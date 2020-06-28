 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Top Cop fired for buying unauthorized weapons, Saskatchewan ??   (globalnews.ca) divider line
30
    More: Dumbass, Police, former chief of Saskatchewan, Firearm, Public accounts, Purchasing, Ministry, Highway Patrol, Constable  
•       •       •

1177 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top Cop sounds like a competition show hosted by Steven Segal THURSDAYS Only on History.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In America, they would give him an increased budget and a commendation for being pro-active.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The former chief of Saskatchewan's Highway Patrol was fired last year after he bought unauthorized weapons and equipment for first responders including silencers, rifles and ammunition, says the minister of highways. "

How else are you going to be in a mafia/hitman type of job?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Canada, a cop is fired for buying military equipment instead of having his budget doubled.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saskatchewan is a hotbed of evil, heavily armed, rampaging moose.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: [Fark user image 259x194]


total failure
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Saskatchewan is a hotbed of evil, heavily armed, rampaging moose.


Also the home of starlight tours.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: "The former chief of Saskatchewan's Highway Patrol was fired last year after he bought unauthorized weapons and equipment for first responders including silencers, rifles and ammunition, says the minister of highways. "

How else are you going to be in a mafia/hitman type of job?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope they don't run out of honey...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saskatchewan is like Kansas, only more rectangular and taller.

Just kidding. No Canadian province is as conservative as any American state. Not Alberta, not Massachusetts.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: nitropissering: "The former chief of Saskatchewan's Highway Patrol was fired last year after he bought unauthorized weapons and equipment for first responders including silencers, rifles and ammunition, says the minister of highways. "

How else are you going to be in a mafia/hitman type of job?

[Fark user image 265x180]


I liked that show, I feel like I'm the only one that's ever seen it sometimes though.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inception 2018? Kinda of new force.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why they fired him. Buying sound suppressors for a highway patrol force is quite unnecessary.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: "The former chief of Saskatchewan's Highway Patrol was fired last year after he bought unauthorized weapons and equipment for first responders including silencers, rifles and ammunition, says the minister of highways. "


What's wrong with buying silencers? It's unlikely either a police officer or people around him are going to be wearing hearing protection when he fires his weapon.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Klyukva: nitropissering: "The former chief of Saskatchewan's Highway Patrol was fired last year after he bought unauthorized weapons and equipment for first responders including silencers, rifles and ammunition, says the minister of highways. "

What's wrong with buying silencers? It's unlikely either a police officer or people around him are going to be wearing hearing protection when he fires his weapon.


He wasn't authorized to buy them. As per the article "He was expressly told not to purchase a shotgun and he did," said Greg Ottenbreit, minister of highways. "A blatant disregard for authority." Police, whether they understand it or not, are under civilian authority. Those overseers determine what equipment they use, not the police themselves. If they're not good with that they're welcome to investigate other career options.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Send in Dudley Do-Right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Police, whether they understand it or not, are under civilian authority. Those overseers determine what equipment they use, not the police themselves. If they're not good with that they're welcome to investigate other career options.


At least it won't go to waste!

Around $140,000 was spent on improper equipment, which will be liquidated to other law agencies in the future.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Police, whether they understand it or not, are under civilian authority.


Straight from the department of redundancy. Next up, the military are under military authority and nuns are are Cathaholic authority.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Send in Dudley Do-Right.

[Fark user image 259x194]


The irony is more provinces are starting to question the need for the RCMP to provide provincial level policing and looking at setting up their own. BC, Alberta and there are rumours about Nova Scotia after their mass shooting.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Must be from Wullerton. *spits*
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Standing by...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Weapon of choice?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm all for holding cops accountable for abusing authority.

But firing a cop for buying shotguns?  How lame and wimpy is this country?
 
Englebert Slaptyback [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glenford: Must be from Wullerton. *spits*


Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I'm all for holding cops accountable for abusing authority.

But firing a cop for buying shotguns?  How lame and wimpy is this country?


When you boss gives you specific direction not to do something and you do it anyway do you expect to keep your job?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: RussianPotato: I'm all for holding cops accountable for abusing authority.

But firing a cop for buying shotguns?  How lame and wimpy is this country?

When you boss gives you specific direction not to do something and you do it anyway do you expect to keep your job?


Cops belong to unions and are not "at will" employment.
They don't have a "right to work".
So they can't just be fired like everyone else can.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cops belong to unions and are not "at will" employment.
They don't have a "right to work".
So they can't just be fired like everyone else can.



And yet he was fired anyway. Just like anyone else who disregards direct instructions from their superior. I guess you're not as knowledgeable in employment law as you believed.

Also, the terms "at will" and "right to work" don't mean the same in with respect to employment issues in Canada as they do in the U.S.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Top Cop fired for buying unauthorized weapons, Saskatchewan ??

Either this headline is missing some words, 'Saskatchewan' is a phrase meaning something like 'can you believe that?', or the admins are sniffing glue and crying at the mirror again, because this goddamn headline makes no farking sense otherwise.

I understand the basic joke here: "Oh my god, how could this happen in . . . Saskatchewan?" but you really need something like lightning and thunder or a bunch of horses whinnying in fear like someone said Frau Blücher for this to work, for fark's sake.  Jesus, people, get with the farking program, mods!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.