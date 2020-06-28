 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   And when the wave approaches, take our ashes to the ocean   (ktla.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, California, California counties, parts of the state, State officials, populous county, mandatory bar closure order, close bars, COVID-19  
•       •       •

510 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nice nod to Portugal the Man
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait.... I thought that this all disappeared back around Easter because that's when the Jesus-y death cults celebrate egg laying rabbits....
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, Gavin, while you're at it, can you issue a notice that we are all required to wear baseball caps because it helps contain the virus so all the "nobody tells me what to do because MY FREEDOM" folks will stop wearing MAGA hats?

Actually, scratch that.  It's better that they identify themselves like that.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arizona would do this if Ducey wasn't a muppet with a hand up his ass.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watching America stumble, reel, and trip through this pandemic makes me pine for the days I was just embarrassed by Trump.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Watching America stumble, reel, and trip through this pandemic makes me pine for the days I was just embarrassed by Trump.


Trump is just one of the symptoms. It's his "base" of yowling CHUDs who are the cancer.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This virus makes me think it's time to be proactive against conservatism, not reactive.

Start arresting people who don't wear masks in public. Start charging people who make threats over not wearing a mask with terrorism. Charge Karen, Becky, and Susan with felonies if they cough on people.

And, most of all, tell conservatives to GO fark THEMSELVES instead of each and every blue state caving to their farking whims to reopen.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: This virus makes me think it's time to be proactive against conservatism, not reactive.

Start arresting people who don't wear masks in public. Start charging people who make threats over not wearing a mask with terrorism. Charge Karen, Becky, and Susan with felonies if they cough on people.

And, most of all, tell conservatives to GO fark THEMSELVES instead of each and every blue state caving to their farking whims to reopen.


I would agree. But, let's consider and additional option...

Enact your proposal in blue states. But, allow the red states to pollute themselves with abandon. Restrict travel from those states, and support to them. Then just sit back and let the conservatives kill themselves with the plague. Thus the problem takes care of itself.
 
Alebak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The next big pandemic question I'm gonna be wondering about as we continue into the summer is: are state governors willing to mandate a second shutdown, even if the feds are insisting that things are improving and pressuring for a return to normal?

I mean some states are willing to go all in because whatever reason, they don't think it's real, they're worried about re-election prospects, want to cozy up to Trump, whatever. I think that hopefully some that haven't been hit as hard and are committed to slowing the spread will see the burning wreckage and decide "well I don't wanna be THAT" and act accordingly.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep. Word is they'll start shutting stuff down again in Vegas. Except the casinos of course, because it's not In God We Trust. It's The Almighty Dollar is God.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Yep. Word is they'll start shutting stuff down again in Vegas. Except the casinos of course, because it's not In God We Trust. It's The Almighty Dollar is God.


Been laid off from a casino since March. Was even warned that people who get called back could face being re-laid off.

Was speaking to a coworker, and we're wondering if perhaps finding new jobs with less public exposure might just be a good thing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Yep. Word is they'll start shutting stuff down again in Vegas. Except the casinos of course, because it's not In God We Trust. It's The Almighty Dollar is God.


Nevada has the worst r.0 currently.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Overall:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: August11: Watching America stumble, reel, and trip through this pandemic makes me pine for the days I was just embarrassed by Trump.

Trump is just one of the symptoms. It's his "base" of yowling CHUDs who are the cancer.


If the trumpists are the cancer, the reich wing corporate media is the AIDS.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: KodosZardoz: Yep. Word is they'll start shutting stuff down again in Vegas. Except the casinos of course, because it's not In God We Trust. It's The Almighty Dollar is God.

Been laid off from a casino since March. Was even warned that people who get called back could face being re-laid off.

Was speaking to a coworker, and we're wondering if perhaps finding new jobs with less public exposure might just be a good thing.


Sorry to hear that. Talking to a friend earlier we were trying to figure out the rising rates. He said it may be tourists from Arizona. I dunno, but I keep thinking the strip has something to do with it. But who knows? There's so little contact tracing.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JonBuck: KodosZardoz: Yep. Word is they'll start shutting stuff down again in Vegas. Except the casinos of course, because it's not In God We Trust. It's The Almighty Dollar is God.

Nevada has the worst r.0 currently.

[Fark user image image 345x299]

Overall:

[Fark user image image 850x288]


Ugh. Me and my buddy are gonna start self quarantining again this week.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.