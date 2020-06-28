 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Hitler, Hitler
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprisingly, not Lucas County.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hitler Works at Little Caesars
Youtube f5bgerx4C0w
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Surprisingly, not Lucas County.


Nah, though I also doubt anyone left working any of the Little Caesar's around here know "Carty Bread".
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always remember to draw the swastika turning to the right,
Not to the left, always to the right.

(Slaughterama, GWAR)
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So a couple of high school kids get fired and the Laskas get a couple of free pizzas. I see no winners here.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WGJ: So a couple of high school kids get fired and the Laskas get a couple of free pizzas. I see no winners here.


How about... Jews. Do you think Jews ~aren't~ better off when we expose anti Semitism and punish accordingly?

no wait... we need to consume swastika pizzas or no one will ever learn about ww2!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this is why you always open the box and check the order yourself before leaving
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting Pappa John to have been involved.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but that is the "good" swastika !
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were just trying to offer the couple a final solution to their hunger pangs.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess someone really hated their job.
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....a pizza doesn't scream when you put it in the oven.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepperoni pizza is not kosher anyways.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead Prank Call Hitler
Youtube ZnmdnOBeLsE
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

McGrits: Pepperoni pizza is not kosher anyways.


It's also not Italian.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if they eventually ate it, cuz, I mean, swastika pizza is still pizza.  Take away the symbolism and it looked like a pretty good pizza, maybe a little hurting for pepperoni in some spots, but still a good pizza.

I'm hungry.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WGJ: So a couple of high school kids get fired and the Laskas get a couple of free pizzas. I see no winners here.


I can think of appropriate punishments for the kids. Say, duct tape them to chairs and force them to watch the film the British made when they liberated, then cleaned forced the citizens of the nearby town to clean it.

Let's see how many times they barf.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would've gone back to Little Caesar's, asked who made my pizza, and then punched them in the face.

Because that's what we do.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guarantee that didn't happen. That is way too much pepperoni for a Little Caesars.  If it did happen then what they were fired for was putting 4 pizzas forth of pepperoni on 1 pizza.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They suck at insulting. That's clearly a manji mark.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

almejita: I wonder if they eventually ate it, cuz, I mean, swastika pizza is still pizza.  Take away the symbolism and it looked like a pretty good pizza, maybe a little hurting for pepperoni in some spots, but still a good pizza.

I'm hungry.


Little Caesar's is looking pretty good?

Back to quarantine with you.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: WGJ: So a couple of high school kids get fired and the Laskas get a couple of free pizzas. I see no winners here.

How about... Jews. Do you think Jews ~aren't~ better off when we expose anti Semitism and punish accordingly?

no wait... we need to consume swastika pizzas or no one will ever learn about ww2!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of two things happened.

1.  They made it for a friend but gave it to the wrong person; or
2.  It didn't happen
 
almejita
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should have highlighted the swastika edges with pineapple.

I'm really hungry.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: almejita: I wonder if they eventually ate it, cuz, I mean, swastika pizza is still pizza.  Take away the symbolism and it looked like a pretty good pizza, maybe a little hurting for pepperoni in some spots, but still a good pizza.

I'm hungry.

Little Caesar's is looking pretty good?

Back to quarantine with you.


I moved to Sequim (where I live) last November, and haven't ordered a takeout pizza yet. I thought about that the other day and wondered why.  Still haven't come up with an answer.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amateur.

Gotta use pineapple, if you want Farkers outraged.
 
aperson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sprgrss: One of two things happened.

1.  They made it for a friend but gave it to the wrong person; or
2.  It didn't happen


I was thinking either number 1 or they hated their boss and wanted to give him a nice little PR headache on their way out the door.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They snapped a photo of the pizza with the swastika sign, that happened to be backward, and posted it to social media.

I didn't know that there was a backwards on a swastika.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Julius Caesar killed a third of the Galic-Germanic population, and took another third as slaves. You only know his name because of PR that was a pro-monarch propaganda.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: almejita: I wonder if they eventually ate it, cuz, I mean, swastika pizza is still pizza.  Take away the symbolism and it looked like a pretty good pizza, maybe a little hurting for pepperoni in some spots, but still a good pizza.

I'm hungry.

Little Caesar's is looking pretty good?

Back to quarantine with you.


For five bucks, it's pretty good. Better than most of the chain pizza joints, anyway.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody in the twitter thread with the picture brought up something interesting. Why isn't the pizza cut?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Always remember to draw the swastika turning to the right,
Not to the left, always to the right.

(Slaughterama, GWAR)


The left alignment on the pizza is a Buddhist symbol. Total fail. Ah. There's the link.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sauwa​s​tika#:~:text=The%20term%20sauwastika%2​0is%20used,turned%20in%20the%20other%2​0direction.%22
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dyhchong: They snapped a photo of the pizza with the swastika sign, that happened to be backward, and posted it to social media.

I didn't know that there was a backwards on a swastika.


There isn't.  There is a way the Nazis chose to portray it, so, if you were being specific to 1930s and 1940s Germany, it might be.  But, in a generalized form, both turnings are used interchangeably.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: WGJ: So a couple of high school kids get fired and the Laskas get a couple of free pizzas. I see no winners here.

How about... Jews. Do you think Jews ~aren't~ better off when we expose anti Semitism and punish accordingly?

no wait... we need to consume swastika pizzas or no one will ever learn about ww2!


Mixing meat and dairy isn't kosher, so they shouldn't be ordering pepperoni in the first place.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Guarantee that didn't happen. That is way too much pepperoni for a Little Caesars.  If it did happen then what they were fired for was putting 4 pizzas forth of pepperoni on 1 pizza.


I briefly worked at Little Caesar's. We put 29 slices of pepperoni on a pizza. Looks like that one had 25.

YMMV by franchisee.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sprgrss: One of two things happened.

1.  They made it for a friend but gave it to the wrong person; or
2.  It didn't happen


It happened. The pepperoni was baked in, not moved.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the swastika sign, that happened to be backward,

So then technically it wasn't a Nazi swastika. In other cultures, most predominantly Hindu, the swastika is actually a good symbol.

/but it probably some stupid racist punk
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if there's an opening in the White House kitchen.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: sprgrss: One of two things happened.

1.  They made it for a friend but gave it to the wrong person; or
2.  It didn't happen

It happened. The pepperoni was baked in, not moved.


The pizza isn't cut.  The baked a pizza at home and put it in the Little ceasars box
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: TheHighlandHowler: Always remember to draw the swastika turning to the right,
Not to the left, always to the right.

(Slaughterama, GWAR)

The left alignment on the pizza is a Buddhist symbol. Total fail. Ah. There's the link.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sauwas​tika#:~:text=The%20term%20sauwastika%2​0is%20used,turned%20in%20the%20other%2​0direction.%22


Both are.  Often, both turnings will be used to create symmetry.  Hell, even in the West, the symbol was often drawn both ways.  You can find sports teams on the late 1800s and 1900s that will have both versions on their uniforms, some players going one way, some the other.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: dyhchong: They snapped a photo of the pizza with the swastika sign, that happened to be backward, and posted it to social media.

I didn't know that there was a backwards on a swastika.

There isn't.  There is a way the Nazis chose to portray it, so, if you were being specific to 1930s and 1940s Germany, it might be.  But, in a generalized form, both turnings are used interchangeably.


In Buddhism, which predates Nazis, the two alignments of the symbol have different meanings. At this point, most Buddhists don't use the symbol any more due to bad association.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I would've gone back to Little Caesar's, asked who made my pizza, and then punched them in the face.

Because that's what we do.


PUNCHY! PUNCHY!
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man, I hate it when they don't spread out the pepperoni evenly.

Also glad they fired those guys.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Somebody in the twitter thread with the picture brought up something interesting. Why isn't the pizza cut?


I request my pizza uncut. Keeps the grease from making the crust soggy.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Especially on meat heavy pizzas.
 
