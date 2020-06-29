 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   George Takei puts complaints about wearing a mask in the proper perspective   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 3:31 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the replies:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's your perspective for today!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George, you make 2020 just a little bit better every time you post. Thank you.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.sott.net/article/434796-T​h​e-Science-is-Conclusive-Masks-and-Resp​irators-do-NOT-Prevent-Transmission-of​-Viruses

Not that anyone here cares about science and stuff
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My neighborhood Facebook page is in the midst of a civil war caused by this mask issue. It's been fun watching people get torn to shreds.

One guy posted about some kind of upcoming spiritual awakening. That was weird.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DanQuayle: https://www.sott.net/article/434796-T​h​e-Science-is-Conclusive-Masks-and-Resp​irators-do-NOT-Prevent-Transmission-of​-Viruses

Not that anyone here cares about science and stuff


(wince)  Do you really think we're THAT gullible and stupid?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DanQuayle: https://www.sott.net/article/434796-T​h​e-Science-is-Conclusive-Masks-and-Resp​irators-do-NOT-Prevent-Transmission-of​-Viruses

Not that anyone here cares about science and stuff


Trollin' used to mean something. This isn't even phoned in.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DanQuayle: https://www.sott.net


Well let's look at what the top stories are currently on this site...

MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness - Harrison Koehli, Elan Martin, Corey Schink   13
Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DanQuayle: https://www.sott.net/article/434796-T​h​e-Science-is-Conclusive-Masks-and-Resp​irators-do-NOT-Prevent-Transmission-of​-Viruses

Not that anyone here cares about science and stuff


And if that is absolutely 100 percent true, what harm has wearing a mask done?  Instead of saying it's not a 100 percent cure so I don't accept it, try thinking of your neighbors whose mind might be put at ease.  And think to yourself, "Was that so Farking difficult?" We're not asking you to storm Normandy.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.