(NPR) DOJ Issues a statement on those phony "mask exemption" cards: Knock it off, idiots (npr.org)
47
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Trump immediately orders government printing office to produce mask exemption cards *
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm already ready for the first covidiot to try and use their fake card on me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Wear a goddamned mask you f*cking selfish morons.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: I'm already ready for the first covidiot to try and use their fake card on me:

[Fark user image image 790x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick reminder:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
d3926qxcw0e1bh.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: I'm already ready for the first covidiot to try and use their fake card on me:

[Fark user image image 790x600]


I was just coming here to suggest exactly this.  So glad to see I was beaten to the punch.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

stolen from some other thread...
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Shocking Truth About Face Masks! EXPOSED! Scientific Facts!!!
Youtube BLMPwnvQTjA


Wear the farking masks.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.  I hope some retail person videos the response of the covidiot to the statement that the DoJ has declared those cards fake and to be disregarded.  I expect the blowup to be almost Mt. St. Helens level.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An excellent Twitter thread about why those cards are complete bullshiat, from an actual lawyer.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are these like the cards that sovereign citizens carry to give to the police when they get pulled over that explain the difference between traveling and driving?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those people needing an excuse not to wear a mask would be better off showing a note signed by Epstein's mother.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are these like the cards that sovereign citizens carry to give to the police when they get pulled over that explain the difference between traveling and driving?


"I'M NOT WEARING A MASK, BUT MY STRAWMAN IS! ARE YOU TRYING TO CREATE JOINDER WITH ME? I DO NOT STAND UNDER YOUR AUTHORITY!!!!!!"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
AMERICA 2020

scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am deaf, dumb and blind and an African Prince trying to cheat my Government of blllions. Buy my slave-labour Kenyan-grown Red American Beauty rose or pay me lavishly to go away and I will take your wallet, purse and credit card holders with me.

Also I can't wear a mask because the police might recognize from a recent bank heist.

Possession of this card implies the right to shoot me on sight. But I am very fast.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are these like the cards that sovereign citizens carry to give to the police when they get pulled over that explain the difference between traveling and driving?


Funny you should mention sovereign citidiots: https://www.wonkette.com/o​f-course-sov​ereign-citizens-have-a-special-get-out​-of-wearing-a-mask-free-card
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean those super professional cards with the typo?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DeSantis is sucking his own cock on TV right now about so well he is protecting Florida
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

make me some tea: AMERICA 2020

[scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 718x960]


Looks like a bit of a sausage fest, not that there is anything wrong with that. I love sausages! Why don't people have more BYOS parties? They could order four-meat pizzas, and have them delivered by the 80% of people living precariously by delivering things for shiatty tips.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: You mean those super professional cards with the typo?


And the URL that no longer works, thanks to robinfro.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some of this Neo-Republican bullshiat seems to be run off on mimeograph machines. Remember when schools and loonies all had those because they couldn't afford a copy shop or a print shop?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are these like the cards that sovereign citizens carry to give to the police when they get pulled over that explain the difference between traveling and driving?


The difference is that these idiots know they're bullshiatting people. The idea is to show the cards to local business workers in the hopes that somebody might be gullible enough to believe them.

SovCits might be self-assured enough to insist their principles are still valid even though the cops aren't buying it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LeftisRightisWrong: You mean those super professional cards with the typo?

And the URL that no longer works, thanks to robinfro.


Robin Fro? The New Black Robin Hood? Coo'. She's almost man enough to be hot.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Charge and jail them for having falsified government documents. They'll be begging for masks in jail, or catching Covid. Either way, problem is solved on my end.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: An excellent Twitter thread about why those cards are complete bullshiat, from an actual lawyer.


who needs a lawyer to explain this?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Oh, and...
[Fark user image 534x672]


Freddy's dead,
still,
and yet,
he will never die.

With a bit more work, I could make that into a Clerihew.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: I'm already ready for the first covidiot to try and use their fake card on me:

[Fark user image image 790x600]


I feel like I want to redo one, but turn it into into a Yu-gi-oh card.

"You activated my trap card! Mask exemption card destruction!"
(Of course, over the top voice inflection and wild gestured would be standard)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Freddie Mercury
Was born South of Turkerey.
And yet for some queer reason
Turned out adorably gay.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not a Clerihew, but I am getting closer.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, thats step one.

Now we just need stores to call the cops on any asshat trying to flash one of those cards, and have them charged.  At the very least they are illegally using the DOJ seal, which is a major non-no...
 
sdd2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Arachnophobe: An excellent Twitter thread about why those cards are complete bullshiat, from an actual lawyer.

who needs a lawyer to explain this?


Covidiots?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

solokumba: DeSantis is sucking his own cock on TV right now about so well he is protecting Florida


Fark user imageView Full Size

A 67% percent increase of cases in 14 days.  Heckuva job, Ronnie.
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's right, keep it up. It's all fun and games until you activate someone's trap card.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Arachnophobe: An excellent Twitter thread about why those cards are complete bullshiat, from an actual lawyer.

who needs a lawyer to explain this?


You have to ask?
 
cleek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i will never again chuckle at stories of backwater African villages who refuse western medical help.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now Pence is sucking the Gov of Texas...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Man On A Mission: I'm already ready for the first covidiot to try and use their fake card on me:

[Fark user image image 790x600]

I feel like I want to redo one, but turn it into into a Yu-gi-oh card.

"You activated my trap card! Mask exemption card destruction!"
(Of course, over the top voice inflection and wild gestured would be standard)


DOO EET

/bonus points for capturing the covidiot on video having their epic meltdown
 
J45Picker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

solokumba: DeSantis is sucking his own cock on TV right now


Good for him. That's hard to do.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The DOJ is being incredibly complicit. Two things in this article:

1) The department also said not to rely on information included on the card and instead to visit the Americans with Disabilities Act website.

If the cards are fake, what are people supposed to find t the website? What are we supposed to look for? Does that mean the cards are somewhat correct? What is going on here?

2) It's unclear how many cards are in circulation, but it appears to have been spread via a Facebook page belonging to a group calling itself the Freedom to Breathe Agency.

How is this hard to track? It is a FB page. It is a surveillance technology. FB sells all its information for cheap, to anyone
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I am deaf, dumb and blind and an African Prince trying to cheat my Government of blllions


How's your pinball game?
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [d3926qxcw0e1bh.cloudfront.net image 792x800]


Sounds a bit like Pascal's Wager, which was debunked years ago. The above meme doesn't even mention the concerns of many individuals about recycling their own carbon dioxide to the point of suffocation.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SON OF A MOTHERLESS GOAT!!! Look at these oxygen saturations...THIS is what happens when you wear a mask all day, day after day, month after month... nothing. I still had an O2 sat of 100% after my 3rd 13-hour shift in a row andSarah Whitehad an O2 sat of 99% after her 4th.
So you can shove your "rebreathing CO2" arguments in a mask.
Prove me wrong.
#wearablefilter- withSarah White.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is a felony to forge an official government document, even if you are Donald Jerkwad Trump.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nullav: That's right, keep it up. It's all fun and games until you activate someone's trap card.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: brantgoose: I am deaf, dumb and blind and an African Prince trying to cheat my Government of blllions

How's your pinball game?


I play a mean pinball. By which I mean I throw steel ball bearings at people in gaming arcades.

Just kidding. There hasn't been a gaming arcade here for 30 years.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.