The worm people have finally been exposed after scientists find giant 600-mile wide 'megastructures' buried deep below Earth's surface.
    Earth, Crust, Mohorovičić discontinuity, Moon, Doyeon Kim, mysterious giant structures, Plate tectonics, Geology  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mega Structure is just so much more click baity than Large Rock Formation.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were the Russians trying to dig down to reach the mantle? That sounds like an extraordinarily bad idea.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kola Superdeep Borehole"

aaaaaaand your mom
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Why were the Russians trying to dig down to reach the mantle? That sounds like an extraordinarily bad idea.


Because it is the only way to get any hard data on the deep crust and the mantle.  They only got about a third of the way.  And even if they had gotten to the mantle, the hole was the size of a normal oil well bore.  At worst, it would have covered the research site before the lava solidified.  It would not have been Super Mega Ultra Volcano Supreme Of Global Extinction Death EXXXXtreme!!!!!.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
IA!!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ivan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Its diameter is measured in miles. Its thickness is measured in kilometers.

Damn thing must be Canadian.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...Well, we already knew about this one:

HenryFnord
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was promised there would only be 12 monkeys
 
smunns
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before the Earth had a moon? This is sheer lunacy.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, this was where the Federalist Society got its start.
 
