 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Today in "Idiots Doing Idiot Things," we have...where else?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 10:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uhg, can we just skip ahead to the end of this already? Just give us the body count and move on.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"And to illustrate what happens when people go to a beach, here are some photos of young women wearing bikinis."
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the U.K.:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Uhg, can we just skip ahead to the end of this already? Just give us the body count and move on.


Working on it. Check back in a week or two.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just because you can....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.