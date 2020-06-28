 Skip to content
(Twitter) Can't have a 100% full ICU at Texas Medical Center if you delete the page with the public data
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette
6 hours ago  
Funny how 'delete the data' has about as much effect on reality as 'stop the testing'
 
common sense is an oxymoron
5 hours ago  
That'll show reality who's the boss.
 
Boo_Guy
5 hours ago  
They wouldn't do that when hiding and falsifying data is what they criticized China of, would they?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob
5 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo
5 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: They wouldn't do that when hiding and falsifying data is what they criticized China of, would they?
[Fark user image image 492x498]


Every accusation.

Every. Accusation
 
UberDave
5 hours ago  
My family and the one we're "social bubbling" with noticed this yesterday.  And we figured it is probably political and someone gave in to pressure.

I swear...it feels the car has thrown a rod and is about to crap out and instead of slowing down or pulling off, they are going to keep it going as long as possible until it totally shiats out.
 
eurotrader
5 hours ago  

UberDave: My family and the one we're "social bubbling" with noticed this yesterday.  And we figured it is probably political and someone gave in to pressure.

I swear...it feels the car has thrown a rod and is about to crap out and instead of slowing down or pulling off, they are going to keep it going as long as possible until it totally shiats out.


If Houston area Hospitals are overwhelmed maybe some of the other much smaller with limited ablity to increase capacity hospital systems would start to come up with a plan. The lack of national leadership with equipment, personal and money is going to kill a lot of Americans.
 
dildo tontine
3 hours ago  
Well that solves the problem once and for all.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
OldRod
3 hours ago  

eurotrader: The lack of national leadership with equipment, personal and money is going to kill a lot of Americans.


We've already got 25% of the world's deaths, with only 4.5% of the world's population.

And it's just going to keep getting worse...

Deleting ICU data does nothing but piss people off.  It's not going to magically make the ICU be empty, or make the virus go away.
 
iheartscotch
2 hours ago  
That'll definitely solve the problem. By deleting the public facing portal; you solve all of the problems...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
2 hours ago  
A lot of pneumonia deaths coming up.
 
Langdon_777
1 hour ago  
We should be replacing those confederate statues with ones of Orwell.
 
Krieghund
30 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A lot of pneumonia deaths coming up.


I heard antifa was murdering a bunch of old people and people with preexisting medical conditions.
 
waxbeans
29 minutes ago  
Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔
 
Mister Buttons
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh
28 minutes ago  
February: "HA HA I REFUSE TO BELIEVE CHINA'S NUMBERS"

Now: ......................................​..............
 
untoldforce
28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔


God bless you, Texas Man.
 
Candygram for Mongo
26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔


farkin' A
 
Purple_Urkle
24 minutes ago  
You know what's harder to hide?
Homes going up for sale.
 
mofa
24 minutes ago  
If they could admit publicly that they needed more resources, perhaps they might obtain those resources. So basically, Abbott is willing to kill Texans to appear to be strong. Which he doesn't.
 
bucket_pup
24 minutes ago  
Will someone tell these assholes that this in NOT the time or place to be pulling shiat like this?  For the love of Dog, we are farking adults.
 
doofusgumby
23 minutes ago  
Covidiot's lament:. "I didn't think it would happen to me!"
 
theflatline
22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔


This is worth a million dollars?  I wouldn't even give 3.50.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
21 minutes ago  
Well gosh darn dam it stop testing! More test = more sick people = bad. Less tests = less rona = more winning. Pretty simple right liberals?
 
Jiggatron69
20 minutes ago  
Ok Texas......

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
19 minutes ago  
How do you know something was deleted unless you have a published copy to compare against?  And if you have a published copy to compare against, republish it.  Let's find out who finally got around to realizing these numbers were coming out and put the kibosh on it.
 
born_yesterday
18 minutes ago  
So deleting this data is supposed to make us feel safer?
 
Mister Buttons
17 minutes ago  

theflatline: waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔

This is worth a million dollars?  I wouldn't even give 3.50.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 240x180]


I kind of want to know if you already had that photo or hand, or what GIS you did to find it...
 
Lady J
17 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Newsweek: Texas Medical Center deleted ICU data amid state's coronavirus spike https://t.co/3aIG3hqv5V


I'm an analyst in the NHS and honestly this makes me almost jump out of the chair shouting NOOOOOO!!

Anathema.
 
leeksfromchichis
17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔


media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Texas Threesome
 
Kirzania
13 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A lot of pneumonia deaths coming up.


I don't think I've posted my story yet but ...

The crazy thing is, I think I had it in December. It was weird. Started with a cough around mid-November, not unlike typical allergy-junk cough. (I have rampant atmospheric allergies and they don't ever stop so I guess that's my disclaimer.) As the month progressed, my cough got worse ... I was coughing A LOT and it wasn't typical crap. It was unproductive, dry, and consistent. To the point where people started asking me if I was ok...
By December, I started taking regular naps in my company's Nap Room. I couldn't help it and I couldn't get through the day without it. I was barely able to get home to make dinner. I started falling asleep - passed out cold - on the bus to work and from work. By end of December, I could not sleep from the cough. I felt exhausted but the cough was non-stop. I had asthma as a kid and it was similar to an attack but not ... exactly the same. At one point, Thursday and Friday, I started to run a fever: 101 ... Topped at 102, I think, but by Saturday it was gone. Of course I still worked Monday because better to be dead than not working. I worked on my bed for an entire day because I could not make myself get up on Friday.
I finally scheduled a doctor appointment for that Monday. Shortness of breath, constant cough, but nothing felt like an emergency. They called me at 7am after seeing my "shortness of breath" comment and made me state I was refusing to go to the ER of my own accord.
It's a 5 block walk from work to doctor. I nearly didn't make it... I am not THAT out of shape, guys. I powered through. I fell asleep - again, dead sleep - waiting for the doc to come in.. she sent me straight to x-rays. They called me later to say it was pneumonia and I picked up the necessary antibiotics.
I never saw the film from the x-rays but the doctor at the time commented how strange it was I only had a fever for two days and that it was relatively "low-grade" for pneumonia. I didn't feel myself again until February, but my follow up x-ray in mid-January showed everything was clear.
Maybe it was pneumonia. I'm not a doctor, after all. I just can't help but hear these stories from everyone else and see the similarities and wonder that they just didn't recognize it as anything BUT pneumonia at the time.
 
Gonz
12 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Will someone tell these assholes that this in NOT the time or place to be pulling shiat like this?  For the love of Dog, we are farking adults.


I'm in San Antonio. Last night, somebody at the county lit up everybody's cell phones like they would for an Amber Alert or something. This one was just "Emergency: Stay At Home." 

People are farking dying. This is an emergency. WE ARE IN DANGER. Some people need to understand that and start behaving like adults.
 
The Ocho
12 minutes ago  
Houstonian here. There probably was some political pressure to delete the page with the icu stat. However, it wasn't a very good dashboard to begin with. It was a gauge chart, but 100% capacity was at the green/yellow transition. Apparently that was because the hospitals can expand their ICU bed count, so red is when they're nearing the end of their ability to expand. The chart was just over 100% normal capacity when it was removed. Small chance there's no politics involved, they realized it didn't communicate the message well.

The TMC is pretty neat. It's a city within the city and has a lot of independence.

Now, when they expanded the ICUs, I'm not sure where they were going to get staff for them. I've heard they're running into staffing issues before reaching full capacity.
 
tasteme
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huggermugger
11 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: Ok Texas......

[img.memecdn.com image 678x392]


He just died. Possibly in the ICU.
 
zerkalo
9 minutes ago  

doofusgumby: Covidiot's lament:. "I didn't think it would happen to me!"


It was a million-to-one shot, doc. a million-to-one!
 
OK So Amuse Me
8 minutes ago  
How to tell if your state has a republican Governor in one easy step.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
7 minutes ago  
I busted up my toilet with a hammer, so now I'll never have to take a crap ever again.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
7 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A lot of pneumonia deaths coming up.


I'm part of a modeling group and that's exactly what we're seeing.
 
fragMasterFlash
6 minutes ago  
If the city don't bury you, baby, Lord knows the county will...

Boot Hill (1989 Version)
Youtube ceizxtacBsQ
 
Yulian
5 minutes ago  
They can delete the data if they want...they can't delete all the sick and dead people and eventually, the population will notice.

I know Trumpers won't care or cast blame in the right direction, but if they wanna ignore it, go right ahead.

I wish only those ignoring this will get sick, I know they won't, but hopefully it'll  bias their way since they're taking far fewer precautions.
 
AsparagusFTW
4 minutes ago  

theflatline: waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔

This is worth a million dollars?  I wouldn't even give 3.50.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 240x180]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
4 minutes ago  

Gonz: People are farking dying. This is an emergency. WE ARE IN DANGER. Some people need to understand that and start behaving like adults.


Good luck trying to convince those Inbred Jeds to listen to reason. Those Plague Rats don't care whom they kill.
 
theflatline
3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: theflatline: waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔

This is worth a million dollars?  I wouldn't even give 3.50.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 240x180]

I kind of want to know if you already had that photo or hand, or what GIS you did to find it...


obese threesome, that was the safest one.

But rule 64, I saw the video about 10 years ago.
 
fusillade762
2 minutes ago  

Kirzania: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A lot of pneumonia deaths coming up.

I don't think I've posted my story yet but ...

The crazy thing is, I think I had it in December. It was weird. Started with a cough around mid-November, not unlike typical allergy-junk cough. (I have rampant atmospheric allergies and they don't ever stop so I guess that's my disclaimer.) As the month progressed, my cough got worse ... I was coughing A LOT and it wasn't typical crap. It was unproductive, dry, and consistent. To the point where people started asking me if I was ok...
By December, I started taking regular naps in my company's Nap Room. I couldn't help it and I couldn't get through the day without it. I was barely able to get home to make dinner. I started falling asleep - passed out cold - on the bus to work and from work. By end of December, I could not sleep from the cough. I felt exhausted but the cough was non-stop. I had asthma as a kid and it was similar to an attack but not ... exactly the same. At one point, Thursday and Friday, I started to run a fever: 101 ... Topped at 102, I think, but by Saturday it was gone. Of course I still worked Monday because better to be dead than not working. I worked on my bed for an entire day because I could not make myself get up on Friday.
I finally scheduled a doctor appointment for that Monday. Shortness of breath, constant cough, but nothing felt like an emergency. They called me at 7am after seeing my "shortness of breath" comment and made me state I was refusing to go to the ER of my own accord.
It's a 5 block walk from work to doctor. I nearly didn't make it... I am not THAT out of shape, guys. I powered through. I fell asleep - again, dead sleep - waiting for the doc to come in.. she sent me straight to x-rays. They called me later to say it was pneumonia and I picked up the necessary antibiotics.
I never saw the film from the x-rays but the doctor at the time commented how strange it was I only had a fever for two days an ...


Have you tried getting tested for antibodies?
 
nitropissering
1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Texan, here.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. I guess.
I did have 3 some with out needing a million dollars.
😔


Does looking through a window of a couple doing the nasty count as a 3 some?


/axing for a friend
 
KodosZardoz
1 minute ago  
Pat no attention to the sick people behind the curtain.
 
