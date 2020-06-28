 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1914, Austria's Archduke Ferdinand was assassinated. And they all lived happily ever after   (history.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out (Official Video)
Youtube GhCXAiNz9Jo

RIP Franz Ferdinand
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
well, after the war, and the spanish flu.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing no one cares about Austria.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GhCXAiNz​9Jo]
RIP Franz Ferdinand


Came looking for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just kidding, the sandwich story is bullshiat.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just there to Pump *clap* You Up
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 524x499]

Just kidding, the sandwich story is bullshiat.


Ferdinand and cabal had good taste in firearms:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


FN Model 1910, based on John Browning's designs.

A video on it:

Small Arms of WWI Primer 058: Belgian FN1910
Youtube RxCwMSG9xjg
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what a total screwball
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
YES I FORGOT THE RIP I SEE THAT NOW
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The death of one man ended empires and a world order. It's amazing when you look at it. In 1914, they went to war on horses with lances. In 1918, tanks and airplanes and flame throwers and on and on.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crikey! That sounds like some fair dinkum bad news, mate.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't forget Archduchess Sophie, subbie, you misogynist.
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The death of one man ended empires and a world order. It's amazing when you look at it. In 1914, they went to war on horses with lances. In 1918, tanks and airplanes and flame throwers and on and on.


Chemical weapons and Trenches to make it a top 5.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mentat: Good thing no one cares about Austria.


Of course not. farking kangaroos.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, the moral of the story is "OBEY YOUR ARISTOCRATIC MASTERS AND SUBMIT, YOU PEASANTS!"?
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The existence and story of the dark hand and the subsequent assassination really are fascinating. Would make a great docu drama series actually considering everyone knows what it leads to.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry The Black Hand. Had to wiki that one for myself.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 524x499]

Just kidding, the sandwich story is bullshiat.

Ferdinand and cabal had good taste in firearms:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 468x316]

FN Model 1910, based on John Browning's designs.

A video on it:

[YouTube video: Small Arms of WWI Primer 058: Belgian FN1910]


It helps that they were in cahoots with the Serbian secret service and the highest reaches of that government.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mentat: Good thing no one cares about Austria.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
