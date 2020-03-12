 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Good news coming from Trump's HHS secretary Alex Azar: We're all going to die from the coronavirus and you'll be lucky if you live though it as a zombie: 'Window closing for us to take action'   (cnn.com) divider line
77
    More: Dumbass, Supreme Court of the United States, United States, United States Constitution, Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, result of more testing, Former US Centers, different situation, Supreme Court  
•       •       •

1693 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's so FIRED!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Azra is as responsible as anyone for this debacle
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Speaking truth to power?

That's a firing.

Check the brake fluid while you're under there. I hear the brakes are shot on everything Trump.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark YOU ALL SO HARD TRUMPERS, YOU GET TINNITITIS.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't Arza a Muslim Comic?

Or am I thinking of the Demon Azra-el, a Kristian Angel?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CORRECTION: Read Azra-hole for Arza-hole.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When he says window, does he mean ICU capacity?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the farkhead president had taken this seriously and asked his base to wear masks and social distance we would be in great shape.

That's the biggest tragedy. Democrats would be like "absolutely. That's the right move. Science!"  They wouldn't be out Karenning in public like farking bratty assholes.

Whenever given a chance to truly lead, Dotard shiats the bed.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The window for control closed a month ago. Control over the virus was never Trump's goal, and it never will be.

The window is closed and boarded up and we are all trapped together.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Close everything down that is not essential. 

No Bars, no dine in eating, no church, no conventions, close all but a few hotels, etc.
Place all mortgages  on Hold, until the crisis is over. 
Pay every American 18 or over, $2000 a month, +$500 per child.
Pay every American who HAS to work who is essential an addition $1000 a month.

This is the way.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I watched this this morning, he wasn't farking around. The people he really needs to reach most likely don't watch Meet the Press. Unless they wanted to hate-watch John Bolton today.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: I watched this this morning, he wasn't farking around. The people he really needs to reach most likely don't watch Meet the Press. Unless they wanted to hate-watch John Bolton today.


Unfortunately, he says this, but his boss says something completely different.  Who are they going to believe.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: lindalouwho: I watched this this morning, he wasn't farking around. The people he really needs to reach most likely don't watch Meet the Press. Unless they wanted to hate-watch John Bolton today.

Unfortunately, he says this, but his boss says something completely different.  Who are they going to believe.


I know.   (._. )

Stock up and hunker down, it's all we can really do besides wearing masks and the other hygiene recommendations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too late. Trump is in full coverup/censorship mode on all news he doesn't like.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They don't f*cking care. They just want the coronavirus to finally rip through the population so they can call it "mission accomplished" and get back to making billions off the backs of the population. And they don't want us to get used the new normal because they're losing a lot of control over how the 21st century workplace is shaping up.

Fewer miles on cars, less gas, fewer cars on the roads, the necessity for an actual functioning broadband internet for all households, not being able to pressure employees in pointless, torturous in-person meetings. etc. Middle manager ASU business school types need a workplace so they can bully people.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brantgoose: Isn't Arza a Muslim Comic?



No, he's the guy who does/did the voice of Apu on the Simpsons
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With any luck this will kill off the Trump voters who refuse to wear masks.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: brantgoose: Isn't Arza a Muslim Comic?


No, he's the guy who does/did the voice of Apu on the Simpsons


Heh.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: The window for control closed a month ago. Control over the virus was never Trump's goal, and it never will be.

The window is closed and boarded up and we are all trapped together.


Yep, no more bets.
playwv.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good luck with that 'under control' thing.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x446]

Good luck with that 'under control' thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Telling CNN won't accomplish a damn thing.

Tell Trump... Tell Pence... Tell anyone who is in a position to do anything about it!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: BizarreMan: lindalouwho: I watched this this morning, he wasn't farking around. The people he really needs to reach most likely don't watch Meet the Press. Unless they wanted to hate-watch John Bolton today.

Unfortunately, he says this, but his boss says something completely different.  Who are they going to believe.

I know.   (._. )

Stock up and hunker down, it's all we can really do besides wearing masks and the other hygiene recommendations.


I really want to start punching No-Masks in the face.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: lindalouwho: BizarreMan: lindalouwho: I watched this this morning, he wasn't farking around. The people he really needs to reach most likely don't watch Meet the Press. Unless they wanted to hate-watch John Bolton today.

Unfortunately, he says this, but his boss says something completely different.  Who are they going to believe.

I know.   (._. )

Stock up and hunker down, it's all we can really do besides wearing masks and the other hygiene recommendations.

I really want to start punching No-Masks in the face.


I felt threatened! They were coming right at me with a deadly weapon!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: Isn't Arza a Muslim Comic?


I see his name and think of Azrael from the Smurfs....
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has never been under control.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess you need that "Like a miracle" miracle PDQ.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Fewer miles on cars, less gas, fewer cars on the roads, the necessity for an actual functioning broadband internet for all households, not being able to pressure employees in pointless, torturous in-person meetings. etc. Middle manager ASU business school types need a workplace so they can bully people


This. If there's anything good that's come out of the pandemic, it's my boss and his boss not being in the office. The former is snaps off in random fits of pique, and the latter is an empty company man who speaks almost entirely in corporate buzzwords.

It can't last forever, but I'll take it while I can get it.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He must really hate his job. Or are the vermin finally abandoning the Trumptanic?
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Close everything down that is not essential. 

No Bars, no dine in eating, no church, no conventions, close all but a few hotels, etc.
Place all mortgages  on Hold, until the crisis is over. 
Pay every American 18 or over, $2000 a month, +$500 per child.
Pay every American who HAS to work who is essential an addition $1000 a month.

This is the way.


Not that I disagree, but have you run the math on that and figured out where that money is coming from and how long you will have to do that for? Additionally, what does enforcement look like? Herein lies the problem. You can ask the public to be responsible but when they refuse to do so, what are the ramifications, who is seeing to it those are executed, and how is that staffed and funded?

I mean, there isn't much you as an individual can do. If we collectively did those things, we could manage the crisis but that isn't going to happen. People are going to go to their house parties, visit friends, go on vacation, go to the beach, celebrate Memorial Day and 4th of July, go out to the parks, not wear face coverings in public, go to protests, and do generally reckless and selfish things. Nobody has had a counter for that. Even if you started ticketed people for not wearing masks. Ticketing businesses? Om what authority? If they get caught and do not enforce policies or if someone just claims they aren't following protocol?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x446]

Good luck with that 'under control' thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The window is not closing. That window is nailed shut. As far as the U.S.A. us concerned there IS no window. Enjoy your first row seat in the pandemic horror show.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closing? Maybe a couple of months ago.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: With any luck this will kill off the Trump voters who refuse to wear masks.


Except they're going to take the rest of us with them.

/I have believed for some time that the human race will be extinct by the end of this century.  Didn't think it'd be this quick though
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to the plague rats.  "asking us to cover up our facepussy for 10 minutes while we're in a store is totalitarianism" farking inhuman farkers.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's closing the barn door after the horse got on the train that's left the station and was then loaded onto the ship that's already sailed on the water under the bridge.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to start carrying around a long wooden dowel like the Ye Olde Timey plague doctors did to shove people away from them. I'll call it "The Learning Stick". It won't be to shove people away though, just to break their jaws when they start talking stupid at me for wearing a mask in public.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Jake Havechek: With any luck this will kill off the Trump voters who refuse to wear masks.

Except they're going to take the rest of us with them.

/I have believed for some time that the human race will be extinct by the end of this century.  Didn't think it'd be this quick though


Don't give me hope like that.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: With any luck this will kill off the Trump voters who refuse to wear masks.


Does 2020 seem lucky so far?
/s
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was never interested in closing it. He was more happy to front, lie, and suck off Rump's microdick while this got going. All he did was argue.

Worse than useless.

A friend ran the math. If we had stayed in lockdown, ALL of us, we could probably start re-opening at the end of July with the disease all but eradicated.

Now? Now ha ha, you're looking at staying in lockdown for nine months at the least thanks to the increase in volume. 1.5 years if you're super cautious.

Azar and the rest of the Rump Rangers farked us, farked us hard, and now we all get to reap the results.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Pants full of macaroni!!: Jake Havechek: With any luck this will kill off the Trump voters who refuse to wear masks.

Except they're going to take the rest of us with them.

/I have believed for some time that the human race will be extinct by the end of this century.  Didn't think it'd be this quick though

Don't give me hope like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closing? No. It has closed. The GOP decided that it did not want to contain the virus. There has never, from the very start, been an actual consistent and universal effort. So now the rest of the world has written the US off, and is preparing to quarantine it.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think he means the nation is doing fine.
we're still doing ok, we're not at the fast zombie stage or even the slow zombie stage.
/where at the stage where somebody next to you is hiding his zomboid bite stage.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Not that I disagree, but have you run the math on that and figured out where that money is coming from


Same place as that $1.5 Trillion in March? Money printer goes brrrr.....

/or was this a trick question based on your username?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debt
Youtube XOty4J1b0FU
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Tsheimers: Jake Havechek: With any luck this will kill off the Trump voters who refuse to wear masks.

Does 2020 seem lucky so far?
/s


I always kinda DID want to die in an apocalypse. Beats being hit by a car.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Close everything down that is not essential. 

No Bars, no dine in eating, no church, no conventions, close all but a few hotels, etc.
Place all mortgages  on Hold, until the crisis is over. 
Pay every American 18 or over, $2000 a month, +$500 per child.
Pay every American who HAS to work who is essential an addition $1000 a month.

This is the way.


And this time, have some sanity when calling things essential. Hell, depending on the sector, the employer can swing part of that $1k/month. Y'know, the hazard pay most of us didn't get the first time around.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.