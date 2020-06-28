 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Police break out the riot gear and brutality in response to...people playing the violin   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, please vote in November.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops are now the spouse asked to leave who has become a stalker.  Nobody wants or needs you.  Go away.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like they're proud to be on camera doing this shiat.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When do we see video of a cop refusing to do something like this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In response to peaceful protests over police brutality, police around the country keep showing over and over and over again that it is literally all they know.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Me:
Boo Boo Rubbish Filth Slime Muck Boo Boo Boo
Youtube DkS_P8a5WOE
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: When do we see video of a cop refusing to do something like this.


Any cop who would refuse to do this has already been driven out of the police forces that do this.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone said violins.  Cops thought they said violence and sent the whole effin force.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police are violent thugs.  Someone should do something about them.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly the right were right all along, they all should be carrying assault rifles and stand their ground against attacks from the police.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: When do we see video of a cop refusing to do something like this.


They were only following orders to break up the peaceful vigil......
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Clearly the right were right all along, they all should be carrying assault rifles and stand their ground against attacks from the police.


The police do not seem to go and break up armed groups. Just saying
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they didn't have a permit?

I'm sure the gun nuts that stormed the capital in MI with their guns had a permit though.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a missed opportunity.   The minute the musicians saw the police coming they should have broken into the Imperial March from Star Wars.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering Mike Coffman is the mayor of Aurora I don't know what else anyone would expect.  Governor Polis, do you have anything to say about this?
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me very stabby.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: That was a missed opportunity.   The minute the musicians saw the police coming they should have broken into the Imperial March from Star Wars.


Okay, now I need someone to edit the video.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come see the violins inherent in the system!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thug Nation strikes again.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: In response to peaceful protests over police brutality, police around the country keep showing over and over and over again that it is literally all they know.


Well remember, if you score too high on an intelligence test they won't hire you as a cop.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These pigs have homes.  Is one living next door to you?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  When people throw rocks and bottles and get your protest deemed an unlawful assembly, maybe stop the people from throwing shiat and farking up the peaceful part.

https://sentinelcolorado.com/news/met​r​o/lawyer-for-elijah-mcclains-family-pl​ans-her-own-probe/
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I...I have no words, only tears.

Motherf*ckers. There, that's a word.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on now, give the poor cops a break - do you have any idea how bad the protest over this kids death are make them look?  Besides, the kid was WALKING in a TOTALLY SUSPICIOUS manner.  People should thank them for stopping him before he became a serial LURKER!!!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone on that force needs to be replaced
 
XanderZzyzx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: BizarreMan: When do we see video of a cop refusing to do something like this.

Any cop who would refuse to do this has already been driven out of the police forces that do this.


Which would be every police force in the world.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: That was a missed opportunity.   The minute the musicians saw the police coming they should have broken into the Imperial March from Star Wars.


Yakkety sax would have been a good choice, too.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: When do we see video of a cop refusing to do something like this.


Where are all the moderate police speaking out about this?  Where?  If you don't speak out about it you're complicit with it.

I don't think the people who call all muslims bad despite many muslims speaking out against terrorism will get what I did here, they'll continue to taste them boots to a nice shine.
 
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair, violins
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Somebody gave that order. Put their boss in front of a camera.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come on, we've all seen those mafia movies and shows where people open up a violin case and pull out a machine gun.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now you see the violins inherent in the system!
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
you can't just roll up onto a public space and start playing around with a canon and not expect the police to get involved
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.  When people throw rocks and bottles and get your protest deemed an unlawful assembly, maybe stop the people from throwing shiat and farking up the peaceful part.

https://sentinelcolorado.com/news/metr​o/lawyer-for-elijah-mcclains-family-pl​ans-her-own-probe/


... and you saw the evidence of these demonstrators throwing rocks and bottles? Or are you simply spouting the response the fascists give to justify this bullshiat? Oh, and Fark You.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sigh.  Which kid was this?

There have been too many on the news lately for me to keep track of...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.  When people throw rocks and bottles and get your protest deemed an unlawful assembly, maybe stop the people from throwing shiat and farking up the peaceful part.

https://sentinelcolorado.com/news/metr​o/lawyer-for-elijah-mcclains-family-pl​ans-her-own-probe/


Oh you again.

Did you watch the video?  Or any of the multitude of videos?

There were no cops, everyone was peacefully sitting in a park, cops showed up in riot gear...  started forcing them out, and that's when people started throwing shiat.

Fark off with your bullshiat.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it was bagpipes youd all be like they deserved it.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.  When people throw rocks and bottles and get your protest deemed an unlawful assembly, maybe stop the people from throwing shiat and farking up the peaceful part.

https://sentinelcolorado.com/news/metr​o/lawyer-for-elijah-mcclains-family-pl​ans-her-own-probe/


All the chemicals ingested from boot-licking must have eroded your common sense.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The bar for flimsy reasons for the police to use violence is so low it is now below ground.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about them responding to one of the scam artist who like to pretend like they are playing the violin while playing a recording of someone else playing the violin.  I have mixed feelings about those guys.  They are clearly tricking people, but they also seem like they really need the money as well.
 
dready zim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

America you live in a police state, not the land of the free.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not a lot of breaking up there   probably coming but not in that video
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: To be fair, violins


C'mon not, it wasn't bagpipes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is, of course, the exactly wrong thing to do. It is because police officers are hired based on an authoritarian world-view and normal intelligence. That is a pervasive local problem.

ski9600: Wow, please vote in November.


What do you imply? That this is Trump's fault? This issue has been around for years and has nothing to do with voting. You do not vote for police officers. They have a separate culture and that is what needs to be changed. It is a local problem and therefore it is not something that the federal government can fix because we do not live in a totalitarian country. Nor can Biden, if he is elected president, say that everyone must wear am anti-virus mask. Learn how your government works before you vote again.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's our resident cop to explain to us how these kitted-out thugs are not fully-erect as they terrorize peaceful people?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: This makes me very stabby.


After watching that, I went from stabby to Ryunosuke Tsukue "The Sword of Doom" stabby.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And yet they never lay a finger on anyone at a KKK rally.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farking violent cowards.
 
rcain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pigs gonna shiat on everything
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.