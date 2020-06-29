 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   NYPD celebrates NYC's pride weekend in the worst way possible   (buzzfeednews.com)
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thanks cops, what with all the other stuff in the news to be mad about I almost forgot that you are all irredeemable bastards who need defunding! Appreciate the reminder 👍
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
/Also: journalists need to sack up and describe police violence without the bias of erasing one-sidedness. When cops attack a protest, that is not "protesters clashing with police." That is "police attacking protesters."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police are very dangerous.  They assault people every time they show up.  Let's hope someone does something about them before someone gets hurt.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The asshole NYPD union leader was complaining that the cops get no respect.
Which is due to an atmosphere that they created.  Fark the cops.  Farking pigs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: The asshole NYPD union leader was complaining that the cops get no respect.
Which is due to an atmosphere that they created.  Fark the cops.  Farking pigs.


🐷🐖🐽🍩🍩🍩
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad to see more of these stories showing up in the last few days. People seem to have mostly moved on, but literally every day in this country since the protests started, the police have assaulted non-violent protesters somewhere.

In Portland, it's been an almost nightly occurance.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they cornhole some drunks?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last time I saw a mouth like that it had a hook in it!
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the police!  we need to go back to volunteer community policing.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*double facepalm* The NYPD quite obviously doesn't care at all about their public image anymore, and all they want you to do is RESPECT THEIR AUTHORITAH and OBEY OUR COMMANDS!!! Time for the Mayor to disband the NYPD and start over.
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: I'm glad to see more of these stories showing up in the last few days. People seem to have mostly moved on, but literally every day in this country since the protests started, the police have assaulted non-violent protesters somewhere.

In Portland, it's been an almost nightly occurance.


Cincinnati just had BLM protest downtown on Sumday.  It IS dwindling but it is still very much alive.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: I'm glad to see more of these stories showing up in the last few days. People seem to have mostly moved on, but literally every day in this country since the protests started, the police have assaulted non-violent protesters somewhere.

In Portland, it's been an almost nightly occurance.


It looks suspiciously like the "mainstream" media was trying to move people along to the next issue.

They managed to have the entire country worked into a frenzy over the details of e-mail servers and proper handling of classified information, but after ~10 days of dramatic high action video footage of police rioting and attacking protestors it went stale? No way. This is the wizard of oz screaming at us to not look behind the curtain.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: eiger: I'm glad to see more of these stories showing up in the last few days. People seem to have mostly moved on, but literally every day in this country since the protests started, the police have assaulted non-violent protesters somewhere.

In Portland, it's been an almost nightly occurance.

Cincinnati just had BLM protest downtown on Sumday.  It IS dwindling but it is still very much alive.


He's saying the attacks against non-violent protesters have happened daily, not the protests themselves.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yall white muthafarkers next
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just raid Stonewall while you are at it and have the union rep talk about the shine on his badge again.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: /Also: journalists need to sack up and describe police violence without the bias of erasing one-sidedness. When cops attack a protest, that is not "protesters clashing with police." That is "police attacking protesters."


journalists are a PR arm of the police because crime stories are easy money

this goes double for local TV news
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Yall white muthafarkers next


What's next?

Curious minds want to know.....
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brofar: Buttknuckle: eiger: I'm glad to see more of these stories showing up in the last few days. People seem to have mostly moved on, but literally every day in this country since the protests started, the police have assaulted non-violent protesters somewhere.

In Portland, it's been an almost nightly occurance.

Cincinnati just had BLM protest downtown on Sumday.  It IS dwindling but it is still very much alive.

He's saying the attacks against non-violent protesters have happened daily, not the protests themselves.


Ah yes.  I need more coffee.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Clashing or just doing their part to do a reenactment of the Stonewall Riots?  I am going with Historicsl Reenactment, you libs just did not know that was going on because you all are ignorant of history after pulling all the statues down.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.


How's that leather taste, bootlicker?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.


You believe that there are situations where beating people is acceptable. You have the mind of a true sociopath.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.

How's that leather taste, bootlicker?


If you start from the assumption that the police can do no wrong, then it seems obvious that the police can do no wrong. Duh, lib.
 
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone told the cops it was Texas and they didnt see anyone with horns.
 
Brofar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.


Or, maybe we want a middle ground of protection minus beating and killing innocent people.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Brofar: kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.

Or, maybe we want a middle ground of protection minus beating and killing innocent people.


the police protect capital, not people
 
cocozilla
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make no mistake - they think they're an army, they think this is a war, and they think we, the people, are the enemy.
 
eiger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Target Builder: eiger: I'm glad to see more of these stories showing up in the last few days. People seem to have mostly moved on, but literally every day in this country since the protests started, the police have assaulted non-violent protesters somewhere.

In Portland, it's been an almost nightly occurance.

It looks suspiciously like the "mainstream" media was trying to move people along to the next issue.

They managed to have the entire country worked into a frenzy over the details of e-mail servers and proper handling of classified information, but after ~10 days of dramatic high action video footage of police rioting and attacking protestors it went stale? No way. This is the wizard of oz screaming at us to not look behind the curtain.


yeah, you're probably right.

And and other thing I've noticed is that a lot of middle-aged and older white male pundits, when they do bother to write about the protests, tend to focus almost exclusively on how offensive they find the aesthetics of the protests or how pointless they are. Basically, a lot of articles whose thesis is either "These protests are the sign of a coming cultural revolution!" or "These kids just don't know what they want, so all of this is a waste of time!"

I think this is more organic as a lot of people spouting this line are independent or work for left-wing independent organizations. It seems more like the "olds" not getting what is going on and not being very interested in finding out.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 Note those without masks...note those not wearing them proprly.  Note that no one is 6ft apart.

Oh wait this is a liberal cause so its ok to be in large groups and no social distancing.  Your  hypocrisy is showing again people.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well they had to do something for the police to act on them. Of course for a site like Buzzfeed, it will leave that stuff out. This couldn't be unprovoked. Don't worry, most of you want no police and you will notice how dangerous some of these places will get.


Jut remember folks. There are no trolls on fark.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Make no mistake - they think they're an army, they think this is a war, and they think we, the people, are the enemy.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Casualty of 'Friendly fire'.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: drjekel_mrhyde: Yall white muthafarkers next

What's next?

Curious minds want to know.....


Any white person that don't lick that boot is going get kicked in the head
 
cocozilla
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Note those without masks...note those not wearing them proprly.  Note that no one is 6ft apart.

Oh wait this is a liberal cause so its ok to be in large groups and no social distancing.  Your  hypocrisy is showing again people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Make no mistake - they think they're an army, they think this is a war, and they think we, the people, are the enemy.


Word up.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We need to move past the need for violence.  Defund the police, close the departments and form new well resourced human service agencies.  We want social workers responding.  Stop the violence
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow! a bunch of homophobes from Staten Island and Long Island clash with the Pride Parade, who would have expected that.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eiger: Target Builder: eiger: I'm glad to see more of these stories showing up in the last few days. People seem to have mostly moved on, but literally every day in this country since the protests started, the police have assaulted non-violent protesters somewhere.

In Portland, it's been an almost nightly occurance.

It looks suspiciously like the "mainstream" media was trying to move people along to the next issue.

They managed to have the entire country worked into a frenzy over the details of e-mail servers and proper handling of classified information, but after ~10 days of dramatic high action video footage of police rioting and attacking protestors it went stale? No way. This is the wizard of oz screaming at us to not look behind the curtain.

yeah, you're probably right.

And and other thing I've noticed is that a lot of middle-aged and older white male pundits, when they do bother to write about the protests, tend to focus almost exclusively on how offensive they find the aesthetics of the protests or how pointless they are. Basically, a lot of articles whose thesis is either "These protests are the sign of a coming cultural revolution!" or "These kids just don't know what they want, so all of this is a waste of time!"

I think this is more organic as a lot of people spouting this line are independent or work for left-wing independent organizations. It seems more like the "olds" not getting what is going on and not being very interested in finding out.


It's because they are scared, they have been brainwashed their entire lives by propaganda and lies. They don't want to know the truth, and you will see them tightly embrace full on fascism before allowing change. Zappa was right, they're starting to pull the tables and chairs out of the way.
 
eiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Note those without masks...note those not wearing them proprly.  Note that no one is 6ft apart.

Oh wait this is a liberal cause so its ok to be in large groups and no social distancing.  Your  hypocrisy is showing again people.


We're talking about police violence, but thanks for contribution... I guess.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Cdr.Murdock: drjekel_mrhyde: Yall white muthafarkers next

What's next?

Curious minds want to know.....

Any white person that don't lick that boot is going get kicked in the head


I don't think these folks are quite picking up what you're putting down, and you are 100% right. There is literally a clear path of this behavior coming out of Europe for centuries. If they had their way and every last POC was eliminated from America they'd just start turning on those not "white" enough like they did before.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.