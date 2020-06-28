 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   87% of people realise that they don't like going to work   (theguardian.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Employment, Working time, Full-time, Future, Telecommuting, 2008 singles, full-time, Time  
•       •       •

1478 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They may not have a choice.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why they call it work.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No shiat. I'm so looking forward to retirement now.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
90% of them realize that their jobs can be done remotely.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love my work. I hate the people I am surrounded by while I'm doing it.

I was allowed to work from home for all of April and May and it was wonderful.

Since returning June 1st, the things that made my coworkers intolerable have only gotten worse knowing that I could be working at home free from them, if only my boss wasn't a paranoid asshole who assumes anyone he's not watching on a camera is stealing from him.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was so stoked that my job was going to let me start working from home April 1. It started a little early, but I'll retire before I commute again.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: I love my work. I hate the people I am surrounded by while I'm doing it.

I was allowed to work from home for all of April and May and it was wonderful.

Since returning June 1st, the things that made my coworkers intolerable have only gotten worse knowing that I could be working at home free from them, if only my boss wasn't a paranoid asshole who assumes anyone he's not watching on a camera is stealing from him.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been making it work, I still have a rare need here and there to visit the office for hands-on stuff but this position of working from home almost full time has been great and I'm willing to keep doing it.  I'd already positioned myself to minimize the commute but being able to see a day of -40 weather before wind chill and opt to stay at home without burning vacation days is going to be great.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all good, just as long as my kid's teachers are among those heading back to work.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the only permanent thing to come out of covid is a handle on rush hour traffic it will have been worth it.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That number seems low. The other 13% are either lying or their bosses were watching while they took the survey.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was years ahead of that curve, Baby!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: I love my work. I hate the people I am surrounded by while I'm doing it.

I was allowed to work from home for all of April and May and it was wonderful.

Since returning June 1st, the things that made my coworkers intolerable have only gotten worse knowing that I could be working at home free from them, if only my boss wasn't a paranoid asshole who assumes anyone he's not watching on a camera is stealing from him.


I had the same issues at my former job. I liked the work, even its challenging tasks. But some people made the job intolerable.

I am not talking about mere personality conflicts. I refer to the openly racist coworker who dropped N-bombs. Or the sexist asshat who complained women had messed up his career, not taking responsibility for his repeated harassment of female employees and customers. Or the bigot who implied I was gay because I supported equality for everyone. Or the department manager who do not follow up on reports about these individuals.

I am happily retired now and enjoying my freedom from the stress.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people don't mind a honest days work.  It's the a-holes you work with that make you pull your hair out.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my company, I am a rarity: someone who has worked at just about every job we have, from the part where the product comes into the building to be put into our inventory to the part where we ship it back out, for just about every client we have (except customer service, which you would not want to have me work at since I would probably be telling some of our clients where to go when they call at 3PM and try to get some insane order shipped back out that same day for next-day early-AM delivery from Battle Creek to Bangladesh... which I have seen attempted lately). I like my job, and I am good at it, I just think some of our clients think accomplishing the impossible is to be expected.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Church Of The SubGenius was right.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company was looking into moving to a bigger office at the end of this year when the lease is up.  Now we're looking at getting a smaller office and having most people telework.  As for me, I don't lose 2 hours a day commuting and I'm not burnt out as all hell, plus I get to see my son every day.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't care so much about the co-workers, it's the commute that kills me. I don't even have a terrible commute for my region, but going out day after day, both directions, coming across people who were either jamming things up by driving 10 miles per hour under the limit or letting their speed vary wildly up and down without warning just eventually becomes very, very aggravating.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I realize I've spent most of my life working for things that are meaningless in the long run. All to make someone else filthy rich at the expense of my happiness in the long run. Started out wanting the American dream as I was sold on as a kid and realized it was a lie not long after getting out of high school as the 90's started. Got the job I wanted ultimately but over time other things made it not as enjoyable as I want.

Now I'm at a point in life where I'm watching all the people I worked with over the past decade retire out of there and get replaced by other people if we're lucky and most likely the work getting double, triple, or more stacked on remaining people because "budget". I guess I should move on but at the same time I don't want to because it's nice to see some of my work lasting over a decade and still chugging along even though now I want to replace it with something else because of age and technology.

At least I'm working at home full time now thanks to the COVID-19. So I feel somewhat disconnected from that then what I did when I showed up to the office every day.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are plenty of jobs where going into an office is an unnecessary waste of peoples time and money.
At my last job I worked from home a lot. I'd go in a couple of days a week for big meetings or whatever but I otherwise didn't need to be there and was way more productive not having to go in.

Then I got a new manager who was one of those "you have to be in the office" guys. So now I had to spend 3 hours and about $15 a day commuting. I did it, obviously, but I also quit working at home for the most part. With a few exceptions when I left the office, I was done. I'd put on my email auto reply and direct people that called texted or emailed at 9pm to call him. He didn't like that but too farking bad.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I love my work. I hate the people I am surrounded by while I'm doing it.

I was allowed to work from home for all of April and May and it was wonderful.

Since returning June 1st, the things that made my coworkers intolerable have only gotten worse knowing that I could be working at home free from them, if only my boss wasn't a paranoid asshole who assumes anyone he's not watching on a camera is stealing from him.



Just because your boss is paranoid doesn't mean that anyone he's not watching on a camera won't steal from him.

Now STFU and GBTW,
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We used to do almost all of our pretrial work in person.  Now there's talk about going back.  I have serious anxiety about sitting around a desk with people at conversational distance.  Anxiety and stress issues are enough without adding the "ohgod does this cough mean something" game to it.

Even if I wear an N95, it seems like everyone  here has just started carrying on like the whole thing is over, and I'm expected to go along with it. I can't count on anyone else giving as much of a damn as I do.  People STILL don't cover their faces when they sneeze.

Still, I almost feel guilty standing my ground while other people have gone back, and some people have worked the entire time.  I'm at a loss.

At this point I'm almost more afraid of possible lifelong aftereffects than flat-out dying...
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After 3 months of being home, the only male in my all female household, I can honestly say Please O Please let me go back to work!

/ Even my dog is female
// Its not what I said its how I said it????
/// dinna say nuffin.....
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: We used to do almost all of our pretrial work in person.  Now there's talk about going back.  I have serious anxiety about sitting around a desk with people at conversational distance.  Anxiety and stress issues are enough without adding the "ohgod does this cough mean something" game to it.

Even if I wear an N95, it seems like everyone  here has just started carrying on like the whole thing is over, and I'm expected to go along with it. I can't count on anyone else giving as much of a damn as I do.  People STILL don't cover their faces when they sneeze.

Still, I almost feel guilty standing my ground while other people have gone back, and some people have worked the entire time.  I'm at a loss.

At this point I'm almost more afraid of possible lifelong aftereffects than flat-out dying...


I hear ya on that.  I'm not worried about getting it, but I'm worried about transmitting it to my 3-year-old.  We don't know what the long term effects will be just yet.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pueblonative: That's why they call it work.


I tried calling it a day at the beach but it didn't work.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: We used to do almost all of our pretrial work in person.  Now there's talk about going back.  I have serious anxiety about sitting around a desk with people at conversational distance.  Anxiety and stress issues are enough without adding the "ohgod does this cough mean something" game to it.

Even if I wear an N95, it seems like everyone  here has just started carrying on like the whole thing is over, and I'm expected to go along with it. I can't count on anyone else giving as much of a damn as I do.  People STILL don't cover their faces when they sneeze.

Still, I almost feel guilty standing my ground while other people have gone back, and some people have worked the entire time.  I'm at a loss.

At this point I'm almost more afraid of possible lifelong aftereffects than flat-out dying...

I hear ya on that.  I'm not worried about getting it, but I'm worried about transmitting it to my 3-year-old.  We don't know what the long term effects will be just yet.


I'd be worried about that too.  We keep hearing "Oh, kids and young people will be fine."  Will they?  There's so much about this thing we don't know.  I can't understand the casual attitude.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heraclitus: After 3 months of being home, the only male in my their all female household.....


"No! That's not how it works!
Yeah it is.
.... Yeah. It is."
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: I'd be worried about that too.  We keep hearing "Oh, kids and young people will be fine."  Will they?  There's so much about this thing we don't know.  I can't understand the casual attitude.


Well, we know that sometimes this shiat happens to children too: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/​2019-n​cov/daily-life-coping/children/mis-c.h​tml
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep, along the way I realized I was a cog in the machine, and I don't care enough to politick and fight to become a higher-paid cog. The  only motivation I have is to stay long enough to get a retirement pension, then literally run for the hills.

/kidding, I might buy a property overseas and find something genuinely meaningful and satisfying to do.
//disenchanted, yes, but at least this job won't kill me outright like the military.
///...as quickly anyways.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*sigh*
I think it was in Studs Terkel's 1978(?) book, Working, where he interviewed ordinary people about their working life, that in the preface, he mentioned a study, *then*, showing 80% of *everyone* wasn't just unhappy at work, but actively hated their job.
 
Quaker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spleef420: That number seems low. The other 13% are either lying or their bosses were watching while they took the survey.


I'm part of the minority, but I would prefer going into work if the pandemic was no longer an issue. I get too easily distracted when I work from home, and I don't change out of my pajamas all day and my sleep schedule and eating habits get incredibly screwed up and I end up getting depressed. Basically I'm not responsible enough to structure my own day to day life to that degree, but the structure/stress of in-office work keeps me sharp.

Stress
Youtube uSMD8cFy6q4
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For most work, going to an office is a relic which society blindly continued even after the advent of the computer and internet. This black swan event has proven that most of it can be done just as well at home, which better facilitates an improved work/life balance.

And many businesses can save expenses by getting rid of unnecessary office space.

Seems like a win/win, for most.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whitroth: *sigh*
I think it was in Studs Terkel's 1978(?) book, Working, where he interviewed ordinary people about their working life, that in the preface, he mentioned a study, *then*, showing 80% of *everyone* wasn't just unhappy at work, but actively hated their job.


If I Could've Been
Youtube GTZ2eJ2HjQ8
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spleef420: That number seems low. The other 13% are either lying or their bosses were watching while they took the survey.


We have a couple openly whining about our reduced work hours (while still making full pay), because they either wanted their bid time off, or were relying on overtime + holiday pay as part of their (incredibly bad) financial planning.

It is beyond my comprehension to understand them, but there are those types of toolbags out there.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The previous status quo for working hours and office presence was terrible for families where both parents have employment.

A big move to WFH would be a huge improvement for a LOT of families.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: If the only permanent thing to come out of covid is a handle on rush hour traffic it will have been worth it.


It will likely be the opposite. Nobody wants to take public transportation now.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The idea that a future generation will have no concept of a cube farm gives me the first hope I've had in basically ever.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*shrugs* Covid, no covid. These groceries aren't going to stack and ship themselves.
Well, not until automated drone technology gets a little more advanced/affordable.
So until that happens, I guess I'll still keep going in to work. Or until I find something better.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.