Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 791: "Breakdown".
posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
 Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Breakdown

Description: Show us pictures of things that are broken down, no longer work, and/or are in a state of decay. Difficulty: No people

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Squid_for_Brains
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Squid_for_Brains

Hand-carved headstone from an abandoned cemetery deep in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness Area.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Squid_for_Brains
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
common sense is an oxymoron
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
OK So Amuse Me

Old Rock Building


Old Rock Building
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Does this count? I guess it's not really decayed if the cat was still able to sit in it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
MorningBreath
The Wreck of the Baboo
/Aruba



The Wreck of the Baboo
/Aruba
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



old beaver damage, revisited by another beaver
/Gastonia, NC
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Abandoned foundry on Isle of Skye (Lealt Falls).
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Pope Larry II
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
betawulf
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These walls are what is left of my Great-Great-Grandfather's one-room thatched-roof house in Ireland (built c. early 1860's). Behind the overgrown vegetation you can just make out a couple of small modern buildings built on the property but have since been abandoned. When I visited in 2018, by my calculations, I was the first blood relative to set foot on the premises in over 100 years.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
a particular individual
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
CiliarySpasm
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Decaying on it's own but soon to be removed for a road expansion.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
CiliarySpasm
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lovesandwich
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lovesandwich
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Office chair at Ellis Island, abandoned section.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been decades...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still For Sale by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lovesandwich
 
threnodyj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ran across this at Louisville Swamp on one of my evening hikes one night a couple of years ago. Somebody must have nicked it, because it was gone the next night.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beerrun
decay-001 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beerrun
decay-005 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beerrun
decay-009 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Apocalyptic Art
A sculpture rises from the ruins at Bombay Beach on the Salton Sea

More Salton Sea pix in my B-sides
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


A navigation beacon once mostly submerged now sits far from the shore of the Salton Sea
I don't think those are boat tracks, either

More Salton Sea pix in my B-sides
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Sex Appeal
A steamshovel/crane of some sort that once rested at the bottom of the Salton Sea

More Salton Sea pix in my B-sides
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
kittyhas1000legs
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rent Party

6th century chapel at Gledalough, Ireland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Malahide Abbey at Malahide Castle, Malahide, Ireland.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I like Malahide
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
kittyhas1000legs
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
kittyhas1000legs
 
reddfrogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
reddfrogg

This stump has an awkward smile.

This stump has an awkward smile.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

