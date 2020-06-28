 Skip to content
    More: Sick, Vladimir Putin, New clusters of cases, European Union, coronavirus infections, Vice President Mike Pence, central English city of Leicester, onetime epicenter of the European outbreak, parts of the U.S.  
40 degree day
3 hours ago  
confirmed deaths neared half a million,

So, about a 5% death rate among confirmed cases.
 
OldRod
3 hours ago  
10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  
Mr. Pence, are you fleeing from the plague?
King Something
2 hours ago  
FlyingBacon
2 hours ago  

OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!


This virus doesn't discriminate.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
2 hours ago  

OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!


You've got it all wrong, he needs to be voted in to finish off  the stupid.
 
IlGreven
1 hour ago  

OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!


And people saying we should all just get it...we aren't even at 1% of the population confirmed to have it...either worldwide or in the US.  Herd immunity requires at least 95% immunization.  And if you don't have a vaccine, the only other way to do so is through infection.  And considering the current not-even-1% infection confirmations is overwhelming hospitals worldwide...yeah.
 
Xanlexian
1 hour ago  
Pray harder, damnit!!
 
ImpendingCynic
1 hour ago  

OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...


We also use about 25% of the world's energy and have about 25% of the world's wealth.

At least we're consistent.

Consistently bad. Consistently evil.
Consistently selfish. Take your pick.
 
rcain
1 hour ago  

40 degree day: confirmed deaths neared half a million,

So, about a 5% death rate among confirmed cases.


considering the amount untested, the death rate is actually pretty low
Seems we've gotten better at treating it at least
 
Prevailing Wind
1 hour ago  
We are the Logan Paul of planets now.
 
baronbloodbath
1 hour ago  
Barfmaker
1 hour ago  
lincoln65
1 hour ago  
ketkarsa
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in 'Murica, we have reached Peak 'Murica Man:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  
That's as many as a million tens.

/terrible
 
Barricaded Gunman
1 hour ago  

Prevailing Wind: We are the Logan Paul of planets nations now.


Not every country's pandemic response has been dictated by an ignorant, racist, sundowning rage clown.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
1 hour ago  
The virus is only starting to ramp up to full speed in some parts of the world. India has over a billion people and it's notoriously poor. Imagine 50% getting infected with a 1% death rate. That's 6.5 million people dead, in a GOOD case.

Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Kinshasa, Lagos, Nairobi. All of those places are super dense and very poor.
 
StoPPeRmobile
1 hour ago  
.13 percent eh.
 
StoPPeRmobile
1 hour ago  
Anyone know how much lower the global  traffic fatalities are this year?
 
jimmythrust
1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Meanwhile, in 'Murica, we have reached Peak 'Murica Man:

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]


Peak America Man also needs:
* tactical pants for Snickers-stuffing
* Crocs. Or running shoes for irony's sake
* holster and gun
* FLAVORTOWN!
 
StoPPeRmobile
1 hour ago  
Oh and many many feelings over here.
 
bigdog1960
1 hour ago  

rcain: 40 degree day: confirmed deaths neared half a million,

So, about a 5% death rate among confirmed cases.

considering the amount untested, the death rate is actually pretty low
Seems we've gotten better at treating it at least


Not good at math I see.
 
DoctorWhat
1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Meanwhile, in 'Murica, we have reached Peak 'Murica Man:

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]


The WTF looks on the faces of the mask-wearing kids behind him really makes that photo.
 
Barricaded Gunman
1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Meanwhile, in 'Murica, we have reached Peak 'Murica Man:

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]


Let's see... fat white guy, patchy neckbeard, mask used to signal contemptuous disregard for the health of other people... thank goodness he's wearing that MAGA hat or we'd never be able to guess his political leanings.
 
JungleBoogie
55 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Meanwhile, in 'Murica, we have reached Peak 'Murica Man:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Even worse: It's actually a thong.
 
haknudsen
55 minutes ago  

rcain: 40 degree day: confirmed deaths neared half a million,

So, about a 5% death rate among confirmed cases.

considering the amount untested, the death rate is actually pretty low
Seems we've gotten better at treating it at least


Yes, but deaths are not the only story.  Some long-term effects look pretty bad.
 
JungleBoogie
52 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Anyone know how much lower the global  traffic fatalities are this year?


For 2019, global traffic fatalities were 1.35 million.

However... these covid deaths are additional to that, not replacing them.

Both are brutal ways to die.
 
Marcus Aurelius
49 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Meanwhile, in 'Murica, we have reached Peak 'Murica Man:

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]


I'd hate to see what he does with a condom.
 
neaorin
48 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The virus is only starting to ramp up to full speed in some parts of the world. India has over a billion people and it's notoriously poor. Imagine 50% getting infected with a 1% death rate. That's 6.5 million people dead, in a GOOD case.

Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Kinshasa, Lagos, Nairobi. All of those places are super dense and very poor.


Some of those places have much younger populations than average. Congo, Nigeria and Kenya for instance only have 2-3 percent of their citizens live to the age of 65, compared to 16 percent for the US and ~20 percent for most of Western Europe. In most of Africa and the Indian subcontinent there are several dozen other things which will kill you before coronavirus gets a chance to.
 
Marcus Aurelius
47 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The virus is only starting to ramp up to full speed in some parts of the world. India has over a billion people and it's notoriously poor. Imagine 50% getting infected with a 1% death rate. That's 6.5 million people dead, in a GOOD case.

Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Kinshasa, Lagos, Nairobi. All of those places are super dense and very poor.


India is doing better than you might expect. Castes may have something to do with it.
 
flypusher713
42 minutes ago  

OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!


Early voting starts in TX tomorrow, for the primary runoffs.  I'll be there, with 2 masks on.
 
JungleBoogie
42 minutes ago  
What is astonishing really is that four simple data points, in chart form, are not universally accessible for each state and country, at-a-glance. Those data points are:

1) Daily number of tests
2) Daily number of positives
3) Daily number of new hospitalizations
4) Daily number of new fatalities

These four items are right at the top of some media outlets reporting, because it's obviously informative. But state health departments hide this data. I went looking for it on the following three states:

Florida: media site - government coronavirus site
Texas: media site - government coronavirus site
Maryland: media site - government coronavirus site
 
PapermonkeyExpress
42 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

We also use about 25% of the world's energy and have about 25% of the world's wealth.

At least we're consistent.

Consistently bad. Consistently evil.
Consistently selfish. Take your pick.


There's the door, princess.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
37 minutes ago  

OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!


And the funny thing is that people will keep trying to "statsplain" the problem away, growing ever more frantic as they try to hide the increasingly large pile of dead bodies and the decreasing number of hospital beds behind some bullshiat Excel plot they made from data they don't understand. "Well, ackshyually, COVID isn't that bad because..." and then cherry pick from this chart, or divide by that random number, all the while desperately trying to ignore the way the US numbers keep going up, and most of the rest of the world keeps going down. They wave their hands and chant "increased testing" or "overcounting", despite the fact that every previous time they've tried that incantation it's failed, but by golly this time it'll be true. I feel like I'm in that South Park episode where the pedophiles keep giving very rational explanations of why child molesting isn't really bad, and the kids keep exhaustedly saying, "Dude, you...have...sex...with CHILDREN!" "Blah blah blah, more people die of blah blah comorbidities blah blah only old people"...."Dude, BIG FARKING PILE OF DEAD BODIES!"

The poor goalposts are all held together with duct tape and wire, and the grass on the field is all torn up from them being moved so many times that now they're actually planed in the stands. Way out there we can see "it'll vanish in summer" and "only affects the elderly" and "not as bad as the flu" and "some years the flu is worse" and "heart disease kills more people" and "this is only a little worse than a bad flu year" and "traffic kills people too you know", all littering the field next to the holes where the goalposts used to be.

I think the ultimate destination is "Well, there's nothing we can do NOW. Nobody could have predicted it would kill this many millions, I guess we just have to let it run its course now. Are my stonks OK? Mind if I warm myself over the embers of this burning goalpost?"
 
StoPPeRmobile
31 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: StoPPeRmobile: Anyone know how much lower the global  traffic fatalities are this year?

For 2019, global traffic fatalities were 1.35 million.

However... these covid deaths are additional to that, not replacing them.

Both are brutal ways to die.


I'm suspecting they will be down worldwide. I hope I'm right because you are right. I wish more people would take driving more seriously.

So many lives could be saved.
 
rcain
31 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: rcain: 40 degree day: confirmed deaths neared half a million,

So, about a 5% death rate among confirmed cases.

considering the amount untested, the death rate is actually pretty low
Seems we've gotten better at treating it at least

Not good at math I see.


How so? Considering that in America, home of the world's largest outbreak, we presently estimate that we only have accounted for 10% of the actual infections thanks to our shiat tier rate of testing, because America is not a first world nation and does not have the resources or capabilities to operate on par with global super powers like the UK, France or Japan.

With a known pool of 2.5M infections in the US, it could be well mean that we actually have had 10M to 25M infections in America and a worldwide total of 17.5M to 32.5M infections. And this is not even taking into account other backwards places like Brazil which are just as effed up on their testing and reporting of numbers as the Failed States of America is

So with all that considered a 5% fatality of the known cases could very well mean closer to a 1% fatality rate
But that also assumes that the US and Brazil are reporting all their COVID-19 related deaths, which frankly is unlikely -- those backwards nations and their fascist regimes can't be trusted. But, deaths are harder to hide than infection counts, so we could get a better picture of the true fatality rate by looking for a spike in deaths over the typical rate

So don't get on me about maths when you aren't even understanding the problem. Didn't you ever learn to solve story problems as a kid? It's like that, but from darkest pits of hell
 
fisker
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an Egyptian!
24 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: JungleBoogie: StoPPeRmobile: Anyone know how much lower the global  traffic fatalities are this year?

For 2019, global traffic fatalities were 1.35 million.

However... these covid deaths are additional to that, not replacing them.

Both are brutal ways to die.

I'm suspecting they will be down worldwide. I hope I'm right because you are right. I wish more people would take driving more seriously.

So many lives could be saved.


I suspect you don't give a f*ck if not actually like hearing about people die. I suspect you're pathetically handwaving away that your traitorous Cheeto God Emperor and your bankrupt ideology completely f*cked up the response.

So, if we're going to change the subject, how about those Russian bounties on US troops that Trump is ok with? At least they aren't car accident deaths.
 
BeesNuts
24 minutes ago  

OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!


Some disparity can be chalked up to lack of testing or overtesting or some vague shiat like that, but not this.  I have never seen reality put the lie to those in power so quickly before.
 
durbnpoisn
23 minutes ago  
I really have been keeping up with the data on this from the get-go.
This page is where I'm keeping it all.  About half way down the page is the simple data.  The Tableau visualizations are fun too.

I've spoken about this a lot lately.  Because here we are at day 105, and we are no closer to the end than we were at week 1.  In fact, in many parts of the country we are in WORSE shape.  And it's getting worse.

And our farking numbnuts impeached President 45 and his lackey, homophobic bigot Veep are still telling the country that they've done a great job, and the nightmare is almost over.

This is literally like telling everyone that everything is fine while the house is burning down, falling off a cliff, sinking in the swamp, and being struck by a comet all at once.
 
brantgoose
22 minutes ago  
Or 10x that, considering that even the USA has only tested one in ten, and is way, way done the list of countries where testing approaches anything like a meaningful sample of the population, let alone the whole population testing needed to end a pandemic once and for all.

We are in the Great Spanish Flu Pandemic territory, and it ain't half over yet. Half ot the States of the United States are just seeing Wave One of what promises to be a permanent feature of our economic, political and social landscape until Fascists cull the entire human race and replace us with psychotic apes.
 
BeesNuts
16 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: StoPPeRmobile: JungleBoogie: StoPPeRmobile: Anyone know how much lower the global  traffic fatalities are this year?

For 2019, global traffic fatalities were 1.35 million.

However... these covid deaths are additional to that, not replacing them.

Both are brutal ways to die.

I'm suspecting they will be down worldwide. I hope I'm right because you are right. I wish more people would take driving more seriously.

So many lives could be saved.

I suspect you don't give a f*ck if not actually like hearing about people die. I suspect you're pathetically handwaving away that your traitorous Cheeto God Emperor and your bankrupt ideology completely f*cked up the response.

So, if we're going to change the subject, how about those Russian bounties on US troops that Trump is ok with? At least they aren't car accident deaths.


You're absolutely right about this being blatant horseshiat propaganda, but also I would add that an interesting study seems to indicate that while total traffic accidents are down, accident RATES are higher as are fatality rates.  So far it looks like a wash. So not only was that a pathetic attempt to downplay the seriousness of this illness and to somehow paint our leadership's abject failure to address it as a farking *good thing*, it was also poorly researched and it turns out to be mistaken anyway.

More generally, if you want to look at the entire impact of covid like an actuary, you're gonna have to take a bit more into account than "total traffic fatalities".  How many people lose their homes because of this?  How many businesses close?  How many suicides?  Starvation is real.  Failing to take the whole picture into account allows people to draw conclusions like "if covid kills every single person on earth, that is morally good because the number of traffic accidents would necessarily fall to zero." which is patently absurd.
 
BeesNuts
13 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I really have been keeping up with the data on this from the get-go.
This page is where I'm keeping it all.  About half way down the page is the simple data.  The Tableau visualizations are fun too.

I've spoken about this a lot lately.  Because here we are at day 105, and we are no closer to the end than we were at week 1.  In fact, in many parts of the country we are in WORSE shape.  And it's getting worse.

And our farking numbnuts impeached President 45 and his lackey, homophobic bigot Veep are still telling the country that they've done a great job, and the nightmare is almost over.

This is literally like telling everyone that everything is fine while the house is burning down, falling off a cliff, sinking in the swamp, and being struck by a comet all at once.


Neat.jpg.
 
oa330_man
11 minutes ago  

flypusher713: OldRod: 10 million cases worldwide.  2.5 million cases in the U.S. so 25%

And we only have 4.5% of the world's population...

Hope we live to November so we can vote Trump out!

Early voting starts in TX tomorrow, for the primary runoffs.  I'll be there, with 2 masks on.


"Vote early, vote often" works better if you're wearing a mask
 
JFK Shot First
1 minute ago  
probably add 4 or 5 million if you include the real number infected in China instead of using the lies they tell the world.
 
