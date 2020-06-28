 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   11 people shot across NYC. No word where they landed   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New York City, spree of gunfire, Manhattan, Queens, 30-year-old woman, The Bronx, New York, number of shootings  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice headline subby.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:
models-resource.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
if you got a beef, now is a good time to get even
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
New Jersey?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HomoHabilis: New Jersey?


Lawn Guyland?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guess Trump will have send troops there to.  Chicago won't get all the fun after all.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shot by undercover cops?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In at least three incidents, the victims refused to cooperate with the NYPD after being wounded, sources said.

Huh, wonder why.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IlGreven: In at least three incidents, the victims refused to cooperate with the NYPD after being wounded, sources said.

Huh, wonder why.


Because snitches get stitches. Next week they'll shoot the guy that shot them, and so on and so on. Been going on for decades.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
11 people in NYC? So, a typical Happy Hour.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see things are getting back to normal.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mononymous: I'm glad to see things are getting back to normal.


SSDD
 
i ignore u
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: "In at least three incidents, the victims refused to cooperate with the NYPD after being wounded, sources said."

I don't care.  If you deal with people scarier than the cops and piss them off to the point that they shoot you then you've earned everything you've received.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: IlGreven: In at least three incidents, the victims refused to cooperate with the NYPD after being wounded, sources said.

Huh, wonder why.

Because snitches get stitches. Next week they'll shoot the guy that shot them, and so on and so on. Been going on for decades.


First rule of gang club is coincidentally also the first rule of Fight Club.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you don't fix the cable.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since color was not mentioned, if the victims are black the shooter or shooters were black. If the victims were white, it doesn't matter what color what color the shooters were.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
it's OK fark liberals, they were black people, you don't have to pretend to care
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Wanted for questioning:
[models-resource.com image 750x650]


That one always lands you in the Warp Zone. Or Star Road if you're high as fark.
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know why it took my third trip to the page to appreciate subby's joke, but I'd start a dilatory slow clap now if I could. Good on you, subby. Sad story, but great headline, and shame on me for previously parsing it poorly.
 
puffy999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

daffy: Since color was not mentioned, if the victims are black the shooter or shooters were black. If the victims were white, it doesn't matter what color what color the shooters were.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: IlGreven: In at least three incidents, the victims refused to cooperate with the NYPD after being wounded, sources said.

Huh, wonder why.

Because snitches get stitches. Next week they'll shoot the guy that shot them, and so on and so on. Been going on for decades.


I... I think you missed the point, bro.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

