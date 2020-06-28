 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Bunker Guy)   For no particular reason, we thought you might like this little article about underground bunkers that just happen to be on the market for the right price   (loveproperty.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Chain Home, Radar, World War II, Bunker, Fortification, bunker hideouts, Air-raid shelter, Cold War  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 1:50 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh god, someone is selling something. Oh god, let me see. My word, that is so amazing that I must have it now. Wow. Things for sale. How can I resist.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I haven't seen a good collection of these in a while but this is a good one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those are for us bargain hunters. If you're rich enough, you're going to want a custom
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x635]

Those are for us bargain hunters. If you're rich enough, you're going to want a custom


If you go on Youtube and look up bunkers, many of these rich people that stylize themselves as preppers and survivalists have found their bunkers are not lasting.  Welds are failing, water intrusion is happening, sewage systems are failing, bad designs (lazy trenching) have led to HVAC air intakes too close to generator and sewage exhausts, etc.

These preppers can't even fix a weld or repair a toilet, how do they think they're going to survive with a bunker full of mold and bad air?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh god, someone is selling something. Oh god, let me see. My word, that is so amazing that I must have it now. Wow. Things for sale. How can I resist.


"When there is a sale you should not laugh."

- - -

People should not laugh at savings

It bothers me when people laugh at savings. Sometimes, when I am standing in front of a shop window, I will hear people laughing at the savings offered.

"20% OFF" the sign in the window will say.

Chuckle, chuckle, someone will be doing, right behind me, pointing at the window.

Why do people laugh at savings? People should not laugh at savings. People will laugh at anything. But savings are not funny.

When I am lying flat, on my back, my weight seems immovable. I have ached for punishment and do not know why. I have driven through towns and wish they would explode behind me.

Savings mean that one pays less than required for something. Shopkeepers open their hearts to strangers, telling them that inside their shops there are savings. And in response, people laugh cruel laughs. They snort like horses, like pigs.

I have traced the contours of a man's face in a frosty window, with my finger, and then tried to fog the window again. I eat dried apricots all year round, though they're best in spring.

People laugh at coupons, and, when they are offered, they refuse coupon books. Sometimes they laugh as if to say, "No way do I want that coupon book! Ha ha!" These people with their rotting teeth and black throats.

I used to play Vietnam with my friends. We would wear camouflage pants, and would jump in the ravine behind Kris's house, and wrestle each other down the side, shhhing through the wet leaves and black dirt. Where we lived there was some of the richest soil in the world.

When there is a sale you should not laugh.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x635]

Those are for us bargain hunters. If you're rich enough, you're going to want a custom

If you go on Youtube and look up bunkers, many of these rich people that stylize themselves as preppers and survivalists have found their bunkers are not lasting.  Welds are failing, water intrusion is happening, sewage systems are failing, bad designs (lazy trenching) have led to HVAC air intakes too close to generator and sewage exhausts, etc.

These preppers can't even fix a weld or repair a toilet, how do they think they're going to survive with a bunker full of mold and bad air?


And really, who needs these douche bags to survive anything?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

[Fark user image 571x536]


That town, where Jeff Flake's family comes from, is also in one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 counties in Arizona.

So from a real-estate point of view, this one fails pretty badly on location, location, location.

The only thing it really has going for it is that it's in a forested region, but it looks like the place has been clear-cut.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: That town, where Jeff Flake's family comes from


...

*blinks*

...

So much to be said here...
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't have protestors surrounding me. Think I can go without one of those.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x635]

Those are for us bargain hunters. If you're rich enough, you're going to want a custom


Honestly places like this need to be primary targets rather than cities.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.