat is waiting and I hope they forget to wet your sponge.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I watched the first of episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark last night. So far, it's been a really good documentary.


The podcast Man in the Window was really good too.

This is also the reason why I will never do a 23 and me or anything like that.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another 'hero' in blue, er, killer cop...
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a difficult job.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched some documentary on this killer early in the quarantine and I remember thinking that it had to be a cop.... so, not surprised, but very surprised that if *I* could suspect a cop based on the access, and patterns of his rapes and killings... what the hell? The damned cops always look the other way when "one of our own" is involved... JEEBIS!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's setting yourself up to fail.  Calling yourself "The Golden State Killer".  Population of California is almost 40 million.

Frank Sinatra -- High Hopes
Youtube S94Bh3Qez9o
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz seen sweating profusely.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rot in hell, you monster.  I hope he spends his time in prison alternating between being frightened of getting his ass kicked, and getting his ass kicked.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: Rot in hell, you monster.  I hope he spends his time in prison alternating between being frightened of getting his ass kicked, and getting his ass kicked.


His fate is sealed for being a cholo already. He had some pretty young victims... besides, rapists are next to the bottom rung of the social ladder in prison, from what I have read.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: freetomato: Rot in hell, you monster.  I hope he spends his time in prison alternating between being frightened of getting his ass kicked, and getting his ass kicked.

His fate is sealed for being a cholo already. He had some pretty young victims... besides, rapists are next to the bottom rung of the social ladder in prison, from what I have read.


Also: he was a cop.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's really a shame Patton Oswalt's wife passed away before they found him.


Then again, it really shows what an awesome and large hearted person Patton Oswalt is for seeing his wife's work through to completion after her passing

Definitely looking forward to the doc on HBO
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why the police union out there isn't defending him.

Maybe his victims jay walked or something? There just has to be more to this story.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the headline as "Golden State Warriors Joseph DeAngelo" and wondered who that was. Warriors brought in a lot of unknown players last year due to injuries so figured it was one of them.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: Mad_Radhu: I watched the first of episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark last night. So far, it's been a really good documentary.

The podcast Man in the Window was really good too.

This is also the reason why I will never do a 23 and me or anything like that.


This case is exactly the reason WHY I joined 23andme.  If I have a rapist or murderer in my family tree, the law can have them.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: If nothing else ever comes of this, I hope they can change rape to have the statue of limitations removed.


You're aptly named.

Statutes of Limitation exist for a reason.  Not for the protection of the guilty, but to protect the innocent.

"Don't remove a fence until you fully understand why it was erected in the first place".
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I lived in the Sacramento region during his terror spree. Every single woman in town was scared. Before this asshole showed up Sacramento was absurdly one of those places where no one locked their doors ( lots of Midwestern transplants here ) and left their windows open at night. He changed all of that with a lot of help from our local TV news who were more than happy to share grisly details all day and night. Constant fear, constant terror for years. I hope they put this guy in general population immediately. Him being a cop and a rapist is going to make him a target for some inmate justice.

/ I'll supply the sack and the bars of soap which they need in there anyway.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why are there folks out there who want to close off public DNA databases to investigators?

This farker would still be free if it wasnt for such a database
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless someone takes him down in prison, even if he WERE to receive a death penalty, at 74 years
old, he will be long dead before liberal California gets anywhere close to executing him, not that
they would anyway.  :(
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would love to see him in a real life version of the Black Mirror episode 'White Bear.'
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: If nothing else ever comes of this, I hope they can change rape to have the statue of limitations removed.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chieromancer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I not pro-death penalty, but somehow live in prison doesn't seem enough. May karma be real and you die a painful, agonizing death.
 
NinjaFapper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is good that justice was served.  The problem is he doesn't seem to understand what he did.  He was guided in all his pleas by his lawyer.  It doesn't appear he has the mental capacity to suffer.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To all the people in this thread: do you not see the connection between your thirst for revenge and the police state we live in? If you agree with the BLM movement and defunding the police, but still want extreme punitive punishment for criminals without the possibility of rehabilitation or prevention, then you have a lot of soul searching to do. You can't have it both ways.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Dangerous_sociopath: If nothing else ever comes of this, I hope they can change rape to have the statue of limitations removed.

You're aptly named.

Statutes of Limitation exist for a reason.  Not for the protection of the guilty, but to protect the innocent.

"Don't remove a fence until you fully understand why it was erected in the first place".



"More: Yes. What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?

Roper: I'd cut down every law in England to do that!

More (roused and excited): Oh? (Advances on Roper.) And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned round on you where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? (Leaves him.) This country's planted thick with laws from coast to coast - Man's laws, not God's-and if you cut them down - and you're just the man to do it - d'you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? (Quietly.) Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake."
― Robert Bolt, A Man For All Seasons
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/live/​c​hannel/live-video/

live
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: To all the people in this thread: do you not see the connection between your thirst for revenge and the police state we live in? If you agree with the BLM movement and defunding the police, but still want extreme punitive punishment for criminals without the possibility of rehabilitation or prevention, then you have a lot of soul searching to do. You can't have it both ways.


I believe that, in this case at least, the SS Rehabilitation and the SS Prevention have both already sailed.
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I wonder if he'll admit to anything that's not on the list of recognized crimes


He allegedly cut the tags off of multiple mattresses before selling them
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

freetomato: AngryTeacher: Mad_Radhu: I watched the first of episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark last night. So far, it's been a really good documentary.

The podcast Man in the Window was really good too.

This is also the reason why I will never do a 23 and me or anything like that.

This case is exactly the reason WHY I joined 23andme.  If I have a rapist or murderer in my family tree, the law can have them.


I'm not looking to defend criminals...  I just don't want my genetic information out there for just anyone to have.
 
wee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: To all the people in this thread: do you not see the connection between your thirst for revenge and the police state we live in? If you agree with the BLM movement and defunding the police, but still want extreme punitive punishment for criminals without the possibility of rehabilitation or prevention, then you have a lot of soul searching to do. You can't have it both ways.


You'll probably get a few bites with that.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Ted Cruz seen sweating profusely.


When is he not?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordJiro: special20: freetomato: Rot in hell, you monster.  I hope he spends his time in prison alternating between being frightened of getting his ass kicked, and getting his ass kicked.

His fate is sealed for being a cholo already. He had some pretty young victims... besides, rapists are next to the bottom rung of the social ladder in prison, from what I have read.

Also: he was a cop.


So he will be treated like royalty by the guards. Not kidding.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: This is also the reason why I will never do a 23 and me or anything like that.


When my dad was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia I did the 23 and me thing. It didn't really tell me much for $200. But then I found promethease and for $5 using the raw data from 23 and me it told me almost too much. I don't have risk of early onset dementia just alzheimer's late in life. nsaids makes my stomach bleed and I have a genetic immunity to the norovirus.

BTW the killer was caught using GEDmatch.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bringing to a close the fear and suffering?

FU subby.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: Why are there folks out there who want to close off public DNA databases to investigators?

This farker would still be free if it wasnt for such a database


Becuase it's child's play to synthesize DNA from a sample and contaminate the already obtained evidence. A match is a slam dunk to simplistic juries.
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Former police officer."

And they wonder why we look at them all askance.


I know.  Good thing a crew of social workers tracked down this bastard.
 
