The Madlibs headlines will get out of control. They will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the heck?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeys are pretty clever. If ever time one of them harassed a person they got hit with a stick they would learn to fear humans.

Why are they not allowed to kill/harm some monkeys? Religion?  Conservation?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not taunt the horny theater monkey
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great.  Not only are we going to have to worry about the Coronazombie Dawn of the Dead, we'll also have to worry about a sex-crazed Planet of the Apes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There was allot less monkey sex in that article than the headline led me to believe.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, this story reads like what it must be like for animals when humans move into an area.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lemur Lives Matter! Oh, noes! We are all going to die!

I for one welcome our Orang-Outang Gorilla overlords. At least they are Pacifist Vegetarians who don't eat their own babies in genocidal rages, unlike the Five Species of Chimp and the One of Man.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Great.  Not only are we going to have to worry about the Coronazombie Dawn of the Dead, we'll also have to worry about a sex-crazed Planet of the Apes.


Rule 43 Rules!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice try subby,

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sex Addicted Monkeys is the name of my Perry Como-Primus mashup tribute band.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weren't these monkeys featured on a NatGeo episode for their gang warfare?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem solved ...
 
Kavyboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The new zefrank video couldn't be more timely!
True Facts: Macaques
Youtube wZ4cadzCZUI
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Macaque is very sore
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be worse, rhinosauruses are horney too.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't let them start the projector! We're only one 90 minute blockbuster away from...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HenryFnord
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was promised there would only be 12 monkeys
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The books were way better.
 
