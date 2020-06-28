 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Old Hell: Risk of death by Covid-19. New Hell: Covid-19 for life   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Immune system, Medicine, Health care, Health care provider, Dr. Jessica Dine, Infection, symptoms weeks, COVID-19 patients  
•       •       •

1300 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 7:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
mother nature is paying us back. it was going to happen eventually. the great culling is upon us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I suspect that many of these conditions are pre-existing mortality factors that people didn't know they had, like diabetes, COPD, scar tissue from pneumonia and, well all the pre-existing conditions that I have already.

But once again I would like to point out how COVID-19 seems to teaches us lessons we should have already learned, about, say, smoking, obesity, casual sex without protection, and drinking and drinking while driving.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hobodeluxe: mother nature is paying us back. it was going to happen eventually. the great culling is upon us.


This message is approved by James Lovelock. Also by Jared Diamond, Nassim Nicolas Taleb and Your Mother Who Told You So.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One thing to keep in mind is that with all this attention focused on COVID-19, it is possible that these sorts of cases are finally getting attention, but there's similar cases for lots of other diseases that we haven't ever heard of before because those diseases and cases never got anywhere close to the attention COVID-19 is getting.

It's a scary thought that the flu or other bugs could do the same things to random people, but it's also something that can't be ruled out.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welp, I get my drive thru nasal rotorooter tomorrow. I sure hope this isn't permanent. I've been wearing a mask in public since March.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't surprising.  This is a really bad virus and it effects everything.  Wouldn't be surprised if it took the body a while to heal all the damage.  If it can be healed.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I suspect that many of these conditions are pre-existing mortality factors that people didn't know they had, like diabetes, COPD, scar tissue from pneumonia and, well all the pre-existing conditions that I have already.

But once again I would like to point out how COVID-19 seems to teaches us lessons we should have already learned, about, say, smoking, obesity, casual sex without protection, and drinking and drinking while driving.


You said drinking twice.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's just the flu." they said.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: "It's just the flu." they said.


Be gone in a week, they said.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have you seen pictures of the lungs they throw away after a COVID transplant?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still think this sort of virus just developed on it's own by mere evolutionary mutation?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

null: One thing to keep in mind is that with all this attention focused on COVID-19, it is possible that these sorts of cases are finally getting attention, but there's similar cases for lots of other diseases that we haven't ever heard of before because those diseases and cases never got anywhere close to the attention COVID-19 is getting.

It's a scary thought that the flu or other bugs could do the same things to random people, but it's also something that can't be ruled out.


This also happened with HIV and human herpesvirus 6A's potential involvement with dementia.

The only thing everyone knows about epidemiology isn't even true (wordy pdf about the Broad St. Pump)
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Radiohead - My Iron Lung
Youtube pRU-6vaKaf4


/they want everything...
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But hey, let's go to crowd onto the beach, then go drinking together....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guessing it will be a question of which is more profitable to the PTB
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Have you seen pictures of the lungs they throw away after a COVID transplant?


No, I'm ahhhh... good.
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Coming soon from a presidents twitter near you-

"The higher the temperatures the higher the stock market goes!"
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sounds nice. I mean, I'll probably never have the money to retire someplace warm. So I can just have a low-grade fever for the rest of my life, and I can live anywhere!
 
ocelot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She looks vegan.Eat a steak!
 
zang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: That sounds nice. I mean, I'll probably never have the money to retire someplace warm. So I can just have a low-grade fever for the rest of my life, and I can live anywhere!


Probably burns a lot of calories too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Baby Trump Trashes The White House | Vanity Fair
Youtube kfAzdQKPchQ
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Still think this sort of virus just developed on it's own by mere evolutionary mutation?


Let me see here.  I'll need to ask the fat orange dumbass who told me to inject bleach and drink Lysol.....He's the guy I rely on for all my medical information.  It's really worked out well so far.

Or, I could seek out information from qualified scientists and medical professionals who have released opinions and information about this very thing.  Nah, I'll go with Trump.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.