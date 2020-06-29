 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Everything just "HAS" to be bigger in Texas. Even the number of people infected with novel coronavirus   (bbc.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
sure, those numbers are "big" but florida will fight you for it.


i wish that was a joke. this is the worst contest ever.


and a populace treating COVID in the past tense isn't going to help.

Fark user imageView Full Size


shirt spotted saturday. 10,000 new cases in a day is no big deal, it's actually nothing to worry about. right? RIGHT?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I predict that two weeks after July 4th that it's going to be an absolute worst case scenario in red states.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why are filthy animals allowed to roam the streets with no mask on?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a perspective thing. Up here way up on of my head, everything seems pretty big down there. But, you get your maw down in the nitty gritty, you start stacking log next to log, you learn Texas wasn't so big after all.
 
puffy999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well the COVID fliiiies
Are gonna diiie
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: Well the COVID fliiiies
Are gonna diiie


Cough cough cough cough
 
darth sunshine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am not eager to take health advice from these men.
 
