(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Cyclospora is nature's way of saying it's your own fault for being too damn lazy to make your own salad   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Midwestern United States, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, part of the recall, Native Americans in the United States, classic iceberg salad bags, Walmart Marketside  
End_Of_Line
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
QFT
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Iceberg lettuce is never going to be healthy.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why my diet consists entirely of Spam, Snickers bars, Barbecue Fritos and Diet A&W.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shiat like this is what got us to purchase a share at a local farm co-op. Picked up our second week's supply of veggies, and I'm still completely floored by the difference from supermarket produce. What little remains from last week is still vibrantly colored and not even starting to wilt.

It takes a little more time to wash and prep the veggies versus pouring them pre-cut (and allegedly pre-washed) out of a bag, but the quality is a completely different universe.

Going to start growing our own soon after we save up enough for a proper setup.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
By the time I buy the bibb lettuce, red leaf lettuce, romaine, radicchio, baby spinach, rocket, etc... I've spent way more than a box and have way more greens than I'll eat. One box of mix works fine for my salad consumption rate

/never buys iceberg so I'm safe
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cyclospora is only going to affect epicureans with a BMI lower than 25 who can see their own pointy, sharp knees in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.


This is the only type of salad recognized in the states affected:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: /never buys iceberg so I'm safe


...is what people said until that E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce earlier this year.

/I was gonna say last year, but damn if that wasn't the start of 2020...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

covfefe: Iceberg lettuce is never going to be healthy.


It's never going to have any taste, either. So watery.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not so much lazy, Subbs, as there is not enough time. It takes ages to make a good salad with lots of things. Just ripping the heart out of an iceberg lettuce head and pouring Thousand Island on it is technically a salad and technically a gourmet one but to me that's not a salad. I need ALL THE THINGS -- lettuce(s), carrots, peppers, cucumbers, tomato(s), mushrooms, beets YES BEETS those shredded ones anyway, snap peas, other peas, tiny corn, garbanzos, nuts, seeds, bacon, ham, cheese and dressing which tends to be Italian or some kind of Asian vinaigrette. I've left things off due to forgetfulness. I really miss salad bars. Never to be seen again. At any rate doing that at home takes half the day and you're still not guaranteed any of that produce hasn't been exposed to a bunch of diseases.

/ Broccoli, cauliflower, olives ... some of the salad bars around here were stacked.
// The restaurants in California that offered only salad bar dining ( Fresh Express, etc ) are farrrrrrrrrrked.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not too lazy to make my own salad but the extra buck is well worth not having to buy all the stuff to make a proper salad and have half of it go bad.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All those processed/bagged food might carry a disease. They are touched by many people, run through machines that might not have been cleaned properly and come from various sources because that's the way industrial agriculture works. You are much better off with your head of iceberg lettuce.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Cyclospora is only going to affect epicureans with a BMI lower than 25 who can see their own pointy, sharp knees in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.


This is the only type of salad recognized in the states affected:
[Fark user image 850x850]


I'm pretty sure that's a Shoggoth.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Cyclospora is only going to affect epicureans with a BMI lower than 25 who can see their own pointy, sharp knees in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.


This is the only type of salad recognized in the states affected:
[Fark user image image 850x850]


WTF is that abomination?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh. I like the mixes. The one I usually get has like 3 different types of lettuce, spinach, cabbage and carrots and they only like $3 and good for a few small salads. To buy all that stuff separately would probably cost 5 times as much and a lot of it would go to waste.

Actually pisses me off that I can't but certain things by the piece. I can't buy just two stalks of celery that I need for a recipe. I have to buy a whole bunch. Or if I need just a few tables spoons of fresh parsley I have to buy a whole bunch instead of just what I need.

Most of the leftovers don't get used fast enough and end up going in the trash. It's wasteful.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 I've tried a few prepackaged salads in the past but refuse to eat them now as the lettuce has always had a distinctly off putting flavor.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: It's not so much lazy, Subbs, as there is not enough time. It takes ages to make a good salad with lots of things. Just ripping the heart out of an iceberg lettuce head and pouring Thousand Island on it is technically a salad and technically a gourmet one but to me that's not a salad. I need ALL THE THINGS -- lettuce(s), carrots, peppers, cucumbers, tomato(s), mushrooms, beets YES BEETS those shredded ones anyway, snap peas, other peas, tiny corn, garbanzos, nuts, seeds, bacon, ham, cheese and dressing which tends to be Italian or some kind of Asian vinaigrette. I've left things off due to forgetfulness. I really miss salad bars. Never to be seen again. At any rate doing that at home takes half the day and you're still not guaranteed any of that produce hasn't been exposed to a bunch of diseases.

/ Broccoli, cauliflower, olives ... some of the salad bars around here were stacked.
// The restaurants in California that offered only salad bar dining ( Fresh Express, etc ) are farrrrrrrrrrked.


You sound slow and lazy
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Cyclospora is only going to affect epicureans with a BMI lower than 25 who can see their own pointy, sharp knees in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.


This is the only type of salad recognized in the states affected:
[Fark user image 850x850]


Gross, they put celery in that
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: I've tried a few prepackaged salads in the past but refuse to eat them now as the lettuce has always had a distinctly off putting flavor.


That taste is migrant shiat
 
