 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   "I trust our citizens to not sneeze on each other" might just be the most idiotic thing a Texas mayor could say about his city's citizens. So... guess what?   (wfaa.com) divider line
42
    More: Fail, Government, Prevention, A Little Bit, Tell, Greg Abbott, executive order, Disease Control, whole idea  
•       •       •

1626 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "Pro-life" group are working to kill a lot of people still, I see.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm getting a little bit tired of having government telling us what we can and can't do and living in fear. Do we think that we're going to stop the spread of the virus? It's not possible," Council member Trace Johannesen said

Yeah, who does that city council think they are, anyway?  Probably a bunch of liberal pro-mask anti-virals.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm getting a little bit tired of having government telling us what we can and can't do and living in fear. Do we think that we're going to stop the spread of the virus? It's not possible," Johannesen said.

It is if you wear a farking mask!  It is literally the least we can do and it has a massive effect.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y'all motherf*ckers can't trust people to not sh*t on top of closed toilets seats or merge right, and you think that they'll be careful where they sneeze?

You're tired of the government telling you what to do? IF YOU WERE ALREADY DOING IT, THEN THE GOVERNMENT WOULDN'T HAVE TO MANDATE IT, NOW WOULD THEY? YOU'RE THE F*CKING REASON THAT THEY HAVE TO LABEL BLEACH "NOT FOR INTERNAL USE!"

Seriously. These are folks who insist that HOAs are JUST fine with their demands for hedge trimming and your Christmas light display, but "try not to do stuff that will KILL your Gam-Gam" is the bridge too far?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope that at the end of this pandemic, the level headed among us prevail upon everyone else the importance of abandoning one's ideology when extreme circumstances demand it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't think they were elected to assure proper hygiene in their city?

Don't eat food prepared by their restaurants, folks.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...you got a fever?

And the only prescription....

IS MORE COWBELL!?!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah - they don't even handle the access road well in Rockwall - I wouldn't trust them to not sneeze and discharge their open carry into their own feet
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're they ones saying they're tired of living in fear of something when they've been living in fear of minorities and poor people forever.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is giving some folks WAY too much credit in rural Texas...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you got half a brain you'll stay clear

So the dummies are gonna get it

Sounds fine
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, I'm guessing that subby trusts the citizens of Rockwall to obey stricter laws concerning face masks and social distancing.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In other news, pepper is flying off the store shelves like it was toilet paper.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I'm getting a little bit tired of having government telling us what we can and can't do


Abortion? Speed limits? Weed? Child marriage? Cross burning?

Masks? Real oppression there.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mayor? Maybe not. But this Texas governor still holds the record for the stupidest thing ever said

https://www.quora.com/Which-US-Senato​r​-stated-If-English-was-good-enough-for​-Jesus-Christ-its-good-enough-for-me
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I'm getting a little bit tired of having government telling us what we can and can't do and living in fear. Do we think that we're going to stop the spread of the virus? It's not possible," Council member Trace Johannesen said

Yeah, who does that city council think they are, anyway?  Probably a bunch of liberal pro-mask anti-virals.


And I mean, yeah, it does help slow the spread of the virus you chucklefark.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Y'all motherf*ckers can't trust people to not sh*t on top of closed toilets seats or merge right, and you think that they'll be careful where they sneeze?

You're tired of the government telling you what to do? IF YOU WERE ALREADY DOING IT, THEN THE GOVERNMENT WOULDN'T HAVE TO MANDATE IT, NOW WOULD THEY? YOU'RE THE F*CKING REASON THAT THEY HAVE TO LABEL BLEACH "NOT FOR INTERNAL USE!"

Seriously. These are folks who insist that HOAs are JUST fine with their demands for hedge trimming and your Christmas light display, but "try not to do stuff that will KILL your Gam-Gam" is the bridge too far?


authoritarians love authority. As long as it's telling other people what to do.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A lot of you will die.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yeah - they don't even handle the access road well in Rockwall - I wouldn't trust them to not sneeze and discharge their open carry into their own feet


I have a buddy from Rockwall. I once watched his dad sneeze himself of a ladder.

Not the same, but funny!
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah you remember all those years where we never had a the flu because people don't "Sneeze on each other"?

Yeah I don't

Look Covid spreads easier than the flu.

If you are not doing what you would need to do to stop the spread of the flu... Then you sure as hell NOT doing enough to stop Covid!!!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: So, I'm guessing that subby trusts the citizens of Rockwall to obey stricter laws concerning face masks and social distancing.


The same reason murder is illegal
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Spike masks with this and watch the lolz ensue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A lot of you will die.


But that's a chance I'm willing to take
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I trust people to keep acting like dicks.  It's a much safer bet.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It actually is possible, you world-wise moron. Read about what some of the other, non-chuckle-fark countries have been able to do with their mask-wearing citizens using what should be common sense.
The common clay of the land is going to be the unnecessary death of way too many of us.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A lot of you will die.


but that's a sacrifice he's willing to make.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wejash: They don't think they were elected to assure proper hygiene in their city?

Don't eat food prepared by their restaurants, folks.


Don't even shake hands with them in the best of times.  They aren't that skilled with the toilet paper, and never wash their hands.  Not all the sh*t is on the outside of their boots.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rockwall county, home of all of my Trumphumping cousins.
 
bababa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I was temporarily in a nursing home because of an injury, and in a wheelchair, people sneezed and coughed on me all the time. One was a nurse who was walking behind me. I could feel the spray of mucous hit the back of my neck and head. At meals, the care aids were supposed to wear masks when sick, but they usually didn't,  and they'd be coughing and sneezing right over our heads.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rockwall City...sounds like a place where a Batman villain originated from.
 
cepson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure they also trust citizens not to break into others' houses and cars as well.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Americans can't be trusted to flush public toilets, use trash cans (and certainly not recycle bins), or pick up after their pets. I don't trust anyone to be mindful enough of their surroundings to properly muffle their coughs and sneezes, and have been coughed/sneezed on several times in the past few months.

We are thoroughly hosed, and every country out there should ban us from going anywhere until we have a vaccine, or we manage to attain herd immunity by virtue of our crap manners.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then take down all the sneeze guards and state you'll personally fund any outbreaks from that action.  Should be zero right?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now if only we could trust them not to breathe ...
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Americans can't be trusted to flush public toilets, use trash cans (and certainly not recycle bins), or pick up after their pets. I don't trust anyone to be mindful enough of their surroundings to properly muffle their coughs and sneezes, and have been coughed/sneezed on several times in the past few months.

We are thoroughly hosed, and every country out there should ban us from going anywhere until we have a vaccine, or we manage to attain herd immunity by virtue of our crap manners.


You'll want to buckle down on that idea of a vaccine... It's looking more and more like Covid-19 antibodies only hang around for a month or so. Odds are quite high now that HAVING HAD the virus in the past is no protection from the SAME, unmutated virus you were sick from the first time. Corona virii are nothing like measles and chicken pox. The studies being done so far suggest that "herd immunity" is going to be unlikely for this virus.

PLUS they'v now positively concluded that calling it a "respiratory virus" is no longer accurate. There are many Covid-positive people suffering severe and bizarre symptoms (some life threatening) months AFTER the first symptoms (Cough, fever, body pain, loss of smell/taste, etc. ) have gone away and they thought they were "cured".

You can bet this little bugger has some more serious tricks up its little virus sleeves that we haven't even SEEN yet. Like what does it do to you 1,2,5,10 years after infection?

It's going to be vaccine or nothing, and considering how long they've been working on HIV, with only getting good at treatment and symptom suppression after this many years and deaths but still no "cure" or vaccine.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My State, ladies and gentlemen

/weeping with embarrassment
 
rga184
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I'm getting a little bit tired of having government telling us what we can and can't do and living in fear. Do we think that we're going to stop the spread of the virus? It's not possible," Council member Trace Johannesen said

Yeah, who does that city council think they are, anyway?  Probably a bunch of liberal pro-mask anti-virals.


No, idiot councilperson.  You won't stop the spread.  But what you WILL do with your idiocy, is overhwelm hospitals.  And the first day that we have a case where somebody is sent home to die because some doc made a decision to use the last vent on a younger or less obese or diabetic person, you're going to gnash and wail about death panels or some other idiocy.

fark, I'm in healthcare, and the last thing I EVER, EVER, EVER want to have to do is decide who lives and who dies (in a triage environment).  I missed being the senior anesthesia resident in a mass casualty incident (the Sikh temple shootings in Wisconsin) by just a few hours.  That's as close as I've ever gotten.

If this shiat hits the fan and I have to triage patients, I'm going to hate it.  But make no mistake, I will not hesitate to give the vent to a younger patient with less comorbidities over your rascal-riding, diabetic, fat ass.  I don't care about political ideologies, I've treated people with Nazi tattoos before.  However, before you get all brave about not controlling spread,keep in mind that MAGAts are not really the demographic that gets a beneficial assessment during triage situations (older, sicker).

So go ahead, let 'er rip.  See how that works out for you.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: "I'm getting a little bit tired of having government telling us what we can and can't do and living in fear. Do we think that we're going to stop the spread of the virus? It's not possible," Johannesen said.

It is if you wear a farking mask!  It is literally the least we can do and it has a massive effect.


Also, just about every other country has already done it. You think Canada has a magic cure were not sharing?

/Hint: it's the timbits
 
rga184
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: Y'all motherf*ckers can't trust people to not sh*t on top of closed toilets seats or merge right, and you think that they'll be careful where they sneeze?

You're tired of the government telling you what to do? IF YOU WERE ALREADY DOING IT, THEN THE GOVERNMENT WOULDN'T HAVE TO MANDATE IT, NOW WOULD THEY? YOU'RE THE F*CKING REASON THAT THEY HAVE TO LABEL BLEACH "NOT FOR INTERNAL USE!"

Seriously. These are folks who insist that HOAs are JUST fine with their demands for hedge trimming and your Christmas light display, but "try not to do stuff that will KILL your Gam-Gam" is the bridge too far?


That's the thing that really makes these assholes.  You should WANT to wear a mask. You should care about your community and your country.  The fact that you're seeing this as government forcing you into something tells me how much of a selfish asshole you are.
 
sdd2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.