(9News (Australia))   Sure global coronavirus cases have topped 10 million, but this will be a minor number as most of the hardest-hit nations are easing lockdowns too soon   (9news.com.au) divider line
13
•       •       •

drayno76
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pesant lives don't have any value. The market does.
 
smunns
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still distressingly relevant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

smunns: We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.



Gosh, if only there were a better way to have handled this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

smunns: We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.


DIE FOR THE DOW!
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

12349876: smunns: We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.

DIE FOR THE DOW!


Difficulty: Developing poor nations (where the bulk of new cases outside the USA are) couldn't afford a shut down...

What do you say to Peruvians or subsistence farmers in Ecuador?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

12349876: smunns: We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.

DIE FOR THE DOW!


Most of the ones screaming about the economy are the ones least impacted by it in my observation.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just want to say it's pretty damn good living in Western Australia.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-2​7​/wa-coronavirus-phase-four-saturday-up​date/12400086
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those that demand we reopen should volunteer, not to be treated when they come down with Covid-19. You know, for the economy.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: 12349876: smunns: We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.

DIE FOR THE DOW!

Difficulty: Developing poor nations (where the bulk of new cases outside the USA are) couldn't afford a shut down...

What do you say to Peruvians or subsistence farmers in Ecuador?


Those Peruvians are so grateful that stocks are riding high for wealthy Americans.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: 12349876: smunns: We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.

DIE FOR THE DOW!

Difficulty: Developing poor nations (where the bulk of new cases outside the USA are) couldn't afford a shut down...

What do you say to Peruvians or subsistence farmers in Ecuador?


You can't shut down farmers in any case.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

smunns: We tried it our way and failed miserably.  Man cannot control everything.  It's time to sit back and watch nature do it's wonderful work and get life moving again.



There is an upside to any disaster.  It thins out the herd.  Only the smart and strong survive.

**looks at red states**

Like I said - an upside.
 
