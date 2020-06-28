 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Mesh mask man, mesh mask man. Going to Walmart like a masked man can. Does he get sick, or does sick get him? Mesh mask man
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Your little sand castle built
Smiling through your guilt
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


you know, the common clay....etc
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be wrong to spray his muzzle with metallic spray paint.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it's because nobody was looking at his stupid, ugly face or his gargantuan cranium.

...it's like an orange on a toothpick!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


These people are broken.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


Deviants you say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: It would be wrong to spray his muzzle with metallic spray paint.


What makes you think his muzzle wasn't already covered with metallic spray paint?
businessinsider.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


You're not going to win them over by taking The Lord's name in vain.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Carlin was correct in reminding everyone that half of the people are on the left side of the bell curve.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Hitler-type ruling"

Yes, I guaran-goddamn-tee you that if Hitler was in power during a global pandemic and the science said that masks work, he'd require all citizens and soldiers to wear masks. He was evil, not a moron.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a clown.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: ...as a protest against his county's "Hitler-type ruling."

**rolles eyes**
Yes, because asking you to wear a piece of paper in front of your nose and mouth is EXACTLY like being sent to a concentration/death camp.

farking bunch of snowflakes
 
joker420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm Pro-V
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.

You're not going to win them over by taking The Lord's name in vain.


Well, God bless them....
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone else starting to think the anti-vaxxers just saw this as a way to get the job done faster?
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

joker420: I'm Pro-V


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: "Hitler-type ruling"

Yes, I guaran-goddamn-tee you that if Hitler was in power during a global pandemic and the science said that masks work, he'd require all citizens and soldiers to wear masks. He was evil, not a moron.


Well he invaded Russia without bringing winter equipment.
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it Pete?  Pete Sacarini???
 
joker420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Skeleton Man: "Hitler-type ruling"

Yes, I guaran-goddamn-tee you that if Hitler was in power during a global pandemic and the science said that masks work, he'd require all citizens and soldiers to wear masks. He was evil, not a moron.

Well he invaded Russia without bringing winter equipment.


But for that there would be a lot more German being spoke on this planet.
 
archeochick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: He was evil, not a moron.


I think you could make a solid argument for him being a moron.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


Farkin" misanthropes, are what they are
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

joker420: RepoManTSM: Skeleton Man: "Hitler-type ruling"

Yes, I guaran-goddamn-tee you that if Hitler was in power during a global pandemic and the science said that masks work, he'd require all citizens and soldiers to wear masks. He was evil, not a moron.

Well he invaded Russia without bringing winter equipment.

But for that there would be a lot more German being spoke on this planet.


Operation Barbarossa was the code name for the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union, which started on Sunday, 22 June 1941.

This has been your free history clue of the month.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: What a clown.


I think that's quite unfair to clowns.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

archeochick: Skeleton Man: He was evil, not a moron.

I think you could make a solid argument for him being a moron.


If only he had twitter back then.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Carlin was correct in reminding everyone that half of the people are on the left side of the bell curve.


"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."
 
AtomPeepers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Please Florida people, listen to reality. We can beat this virus, if we stop making masks political!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guy* in front of me at the grocery store today, who wasn't wearing a mask, threw a fit because he was made to wait 30 seconds while they sprayed down and wiped the conveyor belt.  Carried on through her ringing him up to where, as she finished, she asked him if she needed to call over a manager.

Tells her he's not angry (liar), he finds it humorous.  No dude, you were anger drug binging and looking like a damned fool.

* mid-30's looking white guy.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know what?  I don't give a f*ck anymore. I hope he gets deathly ill. F*ck him and his Hitler references.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It's clearly not about public safety"

Narrator: Nobody wanted to get into a semantic argument with someone who was clearly an idiot
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: C18H27NO3: What a clown.

I think that's quite unfair to clowns.


We live in a society where ICP is the voice of reason.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's going to feel really stupid when he finds out 5G can travel through that mesh space like a hot knife through butter.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: C18H27NO3: What a clown.

I think that's quite unfair to clowns.


I remember when the Juggalos had their gathering on the National Mall and we were prepared for the worst but then they got there and turned out to be far more responsible than anyone was expecting. Sure they were loud and brash but in a fun sort of way and they may be the only group I've ever heard of that cleaned up after themselves before they left the Mall.

Now that I live in California I'd take Juggalos over Raiders fans any day of the week.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

2wolves: joker420: RepoManTSM: Skeleton Man: "Hitler-type ruling"

Yes, I guaran-goddamn-tee you that if Hitler was in power during a global pandemic and the science said that masks work, he'd require all citizens and soldiers to wear masks. He was evil, not a moron.

Well he invaded Russia without bringing winter equipment.

But for that there would be a lot more German being spoke on this planet.

Operation Barbarossa was the code name for the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union, which started on Sunday, 22 June 1941.

This has been your free history clue of the month.


Yeah and Hitler figured we could conquer Russia in a few month despite basic geography and historical precedent on why not to invade Russia.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel that this could backfire disastrously...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I feel that this could backfire disastrously...

[Fark user image image 600x780]


Soooo... you're saying it's my choice?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I feel that this could backfire disastrously...

[Fark user image 600x780]


Is that an actual cat cafe? I think some of the more nervous cats will "fix" that problem quickly.
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: 2wolves: joker420: RepoManTSM: Skeleton Man: "Hitler-type ruling"

Yes, I guaran-goddamn-tee you that if Hitler was in power during a global pandemic and the science said that masks work, he'd require all citizens and soldiers to wear masks. He was evil, not a moron.

Well he invaded Russia without bringing winter equipment.

But for that there would be a lot more German being spoke on this planet.

Operation Barbarossa was the code name for the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union, which started on Sunday, 22 June 1941.

This has been your free history clue of the month.

Yeah and Hitler figured we could conquer Russia in a few month despite basic geography and historical precedent on why not to invade Russia.


We?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


If he said, I wanted to comply but I have asthma and I needed food.... I'd be okay with this. Pretending to wear a mask makes me feel safer than no mask at all.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

theteacher: Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.

If he said, I wanted to comply but I have asthma and I needed food.... I'd be okay with this. Pretending to wear a mask makes me feel safer than no mask at all.


If he has a legit health reason he can't go inside, Walmart will let him give them a list, and they will bring out his items to the parking lot. As far as I know, all supermarket chains are doing this.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What did you expect? He a grown ass man who plays paintball.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Odd that he at the end of the video, he wonders if laws like this will lead to not being able to attend schools without vaccines. Does Florida not also already require this in its public school system?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh god dammit - what the f*ck is WRONG with people?  Why is covering your nose and mouth so as not to spread a disease you may not even know you have, a political statement?

Jesus Fark, you goddamn mental deviants.


Did you hear anything he said or read any of the blurb?

It's a "Hitler-like ruling"

Duh.

I wonder what he's going to think when he's forced onto a train car.

Seriously, our country is so farked when they think asking people to wear masks is hitler like while the federal government throws people in cages based on the color of their skin, make enemies of the "others," our largest "news" orginization is basically propaganda that passes off conspiracy theories as facts, and the leader thinks he is above the law.

But again, masks are the hitler like thing.
 
