(WGNO)   "Flush out my kidneys"....Y'know, I gotta say, as far as excuses go it's fairly original   (wgno.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stick to the classics like disciplining a misbehaving liver.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who had his first kidney stone at age 12, I can attest to the medicinal properties of beer.

While excessive consumption of alcohol could put someone at a greater risk for kidney stones, moderate consumption has actually been shown to potentially prevent kidney stones. Research has shown that beer, white wine, and red wine may all help reduce a person's risk for kidney stones

I drink beer for my health.

/nothing in this post is recommending beer for 12-year-olds
//kids don't have the discipline to know when they've had too much to drive.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"No, Officer, I - *hic* I'm not drunk.... I'm just flushing out my kidneys"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh come on. Drinking wine or beer while working on executive decisions is normal practice. Getting drunk is not. If you come to meetings prepared (do your homework, kids), most exec meetings are just passing around your work to get a nod from the rest of the group. Heck, the difference between quorum and everybody voting is that you have to assume half the people at the table aren't all that invested in your part of the presentation. Why does HR care what IT has to say? As long as the report looks close enough to every other report, let's do this down at the pub.
 
alex10294
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Blah, blah, blah.  Someone drank a beer.  That's terrible.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Corona veritas, and probably a wedge of lime.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: On Thursday night, board member Linda Farley made a motion, then, while President Robert Everman was calling for a second to the motion, you could see Farley take a sip from a Corona Extra bottle.
Everman told KFOR he didn't see what happened during the meeting, but he did see the screen shots. Although he still wasn't sure it was a beer.
"I have no idea. It could have been," Everman said. "I have no idea what she may have had, I don't know."

These two must be from the same party. If they were opposite parties you can be damn sure he would know what she was drinking.  It's clear as day FFS!

On the other hand, if boozing at home while on a work meeting is wrong, I don't wanna be right.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"She's voting on stuff that has to do with a bunch of money and has to do with our students and has to do with the community," Western Heights Parent Brianna Dodd told KFOR. "She could possibly be highly intoxicated."

If I learned anything from Parks and Recreation it's that public forums are a surefire way to bring out the crazies.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?


Hey, if someone wants to accuse you of being a drunk because they saw you with 'a beer' you have every right to bullshiat back at them. I thought it was hilarious.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Amateur move. Put it in a coffee cup like the pros.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Amateur move. Put it in a coffee cup like the pros.


Ah, I see you too have been a union steward.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I was a school board member, it wouldn't be water in my glass.
 
R. Paulson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark handle?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?


Electrolytes.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Amateur move. Put it in a coffee cup like the pros.


I did that the last time my wife was in the hospital. It was her last night and she was fully recovered so no real problem.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If I was a school board member, it wouldn't be water in my glass.


This. Anyone having to listen to whiney parents and then debate the details of a janitorial contract deserves a beer.
 
zang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Amateur move. Put it in a coffee cup like the pros.


Vodka in a glass with ice?  Even better, pour some out of a pitcher.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Wendigogo: This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?

Hey, if someone wants to accuse you of being a drunk because they saw you with 'a beer' you have every right to bullshiat back at them. I thought it was hilarious.


Oh sure it's funny, but I don't think she was BSing. I'd save the beer for home. It isn't worth the trouble.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Russ1642: Wendigogo: This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?

Hey, if someone wants to accuse you of being a drunk because they saw you with 'a beer' you have every right to bullshiat back at them. I thought it was hilarious.

Oh sure it's funny, but I don't think she was BSing. I'd save the beer for home. It isn't worth the trouble.


She was at home, wasn't she?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Beer is a good prevention for kidney stones: https://www.thedrinksbusiness​.com/2013​/06/a-beer-a-day-helps-keep-kidney-sto​nes-away/
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Wendigogo: Russ1642: Wendigogo: This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?

Hey, if someone wants to accuse you of being a drunk because they saw you with 'a beer' you have every right to bullshiat back at them. I thought it was hilarious.

Oh sure it's funny, but I don't think she was BSing. I'd save the beer for home. It isn't worth the trouble.

She was at home, wasn't she?


Sorry. I meant outside the meeting.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
how dare she. what an outrage.


/that she didn't bring a keg to the group
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Russ1642: Wendigogo: Russ1642: Wendigogo: This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?

Hey, if someone wants to accuse you of being a drunk because they saw you with 'a beer' you have every right to bullshiat back at them. I thought it was hilarious.

Oh sure it's funny, but I don't think she was BSing. I'd save the beer for home. It isn't worth the trouble.

She was at home, wasn't she?

Sorry. I meant outside the meeting.


Whatever. Beer at lunch used to be completely normal ten years ago and still is at some places. I worked for a large engineering company that would pay for it no problem if they took a group out to lunch. Being upset about someone drinking a beer while working from home is farking hilarious. The complainer obviously has mental problems.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: This is one of the thinnest justifications for drinking that I've ever seen. Maybe if it was Coors or Bud Lite. Those are basically just carbonated water. But then, why not just drink water?


Uh, corona extra is just urine flavored water
 
