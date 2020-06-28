 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Thou shalt not topple monuments with your pickup truck   (foxnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Associated Press, Montana police, Pickup truck, Kalispell City Council, Montana, Anthony Weimer, Truck, Online records  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 12:35 AM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who does he think he is, Martin Riggs?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't say he was wrong though. Monuments on public land should be secular. Want a religious monument then build it on your church property.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police say they didn't know what provoked the act of vandalism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it was an idol?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Help me, Jesus. I read the comments. 🤮
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Filing a lawsuit over separation of church and state would have been cheaper and nobler, dumbass.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Help me, Jesus. I read the comments. 🤮


Your comment made me go read and yeah that's the good stuff. I see they've learned the term Marxist.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Montana police arrested a man who they said pulled down a courthouse Ten Commandments monument with a chain and a pickup truck, according to reports.

Police said they didn't know what provoked the act of vandalism.

Patriotism?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Filing a lawsuit over separation of church and state would have been cheaper and nobler, dumbass.


But not nearly as much fun.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Filing a lawsuit over separation of church and state would have been cheaper and nobler, dumbass.


This one had been the subject of many, but somehow was still there..

Its gone now.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
[hero_tag.jfif]
 
Medic Zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barfmaker: ecmoRandomNumbers: Help me, Jesus. I read the comments. 🤮

Your comment made me go read and yeah that's the good stuff. I see they've learned the term Marxist.


Have they though?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.