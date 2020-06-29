 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Trader Joe's Tiffany of Los Angeles defends herself, saying she had a good reason for her sociopathic disregard for the health and well-being of her fellow shoppers   (abc7.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I call bullshiat
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I call bullshiat


That the woman screeching about "democratic pigs" claims she has no political agenda?  Probably a safe assessment.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe her. I also believe that Volcanos are filled with caramel.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Patiently awaits the "Trader Joes had no such conversation with Karen" press release.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The woman declined to give any details about her medical condition.

What's the odds she had one of those stupid cards?
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

What's the odds she had one of those stupid cards?

What's the odds she had one of those stupid cards?


If she had a medical condition where a mask would interfere with her breathing, she's probably in deeper trouble over leaving her oxygen tank at home.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

What's the odds she had one of those stupid cards?

What's the odds she had one of those stupid cards?


The woman screeching that they were violating federal law by asking her to wear a mask due to her undisclosed 'medical condition'? Yeah, 100% she had one of those cards.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has anyone else noticed how much more effort is required to communicate while wearing a mask? Enunciation, pronunciation, smiley eyes, etc take a bunch more work. Maybe COVID deniers are just lazy.
 
Sinto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was just popping in to buy some Two Buck Covid
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Image of her husband is flying back from an event in Tulsa for moral support, expecting to crack open a 12-pack of Trader Jose lager:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, do fuck off idiotwoman! I have asthma and I always wear a mask when I shop, ride public transporation, go to medical appointments, the pharmacy, etc.

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Oh, do fark off idiotwoman! I have asthma and I always wear a mask when I shop, ride public transporation, go to medical appointments, the pharmacy, etc.

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?


Look at you trying to imply evidence-based understanding of reality. You're cute.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should feral whites be allowed in public without police supervision?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I did what any normal human being, a woman, would do if she was being harassed by a man, not knowing if he's a crazy man, so I started yelling in self defense," she says.

Go f*ck yourself, lady. (Look what I'm calling "lady")

I love that when nothing else works, she decides to go with the "All men are predators and all women are victims" defense.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

[Fark user image 850x815]


I loved her in Raising Hope.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Circusdog320: I call bullshiat

That the woman screeching about "democratic pigs" claims she has no political agenda?  Probably a safe assessment.


If that truly is the case, she has the self-awareness of a dildo in a dishwasher.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Oh, do fark off idiotwoman! I have asthma and I always wear a mask when I shop, ride public transporation, go to medical appointments, the pharmacy, etc.

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?


I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

If that truly is the case, she has the self-awareness of a dildo in a dishwasher.

That the woman screeching about "democratic pigs" claims she has no political agenda?  Probably a safe assessment.

If that truly is the case, she has the self-awareness of a dildo in a dishwasher.


That's an insult to dishwasher dildoes
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.


Magic!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magic!

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!


Now do the C word!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Now do the C word!

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!


That's who we're talking about
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't keep track of all of the badly behaving people.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now do the C word!

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!


Nah!
 
Joxette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing... How LOUD these people with "breathing problems" can yell.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah!

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!

Nah!


So much for those magic Admin powers...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So much for those magic Admin powers...

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!

Nah!

So much for those magic Admin powers...


If it's the word I think you're referring to, it's a misogynistic term.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amazing... How LOUD these people with "breathing problems" can yell.


I know, right?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If it's the word I think you're referring to, it's a misogynistic term.

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!

Nah!

So much for those magic Admin powers...

If it's the word I think you're referring to, it's a misogynistic term.


Not in England.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People that work in the retail and service industries have a tough, thankless job.

And that's why they should be allowed to shoot customers like this.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Not in England.

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!

Nah!

So much for those magic Admin powers...

If it's the word I think you're referring to, it's a misogynistic term.

Not in England.


It's a misogynistic term on fark no matter where you live.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I believe her. I also believe that Volcanos are filled with caramel.


manusmenu.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She was after attention and she is getting what she wants.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My buddy was right behind this lady in line. She wore a mask until she got in the store and then took it off and went nuclear.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

My buddy was right behind this lady in line. She wore a mask until she got in the store and then took it off and went nuclear.


My guess is she forgot her MAGA hat in the car and realized he need for attention couldn't wait.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone who has worked in the industry long enough - or hell, even simply lived in Los Angeles long enough - recognizes the type.

This here is a failed actor. And like so many other aspiring hearts who have failed to reach the pinnacle of their dreams in what is, after all, a damned ruthless biz ... she has found that screeching politics are in fact easier.

Look for the 'Access Hollywood' interview and a Fox & Friends first appearance by week's end. If the audience tracking is favorable enough she'll be invited back a few times and will eventually earn a slot, however small. TJ Karen's "Culture Minute" is a definite possibility.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"who asked ABC7 not to use her name"


yeah, that's gonna last on the internet.

come on TJ's selfish loud lady, OWN your desire to potentially breath/shout death on EVERY man, woman, and child close enough to see your face. be bold! be better! be best!


tell us your name -and let it echo throughout the land, and echo through every other selfish moran among us!

evil, petty, selfish morans salute you all throughout trumpland my lady, step up and wear their laurel wreath!


i promise this nation will remember your sacrifice.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The woman, who asked ABC7 not to use her name, says she called a Trader Joe's store in Toluca Lake and was given permission by the manager to come in and shop without a facial covering. But she claims she mistakenly went to North Hollywood where another manager told her she would make an exception allowing her to buy groceries without a mask on that day only.

Looks like she exceeded her U.S. Recommended Daily Allowance of manager talk.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "I did what any normal human being, a woman, would do if she was being harassed by a man, not knowing if he's a crazy man, so I started yelling in self defense," she says.

Go f*ck yourself, lady. (Look what I'm calling "lady")

I love that when nothing else works, she decides to go with the "All men are predators and all women are victims" defense.


Wasn't there like 3 or 4 employees there and at least 2 women?
 
puffy999
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's a misogynistic term on fark no matter where you live.

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!

Nah!

So much for those magic Admin powers...

If it's the word I think you're referring to, it's a misogynistic term.

Not in England.

It's a misogynistic term on fark no matter where you live.


Which is weird, because Fark edits the word to be the Canadian pronunciation, and they're basically British America.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records - Official Music Video
Youtube LoF_a0-7xVQ
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I believe that one of the last items she threw looks like a mask. I could be wrong, but I've seen numerous reports of her wearing a mask when she entered. I'm sure there's security footage somewhere that shows her from her car through the front door.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yep, upon review of the video, she's holding a mask in her left hand along with a cellphone. The last thing she says is she has a mask as she throws it in the air.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status​/​1277327743773016064

I hate farking liars.


Yep, upon review of the video, she's holding a mask in her left hand along with a cellphone. The last thing she says is she has a mask as she throws it in the air.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status​/​1277327743773016064

I hate farking liars.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What's misogynistic about Canucks?

If you have such severe breathing problems, which I don't believe for a second you do because you certainly had no problem shouting, why the hell are you going to a store? Why aren't you hauling around a portable oxygen tank if you have such a severe breathing problem?

I'm impressed that the Fark filter didn't catch the F-word.

Magic!

Now do the C word!

Nah!

So much for those magic Admin powers...

If it's the word I think you're referring to, it's a misogynistic term.


What's misogynistic about Canucks?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heh. Loaded the page, and auto-video/audio started playing. A voice asked "How do you stay safe from the coronavirus?"

Answered to myself: "Wear a mask in public, social distancing and NOT LIVING IN THE MOST ABSOLUTELY IDIOTIC COUNTRY ON EARTH" Granted, we don't get very many geniuses out of our own personal education system, but the people here not wearing masks you can count on one blind butchers hand when you venture out. And they almost always seem to be old white guys not wearing them.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I'm always disappointed whenever y'all farkers vote smart my dumb ass comments.

And that's why they should be allowed to shoot customers like this.


I'm always disappointed whenever y'all farkers vote smart my dumb ass comments.
 
