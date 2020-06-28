 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Sights that evoke terror in Canada: Grizzly tracks, wolf spoor, American licence plates   (cheknews.ca)
337 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Jun 2020 at 5:35 AM



aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stay the hell out until you get your plague-ridden house in order.

Moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All travel from the US should be banned from every other Country.
 
Phox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrwknd: All travel from the US should be banned from every other Country.


They are being banned already there was an article earlier in the week about it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrwknd: All travel from the US should be banned from every other Country.


IN PERPETUITY.
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Stay the hell out until you get your plague-ridden house in order.

Moose out front shoulda told ya.


Am having similar thoughts here in Scotland - England is a beach party free for all now. We are still in lockdown here. After 4 months isolation, I do not want to play the viral equivalent of farking snakes and ladders, ending up at the bottom the board again.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well we are nothing but trouble.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ulcered Sphincter of Arse-erica, I mean what else can you say? Here was a country that had everything, absolutely everything. And now, 4 months later, is what? The world's biggest leper colony. Why? Masklessness. Let me say that again... Masklessness.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well don't come into America for the time being then. Deal?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're the Florida of the world.   Sucks to be us.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They need to build a wall on their southern border to stop the caravans of disease coming from shiat-hole countries.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
