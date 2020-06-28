 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US) Special guest appearance on today's episode of 2020: boulder sized hail (bbc.com)
40
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it - Mother Nature's back and she's pissed off.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How do you rebuild a life after such a destructive hailstorm?"


Become the first Black secret Muslim president of America?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no way that what the kid is holding is a single hailstone, it's hails that fused together while melting.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it's not denver-sized.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 404'd
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist


I also came here to object to boulder-size being used instead of rock-size.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I would not want to get hit by one of those hailstones; they are hardly the 'size of boulders'.

I imagine they would do a number on cars and roofs.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: There is no way that what the kid is holding is a single hailstone, it's hails that fused together while melting.


Hail can stick together while it's falling.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the fact that we're getting the biblical plagues (locusts, hailstorms, epidemic...) and, thanks to science and tech, we're more or less facetanking htem.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hail hail the gang's all here
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that a "boulder sized boulder" or a "fist sized boulder"?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: talkertopc: There is no way that what the kid is holding is a single hailstone, it's hails that fused together while melting.

Hail can stick together while it's falling.


And, whether it's a solid chunk or small bits fused together, if that baby hits you in the noggin it's going to leave a mark!
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hail the size of large hailstones.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: That's it - Mother Nature's back and she's pissed off.


It's the new splendid lady come to call
It's the new Mother Nature taking over
She's gettin' us all
She's gettin' us all
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist


Fark user imageView Full Size

They were using Andre as the yardstick
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist


There was one picture in the article with a hailstone that appears to have made the grade.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fake boulders
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guess Kenya is catching up to the Great Plains in hail size. Friend in Wyoming posted a photo of a lemon sized hail stone, which truthfully is big, even for Wyo.
//CSB - When I lived in Cheyenne I discovered the best time to buy a car, new or used, was after a hailstorm, as long as you don't mind some slight pebbling to your finish. I was lucky and got a Pickup with low miles for about 1/2 off, the insurance company had declared it a total loss due to the hail damage. Heck, it's just a truck. Drove it until this year, for 17 years. Now I have to replace it and my wallet cries whenever I look at the ads, lmao
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh, I've been to Boulder, it's not that large a place.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does global warming cause boulder sized hail?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist


They are using the trumpian hand scale for reference...
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist

There was one picture in the article with a hailstone that appears to have made the grade.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Quick little mass calculation, since momentum is the relevant figure for damage...

Density of rock is right around 2.6 g/cm^3 on average.  A sphere of diameter 256 mm has a volume of 8177 cm^3 and a mass of 21.26 kg (about 47 lb).

An equivalent hailstone would be a sphere of diameter 340 mm. (assuming I did the mental stoichiometry right)

Lookin' at that picture, I'd estimate that thing weighs 15-20 lb.  But it would probably orient narrow side first as it fell and reach a higher terminal velocity than the stone.  Probably not 50% greater, but the momenta would be in the same order-of-magnitude ballpark.

Advantage: Boulder.

But I'm not volunteering to get hit by either...  Jesus...
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist

I also came here to object to boulder-size being used instead of rock-size.


How many Rhode Islands is that?

Rock size is also vague....
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Does global warming cause boulder sized hail?


It increases the amount of moisture in the air which causes more intense thunderstorms which are the factories for hail.  The more intense the storm, the more cycles of growth the hailstones experience and the larger the hail can become.

So... yep.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could be worse...
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We must have a different definition of boulder,
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist


That's what she said
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist

There was one picture in the article with a hailstone that appears to have made the grade.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Look again.

There are drifts of hail around him. Impressive, but it probably didn't fall from the sky shaped like that.

If they would have actually been that big the article would include fatalities.
 
pogopogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist

There was one picture in the article with a hailstone that appears to have made the grade.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That has melted together after the storm. I can tell by the pixels and the way it is.

Burkburnett, TX did have grapefruit-size hail last month, though.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


It tore holes in the roofs of homes. One of the recovered pieces weighed more than a pound. Here's an AMP link to get past Washington Post's paywall.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wash​i​ngtonpost.com/weather/2020/05/24/near-​record-sized-hailstones-bigger-than-ma​ny-grapefruits-pummeled-north-texas-to​wn-thursday/%3foutputType=amp
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: lindalouwho: JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist

I also came here to object to boulder-size being used instead of rock-size.

How many Rhode Islands is that?

Rock size is also vague....


1/48085789757750654326665369753th
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: eclecticman666: lindalouwho: JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist

I also came here to object to boulder-size being used instead of rock-size.

How many Rhode Islands is that?

Rock size is also vague....

1/48085789757750654326665369753th


Please tell me that's accurate.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Difference between a boulder and a rock? A boulder is a rock you can't move by yourself.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"But it can't be climate change! You said climate change made fires bigger and hotter! Fake news!"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: There is no way that what the kid is holding is a single hailstone, it's hails that fused together while melting.


Yeah, that's how they work
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: eclecticman666: lindalouwho: JuggleGeek: Interesting article, but it's talking about "boulders" the size of a fist.  WIki says "In geology, a boulder is a rock fragment with size greater than 256 millimetres (10.1 in) in diameter".

/that's a big fist

I also came here to object to boulder-size being used instead of rock-size.

How many Rhode Islands is that?

Rock size is also vague....

1/48085789757750654326665369753th


I could not find: howmanyRhodeisland'sisthat.com


/disappointed
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: doctorguilty: That's it - Mother Nature's back and she's pissed off.

It's the new splendid lady come to call
It's the new Mother Nature taking over
She's gettin' us all
She's gettin' us all


Please to dance round for the one called the Greenman
He wants to make you his child
Please to dance round for the one called the Greenman
Dressed in the fruits of the wild
And you know for a million years he has been your father
He'll be a million more
And you know for a million years he has been your father
Run to his arms at the door.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That will put a dent in your hood.
 
