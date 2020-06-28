 Skip to content
(Heavy)   Looks like we picked the wrong week to practice (name a thing) says attorney couple who shows off gun collection to peaceful protestors marching past their mansion   (heavy.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Listen hick, we was too much for any big city police force to handle. It will take the United States Government to pin a rap on us. And they won't make it stick. I'll be back pulling strings to get guys elected mayor and governor before you get a ten buck raise. (Respect to 1948 movie Key Largo)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The f*ck she gon' do with that .22?!

And Mr. Pink, over here. Ridiculously laughable.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: Listen hick, we was too much for any big city police force to handle. It will take the United States Government to pin a rap on us. And they won't make it stick. I'll be back pulling strings to get guys elected mayor and governor before you get a ten buck raise. (Respect to 1948 movie Key Largo)

[Fark user image 425x306]


Add this the pile of perfect metaphors for 2020.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*to the pile
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HawgWild: The f*ck she gon' do with that .22?!

And Mr. Pink, over here. Ridiculously laughable.


There is another pic where he is aiming it just holding the barrel.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
so ya. good thing he brought his penis sleeve out, the protesters might have said some thing he didn't like, I guess.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
also, that master race guy is about to blow his wife's tits off.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
that nickel plated gun is the one that will end his breathing. hilarious.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His father must be so proud

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why are these white folks so damned scared? I'm curious to see if this couple gets a visit from local law enforcement because they blatantly violated Missouri law in brandishing guns. Hell, the woman pointed her gun at people and had her finger on the trigger. A bad twitch, and someone could have been hurt or killed. Neither one of these assholes should be allowed to own a gun.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Brosephus: Why are these white folks so damned scared? I'm curious to see if this couple gets a visit from local law enforcement because they blatantly violated Missouri law in brandishing guns. Hell, the woman pointed her gun at people and had her finger on the trigger. A bad twitch, and someone could have been hurt or killed. Neither one of these assholes should be allowed to own a gun.


The minute the bar association gets complaints from the dozen or so peaceful protesters they were pointing guns at, their careers are over.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Brosephus: Why are these white folks so damned scared? I'm curious to see if this couple gets a visit from local law enforcement because they blatantly violated Missouri law in brandishing guns. Hell, the woman pointed her gun at people and had her finger on the trigger. A bad twitch, and someone could have been hurt or killed. Neither one of these assholes should be allowed to own a gun.

The minute the bar association gets complaints from the dozen or so peaceful protesters they were pointing guns at, their careers are over.


I'm hoping that every single person there files a complaint first thing this morning.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've spent the better part of the night dealing with people on Twitter explaining how they're totally within their rights to wave guns at strangers, as if that's a totally reasonable thing to do.* Also, I can't help but be bemused at all the gun nuts defending these two, despite the fact that he points his gun at his wife nearly every chance he gets and she had her finger on the trigger the entire time.

*I know they're on a private street and the protestors were trespassing. I don't give a shiat. You know, maybe we should stop enabling people to flaunt their guns like this, because nothing good has ever come from it. We've already had at least one protestor killed by somebody who was "just defending themselves and their property," by running outside and chasing off protestors with a gun... We don't need another.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, c'mon -- one of them has GOT to be Sacha Baron Cohen.

Or an SNL cold open.

No functioning humans would willingly make themselves into that much of a living, breathing punchline.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing to me that, in the middle of nationwide protests over how our rights are arbitrarily skewed against some people, there are people arguing that they're within right to brandish guns at protestors and think they're making a convincing point.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Why are these white folks so damned scared?


A group of masked rioters broke down the gate to their gated community and were trespassing.

These people were protecting their property and themselves.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those two have made a spectacle of themselves..Let's hope the blowback is equally tasty as their
new found "fame" on the internet as mrs. fatass holder her husbands little member and mr. dork
brandishing his big black cock replacement...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if at least a few of the "good" gun owners had joined the march with their guns then this would not have happened. Or they would have went inside with them for tea and to compare guns.
This is what they keep telling us, correct?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Those two need a timeout and their toys taken away.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's somewhere between the high end of the misdemeanor scale/no-jail felony offense (brandishing) and the high end of the felony scale (aggravated assault).  If you wanted to push it, technically terrorism.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: The f*ck she gon' do with that .22?!


says local man just before getting shot with a .22.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very responsible gun owner with super trigger discipline. The mustard stains on the shirt are a nice touch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Hold it, men, he's not bluffing
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10 says they watch Fox News. $20 says they believe the stories about towns being invaded by busloads of looters.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Very responsible gun owner with super trigger discipline. The musnutjob stains on the shirt are a nice touch.

[Fark user image 850x554]


FTFY
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
different video showing flagrant walking on lawn violations...think of the poor grass

https://twitter.com/averyrisch/status​/​1277398535973949440
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, this is like something out of a movie.  The scene is almost surreal.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way they're holding it, I'm pretty sure they're at higher risk of shooting themselves than any protesters. I'm not sure they've ever gone to a range and shot. Any range officer would ream their ass for holding and waving the guns around as they are.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cripes.. I have serious doubts they've ever shot the damn things they are holding. His rifle needs an I'm with stupid as he points it in her direction. Hilarious!

Proper gun use isn't for intimidating. If you are pulling a gun you should be using it to defend yourself because your target intends to destroy you. Of course neither civilians nor cops seem to be obeying it all so well.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 615x1005]


I'm evil.
I'm thinking, it would be hilarious if he shot her.
 
innominatedude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What the hell is "peaceful" about knocking down a gate meant to prohibit entrance, to then come on in a mass crowd to march upon someone's house?  Every state in the US has outlawed trying to evict a tenant by coming on with a horde of people for the obvious breach of the peace it constitutes.  Why is it any different when people deliberately smash down a gate meant to deter trespassing and then come on en masse against a target they feel is very vulnerable given now large a crowd they are.

There is NOTHING peaceful about that.  EVERYTHING about it speaks of a desire to menace and terrorize.
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As Fark's resident gun nut, these 2 are the antithesis of responsible gun owners and I denounce them on behalf of everyone else in the gun community.

We all know the rules of not pointing unless you intend to shoot. Don't put your finger on the trigger until you're on target. Blah blah blah.

Both of those people broke the law by pointing the guns at people who were not committing a crime. Add it as a trump charge to his crime of fashion and call it a day.
 
puffy999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vrax: JFC, this is like something out of a movie.  The scene is almost surreal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: different video showing flagrant walking on lawn violations...think of the poor grass

https://twitter.com/averyrisch/status/​1277398535973949440


That "flagrant walking on lawn violation" made it legal in Missouri for him to point his gun at them. He could have even opened fire on the mob and been within the letter of the law. If eminent attorney Don Calloway quoted in the article were as successful as this couple he might have known it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

innominatedude: What the hell is "peaceful" about knocking down a gate meant to prohibit entrance, to then come on in a mass crowd to march upon someone's house?


They didn't knock it down, the gate just tripped and fell down. I heard the gate had trouble with drugs in the past. It shouldn't have resisted.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Very responsible gun owner with super trigger discipline. The musnutjob stains on the shirt are a nice touch.

[Fark user image 850x554]

FTFY


LOL. She definitely puts the you-know-what in "mustard."
 
puffy999
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: innominatedude: What the hell is "peaceful" about knocking down a gate meant to prohibit entrance, to then come on in a mass crowd to march upon someone's house?

They didn't knock it down, the gate just tripped and fell down. I heard the gate had trouble with drugs in the past. It shouldn't have resisted.


Gateo shot first.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are both rich, white lawyers so you know not only will there be no charges, they will also be paid a few million by the City for "mental stress".
 
puffy999
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LewDux: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Very responsible gun owner with super trigger discipline. The musnutjob stains on the shirt are a nice touch.

[Fark user image 850x554]

FTFY

LOL. She definitely puts the you-know-what in "mustard."


She does look like she waxes that upper lip tho'
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Brandishing.

Arrest them.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

innominatedude: What the hell is "peaceful" about knocking down a gate meant to prohibit entrance, to then come on in a mass crowd to march upon someone's house?  Every state in the US has outlawed trying to evict a tenant by coming on with a horde of people for the obvious breach of the peace it constitutes.  Why is it any different when people deliberately smash down a gate meant to deter trespassing and then come on en masse against a target they feel is very vulnerable given now large a crowd they are.

There is NOTHING peaceful about that.  EVERYTHING about it speaks of a desire to menace and terrorize.


I can't tell if this is sarcasm. I hope it is.
 
joker420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny way to spell rioters.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, if that ain't the picture of domestic bliss.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scumm: so ya. good thing he brought his penis sleeve out, the protesters might have said some thing he didn't like, I guess.


So much salt when a mob gets turned around because they didn't expect the homeowners to be armed. I love it.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 615x1005]


Prank Call of Cthulhu: Very responsible gun owner with super trigger discipline. The mustard stains on the shirt are a nice touch.

[Fark user image 850x554]


Those photos make me almost think she went insane and he's just.drunk enough on Scotch to just roll with it. He has a "I don't really give a shiat" look going on
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Klyukva: scumm: so ya. good thing he brought his penis sleeve out, the protesters might have said some thing he didn't like, I guess.

So much salt when a mob gets turned around because they didn't expect the homeowners to be armed. I love it.


They didn't, though? They were on the way to the mayor's house. They marched by this pair's house.
 
NKato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I've spent the better part of the night dealing with people on Twitter explaining how they're totally within their rights to wave guns at strangers, as if that's a totally reasonable thing to do.* Also, I can't help but be bemused at all the gun nuts defending these two, despite the fact that he points his gun at his wife nearly every chance he gets and she had her finger on the trigger the entire time.

*I know they're on a private street and the protestors were trespassing. I don't give a shiat. You know, maybe we should stop enabling people to flaunt their guns like this, because nothing good has ever come from it. We've already had at least one protestor killed by somebody who was "just defending themselves and their property," by running outside and chasing off protestors with a gun... We don't need another.


Being on private property does not give them a free pass to threaten people with a gun. Pointing a firearm at a person is assault.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Regardless of the legality of what they did, they desperately need to go to a range and get some firearms instruction, they were probably more danger to each other than the crowd.  I nearly had an anxiety attack looking at those pictures.
 
