(NYPost)   We can now add an invasion of blood-sucking horse flies to the 2020 plot line   (nypost.com)
20
    More: Scary, Bite, horse flies, half-inch, United Kingdom, long flies, COVID-19, The Sting, British Pest Control Association  
672 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 8:23 PM



20 Comments
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In New England, also known a "summer."
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
August will be fun.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gorillas will simply freeze to death.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood Sucking Horse Flies is the name of my Sex and the City tribute band.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: In New England, also known a "summer."


In Texas it's known as the middle of the year
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever go anywhere outside in the summer?
 
ktybear
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The time machine farked up again. shiat!
Locusts, then bloody sucking horse flies, then murder hornets!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well that explains Trump's low turnout in Tulsa.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
we've gone from suck to blow!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would they leave the woods and rural areas?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Ever go anywhere outside in the summer?


Not in Texas
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aren't ALL horseflies blood suckers?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Why would they leave the woods and rural areas?


Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ktybear: The time machine farked up again. shiat!
Locusts, then bloody sucking horse flies, then murder hornets!


Do we blame Drew for the time travel, or [name redacted by Temporal agents]?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The brown tailed moths are pretty scary right now.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here we have 1 inch long horse flies that leave a welt the size of a golf ball as well as bot flies that lay eggs under your skin that produce blood sucking maggots up to 2 inches long. Yay
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*shrug* sure, toss it on the pile.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Horse flies? Seriously? If your business model relies on trying to scare the public for profit, you're going to have to try a lot harder than that this year.
 
Lady J
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
