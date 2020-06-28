 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Summer Vacation   (fark.com) divider line
10
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 9:00 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the best summer vacation ever. Yeah, the dead are piling up, but nobody is mad that I'm just sitting at home playing video games and drinking when I'm done with work.
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Csb/ I've never been on a vacation in my adult life.
/csb
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theguyyousaw: Csb/ I've never been on a vacation in my adult life.
/csb


My last one that wasn't just checking on family was working a pit crew at the Baja 500. That was farking awesome.
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

davidphogan: theguyyousaw: Csb/ I've never been on a vacation in my adult life.
/csb

My last one that wasn't just checking on family was working a pit crew at the Baja 500. That was farking awesome.


I would love that tbh

Workcations are better than nothing.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I never thought this would happen to me... I mean, none of us did, right?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I haven't taken a "big" vacation during the summer since 2011, when we did 4th of July in DC. Done a couple of weekend trips for family reunions, etc but nothing big during the summer.

When we were kids we used to do either White Mountains of New Hampshire or Lake George, NY. One year we got bored (or something, I don't remember the real reason right now) in Lake George and decided on a whim to go down to Busch Gardens for a couple of days. That was fun.

I'll always have a soft spot for those New Hampshire vacations though. Probably my favorite place to go on a short trip.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was around 8. My siblings 3 and 2. Dad rented an RV and drove the fam to Florida. Disney, everglades, etc. Pretty routine.

Driving back, up the highway. The kids are all in the back window and I'm showing them how to get truckers to honk their horn. Pull down motion. Honk honk.

It was going pretty well until one trucker pulls alongside and honks and honks. Dad probably flipped him off. The trucker moves toward our lane and forced dad to pull over.

They managed to get us out *just* before the entire RV went up in flames.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Last real vacation was Vegas 10 years ago. Lost a bunch of money playing poker, but won most of it back playing craps.
 
Lady J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Off topic, but don't know where else to say it... why aren't we doing Fark Zoom parties?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just returned from a week long vacation at a  place called Madden's on Gull Lake, MN. We packed our own food, and stayed away from anything social. Apparently, the place is normally EXTREMELY busy, but it was a ghost town. Fishing, boating and grilling were had, and it was nice to get out of the house for awhile.

Usually I vacation on one of the Great lakes back home in Ontario, but that wasn't in the cards this year.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.