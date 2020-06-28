 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   Next up on our continuing train wreck called 2020, Utah is afire   (kutv.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Knolls Fire, residents, acres  
•       •       •

595 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 7:31 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Be careful out there, I have had to evacuate a couple of times due to wildfires and it is no fun. Take care of your families and pets.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The entire intermountain west is a tinderbox right now. The monsoon moisture is slowly making its way up from Mexico into Arizona and later into Utah. We're supposed to have rain on 4th of July. Almost every year of my life, there has been a monsoon storm in the afternoon of July 4th. You can set your calendar to it.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have "half the country ablaze" until August.  I guess these things take a while, I might still make it.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That land used to be nothing but desert and scrubland.  Now it is miles of homes.  Wonder how much thought was given to fire protection.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah the hell with it, I got the marshmellows!
uncrate.comView Full Size

What? Like it can get any worse already? Please..
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh.

Literally on fire.

That's a nice change.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nevada, too.

https://twitter.com/DerrickClarkeLV/s​t​atus/1277437773813710848
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Quick, send rakes
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They must have forgotten to clean the floors.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drew, stop wrecking our world just so you can boost your time traveler tweet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Ah the hell with it, I got the marshmellows!
[uncrate.com image 850x566]
What? Like it can get any worse already? Please..


Our motto in the Army was "It can always get worse." So you really shouldn't tempt fate.
 
deadtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Happy Monday!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.