(Twitter) Back home, we get a taxidermy man, he's gonna have a heart attack when he see what I brung him
Original
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry
3 hours ago  
That's a twenty footer!
Twenty-five. And three tons of him!
 
OldRod
3 hours ago  
That diver is way too close... and yeah, sure, reach out and touch the shark that could bite you in half!  Good idea!
 
OdradekRex
3 hours ago  
We're going to need a bigger diver
 
Badmoodman
3 hours ago  
I was enthralled. Very impressive. Beautiful animal, the shark too.
 
Sgygus
3 hours ago  
How can you tell if a shark is in a 'good' mood?
 
Mugato
3 hours ago  
Some dumbass from the comments....

I don't think that shark is real, is too docile number one, number two, it would've ate her, number three it looks like a movie prop, number four the face is too still and it looks like rubber or plasticThis isn't a movie, dipshiat. Sharks don't even like human meat. There are shark attacks, sure but once it finds out you're not a seal or something they'll spit you out. Granted sometimes by then it's too late but sharks don't actively go after people. Jaws was a monster movie, not a documentary. It's like saying that real Godzillas don't attack cities.Still, if I were that dude I wouldn't be farking with him like that.Poor shark has a lot of scars, like some asshole but a few barrels into him.
 
parasol
3 hours ago  

OldRod: That diver is way too close... and yeah, sure, reach out and touch the shark that could bite you in half!  Good idea!


Dunno, Rod.

We've got a fat cat here - he is sincerely rotund.
His nature is to bite if you attempt to pet him anywhere other than ears/face but, after a meal, he's usually too full/fat to bend in the middle.

From the comments, that shark may have just fed.

That moves the diver from "pre-dinner snack" to "I would, but it's not worth the effort".

Shark is impressive.
Snorkeling alongside it, jaw dropping.
 
Mugato
3 hours ago  

Mugato: Some dumbass from the comments....

I don't think that shark is real, is too docile number one, number two, it would've ate her, number three it looks like a movie prop, number four the face is too still and it looks like rubber or plasticThis isn't a movie, dipshiat. Sharks don't even like human meat. There are shark attacks, sure but once it finds out you're not a seal or something they'll spit you out. Granted sometimes by then it's too late but sharks don't actively go after people. Jaws was a monster movie, not a documentary. It's like saying that real Godzillas don't attack cities.Still, if I were that dude I wouldn't be farking with him like that.Poor shark has a lot of scars, like some asshole but a few barrels into him.


What happened to my paragraphs?

Some dumbass from the comments....

I don't think that shark is real, is too docile number one, number two, it would've ate her, number three it looks like a movie prop, number four the face is too still and it looks like rubber or plastic

This isn't a movie, dipshiat. Sharks don't even like human meat. There are shark attacks, sure but once it finds out you're not a seal or something they'll spit you out. Granted sometimes by then it's too late but sharks don't actively go after people.

Jaws was a monster movie, not a documentary. It's like saying that real Godzillas don't attack cities

Still, if I were that girl I wouldn't be farking with him like that.

Poor shark has a lot of scars, like some asshole but a few barrels into him.
 
parasol
3 hours ago  

Sgygus: How can you tell if a shark is in a 'good' mood?


The fresh gobbets of flesh fluttering between their teeth?
 
OldRod
3 hours ago  

parasol: OldRod: That diver is way too close... and yeah, sure, reach out and touch the shark that could bite you in half!  Good idea!

Dunno, Rod.

We've got a fat cat here - he is sincerely rotund.
His nature is to bite if you attempt to pet him anywhere other than ears/face but, after a meal, he's usually too full/fat to bend in the middle.

From the comments, that shark may have just fed.

That moves the diver from "pre-dinner snack" to "I would, but it's not worth the effort".

Shark is impressive.
Snorkeling alongside it, jaw dropping.


That's the only thing I could figure too, was that he just fed.

And yes, it is an amazing video
 
parasol
3 hours ago  

OldRod: parasol: OldRod: That diver is way too close... and yeah, sure, reach out and touch the shark that could bite you in half!  Good idea!

Dunno, Rod.

We've got a fat cat here - he is sincerely rotund.
His nature is to bite if you attempt to pet him anywhere other than ears/face but, after a meal, he's usually too full/fat to bend in the middle.

From the comments, that shark may have just fed.

That moves the diver from "pre-dinner snack" to "I would, but it's not worth the effort".

Shark is impressive.
Snorkeling alongside it, jaw dropping.

That's the only thing I could figure too, was that he just fed.

And yes, it is an amazing video


How much practice do you think it takes to snorkel alongside a shark like that with no bubbles?
Mine would be breaking the surface, cartoon-like, each with a little scream inside.
 
syrynxx
3 hours ago  
I don't think I would ever dive again without one of those scuba suits.

They're patterned like a sea snake.  They make the great white think you're a sea snake.

Nobody f's with the most venomous animal on the planet, not even great whites.
 
LordOfThePings
3 hours ago  
Sharks are best Left alone.
 
italie
3 hours ago  
The shark was amazing, but those flippers had my attention
 
Badmoodman
3 hours ago  

Mugato: Some dumbass from the comments....

I don't think that shark is real, is too docile number one, number two, it would've ate her, number three it looks like a movie prop, number four the face is too still and it looks like rubber or plasticThis isn't a movie, dipshiat. Sharks don't even like human meat. There are shark attacks, sure but once it finds out you're not a seal or something they'll spit you out. Granted sometimes by then it's too late but sharks don't actively go after people. Jaws was a monster movie, not a documentary. It's like saying that real Godzillas don't attack cities.Still, if I were that dude I wouldn't be farking with him like that.Poor shark has a lot of scars, like some asshole but a few barrels into him.



Good grief.
 
Marcus Aurelius
3 hours ago  
Doesn't seem ta be livin'.
 
bearded clamorer
3 hours ago  

Sgygus: How can you tell if a shark is in a 'good' mood?


He's singing 'Mack the Knife'?

Jaws Sings Mack The Knife
Youtube 3bpF7kkg3v0
 
Marcus Aurelius
3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Good grief.


You see how he was playing with himself there?  I would totally be doing that to myself.
 
FlashHarry
2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Doesn't seem ta be livin'.


Hey, whatever happened to Herbie Robinson anyway?
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Marcus Aurelius: Doesn't seem ta be livin'.

Hey, whatever happened to Herbie Robinson anyway?


He finally answered the eternal question: Are you going to fish, or cut bait?
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  

syrynxx: I don't think I would ever dive again without one of those scuba suits.

They're patterned like a sea snake.  They make the great white think you're a sea snake.

Nobody f's with the most venomous animal on the planet, not even great whites.


^ This right here.  They're in clear water, wearing attire that says "Don't fark with me".

I have to respect a free diver doing that.
 
Mugato
2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Mugato: Some dumbass from the comments....

I don't think that shark is real, is too docile number one, number two, it would've ate her, number three it looks like a movie prop, number four the face is too still and it looks like rubber or plasticThis isn't a movie, dipshiat. Sharks don't even like human meat. There are shark attacks, sure but once it finds out you're not a seal or something they'll spit you out. Granted sometimes by then it's too late but sharks don't actively go after people. Jaws was a monster movie, not a documentary. It's like saying that real Godzillas don't attack cities.Still, if I were that dude I wouldn't be farking with him like that.Poor shark has a lot of scars, like some asshole but a few barrels into him.


Good grief.


I changed it to "girl" when I fixed my paragraphs. Damn.
 
abhorrent1
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj
2 hours ago  
Free diving with sharks seems to be pretty chill. The bubbles from respirators and snorkels tend to bug them. This is definitely more impressive than that dude that free dove with tiger sharks.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
I see the myth that sharks attack and eat anything they see at all times lives on.
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
"Bringed," not "brung."
 
rcain
1 hour ago  
I would not be reaching out to hold that thing's fin, I would be turning my wetsuit into a toilet
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
1 hour ago  

Mugato: Some dumbass from the comments....

I don't think that shark is real, is too docile number one, number two, it would've ate her, number three it looks like a movie prop, number four the face is too still and it looks like rubber or plasticThis isn't a movie, dipshiat. Sharks don't even like human meat. There are shark attacks, sure but once it finds out you're not a seal or something they'll spit you out. Granted sometimes by then it's too late but sharks don't actively go after people. Jaws was a monster movie, not a documentary. It's like saying that real Godzillas don't attack cities.Still, if I were that dude I wouldn't be farking with him like that.Poor shark has a lot of scars, like some asshole but a few barrels into him.


I mean, Kim Jong Un shot all those rockets into the sea and Godzilla came and got him, so I dunno how valid your analogy is.
 
Saber
1 hour ago  
Quint's USS Indianapolis Speech VISUALIZED
 
hammettman
1 hour ago  
AMAZING, DRUG-FREE WAY TO RELIEVE CONSTIPATION!
 
Truck Fump
1 hour ago  

Sgygus: How can you tell if a shark is in a 'good' mood?


He doesn't eat you.
 
Bennie Crabtree
1 hour ago  

King Something: "Bringed," not "brung."


bro
 
Recoil Therapy
1 hour ago  

parasol: OldRod: parasol: OldRod: That diver is way too close... and yeah, sure, reach out and touch the shark that could bite you in half!  Good idea!

Dunno, Rod.

We've got a fat cat here - he is sincerely rotund.
His nature is to bite if you attempt to pet him anywhere other than ears/face but, after a meal, he's usually too full/fat to bend in the middle.

From the comments, that shark may have just fed.

That moves the diver from "pre-dinner snack" to "I would, but it's not worth the effort".

Shark is impressive.
Snorkeling alongside it, jaw dropping.

That's the only thing I could figure too, was that he just fed.

And yes, it is an amazing video

How much practice do you think it takes to snorkel alongside a shark like that with no bubbles?
Mine would be breaking the surface, cartoon-like, each with a little scream inside.


In that situation my bubbles definitely would 'not' scream.

/probably would stink though...
 
Kirzania
1 hour ago  

King Something: "Bringed," not "brung."


media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
1 hour ago  
That shark looks like it has seen some shiat.
 
dennysgod
1 hour ago  
Damn that thing has a lot of battle scars.
 
McGrits
1 hour ago  
One of my favorite parts of the Planet Earth series is when the great white shark jumps out of the water when going for the seal and then does a tabletop. All in glorious high definition slow motion.
 
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  
That was really cool. The most impressive part was that she was snorkeling with it.

I know so little about the ocean. I have a coworker who regularly swims with humpback whales. She has great stories and pictures.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I don't think I would ever dive again without one of those scuba suits.

They're patterned like a sea snake.  They make the great white think you're a sea snake.

Nobody f's with the most venomous animal on the planet, not even great whites.


Sea snake? More like a camel... at least, one part of a camel, if you know what I mean.

/and I think you do
 
Snooza
1 hour ago  

Sgygus: How can you tell if a shark is in a 'good' mood?


Belly was full
 
dbeshear
1 hour ago  

Sgygus: How can you tell if a shark is in a 'good' mood?


You were left alive to upload the picture
 
WoolyManwich
56 minutes ago  

parasol: We've got a fat cat here - he is sincerely rotund.
His nature is to bite if you attempt to pet him anywhere other than ears/face but, after a meal, he's usually too full/fat to bend in the middle... That moves the diver from "pre-dinner snack" to "I would, but it's not worth the effort".


Also known as: The Creosote Conundrum
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
52 minutes ago  
This is 2020. Poor girl is just running from something worse.
 
EatsCrayons
50 minutes ago  
Wow, that woman was snorkeling. How long was she holding her breath in that video?
 
fzumrk
50 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I don't think I would ever dive again without one of those scuba suits.

They're patterned like a sea snake.  They make the great white think you're a sea snake.

Nobody f's with the most venomous animal on the planet, not even great whites.


They work great until it is sea snake mating season.
 
dittybopper
47 minutes ago  

Sgygus: How can you tell if a shark is in a 'good' mood?


Posture.

No, I'm not joking.
 
Badafuco
45 minutes ago  
Such beautiful creatures and efficient killing machines. That was amazing footage.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
43 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Such beautiful creatures and efficient killing machines. That was amazing footage.


The shark was also very cool.
 
