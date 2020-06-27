 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   'Multiple victims' in shooting at Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville that militia groups had threatened to counter protest   (wdrb.com) divider line
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Background on this. Supposedly they called off the counter demonstration. Not a lot of detail right now. I did see a twitter user claiming one person was dead
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Per WFPL (the local NPR affiliate)there's apparently video of a shooter firing into the crowd
 
f150 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 The perps will brag about it and post video of them on Facef*ck how they were defending everyone. You can round them up then....
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Background on this. Supposedly they called off the counter demonstration. Not a lot of detail right now. I did see a twitter user claiming one person was dead


If that's true, it's likely they knew about the attack before it happened.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Per WFPL (the local NPR affiliate)there's apparently video of a shooter firing into the crowd


Just saw video on twitter...that was quite a few shots.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is terrible. Protesters have been peaceful.

This nation can't heal without extra ordinary changes.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Per WFPL (the local NPR affiliate)there's apparently video of a shooter firing into the crowd

Just saw video on twitter...that was quite a few shots.


Yeah maybe someone who knows more about guns can comment but sure sounds like multiple people shooting
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Tracianne: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Per WFPL (the local NPR affiliate)there's apparently video of a shooter firing into the crowd

Just saw video on twitter...that was quite a few shots.

Yeah maybe someone who knows more about guns can comment but sure sounds like multiple people shooting


It was scary to watch and listen to that.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a video of a homeless man with a hand gun.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I saw a video of a homeless man with a hand gun.


White dude with the black backpack?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching a livestream, one witness says 1 dead, 4 injured
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporter from the local paper:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I saw a video of a homeless man with a hand gun.


Really? Not a white nationalist? I guess the homeless don't like it when their property gets taken away by college kids.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Nadie_AZ: I saw a video of a homeless man with a hand gun.

Really? Not a white nationalist? I guess the homeless don't like it when their property gets taken away by college kids.


Disguises are unheard of
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Nadie_AZ: I saw a video of a homeless man with a hand gun.

Really? Not a white nationalist? I guess the homeless don't like it when their property gets taken away by college kids.


I think he was referring to the second guy with a gun, the one closest to the camera that may be the source of thr deeper sounding rounds being fired.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Nadie_AZ: I saw a video of a homeless man with a hand gun.

Really? Not a white nationalist? I guess the homeless don't like it when their property gets taken away by college kids.


The claim I've seen (by a random twitter poster so grain of salt and all) is that it's a homeless guy who was kicked out of the park where the protesters are camped multiple times. If true, a big if, it raises a lot of questions.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is terrible. Protesters have been peaceful.

This nation can't heal without extra ordinary changes.


Or enforce laws on the books on every one, not just people they have profiled?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of us who've said that we'll "crawl through broken glass to vote Democratic," please be advised that there will also likely be gunfire.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the wrong farking year to sober up and quit smoking.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Background on this. Supposedly they called off the counter demonstration. Not a lot of detail right now. I did see a twitter user claiming one person was dead


The comments (ugh) are saying that the media will tell all kinds of lies so blame the militias. There seems to be a lot of conflicting messages coming from militia members in those comments. Almost like they want any reports they were involved to look like, as they put it, "propaganda." They must not realize that it makes them look even more guilty.

eiger: Tanqueray: Nadie_AZ: I saw a video of a homeless man with a hand gun.

Really? Not a white nationalist? I guess the homeless don't like it when their property gets taken away by college kids.

The claim I've seen (by a random twitter poster so grain of salt and all) is that it's a homeless guy who was kicked out of the park where the protesters are camped multiple times. If true, a big if, it raises a lot of questions.


Would BLM be assholes to homeless people? I just don't see how BLM could fail to negotiate with whoever lives in the park, if BLM was also gonna camp there. Even if it was the white allies, busting out their Occupy Wall Street gear from 10 years ago, I don't see them being jackasses about the people who live in the park already.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABQ Part Two Shooting The Crowd boogaloo.

Seriously this happened in the Burque a week and a half ago, ish.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "the guns are the real victims" gang shows up.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that this happens just after the Peesident posts a dozen "wanted posters" to his timeline.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark yoooouuuuu.

The only people that have been seriously hurt by this has been caused by right wing and police (which theres an argument for being one in the same).

This farker is using just another "spooky people trying to hurt our country" argument.  And the fact that people buy this is why there is has been property damage, because it's the only farking thing these idiots listen to.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As bad as this incident was it's pretty much a lock that the political spin put on it will be worse. RIP to the protester who died and a speedy recovery to all of the wounded.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm telling you, peace isn't accomplishing anything.

Fight back.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepare for the worst.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: In before "the guns are the real victims" gang shows up.


Right? How am going to legally murder an intruder in my home, if active shooters get our guns taken away. Lord forbid
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting at a Walmart Distribution Center in Red Bluff, CA today too.  At least 2 dead, 4 injured in that one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: [Fark user image 425x480]

Fark yoooouuuuu.

The only people that have been seriously hurt by this has been caused by right wing and police (which theres an argument for being one in the same).

This farker is using just another "spooky people trying to hurt our country" argument.  And the fact that people buy this is why there is has been property damage, because it's the only farking thing these idiots listen to.


I'm sorry.

I do not stand with fascists.

EVER
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A short while later, police vehicles pulled into the area, and officers ran into the square from the Hall of Justice"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xitnode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is going down. Rightfully so.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read the comments, Ray.

They are already claiming that militias will be blamed when it was obviously "anitfa".

Such scumbags.

I could not hate the right wing any more than I do, all of them, from the lowliest Cletus and Kovid Karen to the Yammering Orange shiat-Goblin. Talk about rotten apples.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a graphic video posted to Facebook by Maxwell Mitchell, a White man appears to

Sigh... Is it really too late to not make every color associated with a person a proper noun?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: "A short while later, police vehicles pulled into the area, and officers ran into the square from the Hall of Justice"

[Fark user image 425x283]


I love how the JLA sorts themselves into two groups: costumes with natural hair and costumes that cover hair.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

silvervial: I read the comments, Ray.

They are already claiming that militias will be blamed when it was obviously "anitfa".

Such scumbags.

I could not hate the right wing any more than I do, all of them, from the lowliest Cletus and Kovid Karen to the Yammering Orange shiat-Goblin. Talk about rotten apples.


I'll reply to you but it's intended for several.  Hell, everyone.

We don't know who was shooting, why, or even "at whom."
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xitnode: America is going down. Rightfully so.


As one of the assholes that lives there, Fark needs a Sad button.

/not excited on rolling the "Handmaid's Tail" dice
//or the "1984" dice
///or the Balkans dice
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Update:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Tracianne: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Per WFPL (the local NPR affiliate)there's apparently video of a shooter firing into the crowd

Just saw video on twitter...that was quite a few shots.

Yeah maybe someone who knows more about guns can comment but sure sounds like multiple people shooting


I know quite a lot about firearms. You can't tell from single location audio how many shooters there were. In reference to rounds fired too fast for one shooter... Professional speed-shooters use revolvers. Even in the case of a civilian assault rifle, you can decrease the trigger pull weight somewhat and achieve very close to a full automatic report.

Which is to say that A) revolvers are way faster than most people think (with lots of training) and B) the concept of a civilian assault rifle shouldn't exist.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

silvervial: I could not hate the right wing any more than I do, all of them, from the lowliest Cletus and Kovid Karen to the Yammering Orange shiat-Goblin. Talk about rotten apples.


It's totally unfair to let eighty or ninety million bad apples spoil the whole barrel.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: This is the wrong farking year to sober up and quit smoking.


The sobering up went fine.  Although I need to switch to an artifical sweetner for my nightly mugs of hot cocoa...

The non-smoking has me ready to climb the walls.. or break things... or people...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mofa: For those of us who've said that we'll "crawl through broken glass to vote Democratic," please be advised that there will also likely be gunfire.


Stay low. Most mass shooters have terrible aim.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: This is the wrong farking year to sober up and quit smoking.


Correct. I'm rolling with whatever chemicals I can get my hands on.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Sheriff's Dept did not perform "life-saving measures" on the victim. They only attempted to do so, because his life wasn't saved.

/proofreaders, anyone?
 
Greil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Update: [Fark user image 850x1217]


In which we find the rare time that full clearing of protesters is completely warranted.

I don't trust police motives on this though. They know that if they don't catch a real guy, the protesters will come armed, and the next time a tear gas canister is fired....
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Karen's got a gun!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Tracianne: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Per WFPL (the local NPR affiliate)there's apparently video of a shooter firing into the crowd

Just saw video on twitter...that was quite a few shots.

Yeah maybe someone who knows more about guns can comment but sure sounds like multiple people shooting

I know quite a lot about firearms. You can't tell from single location audio how many shooters there were. In reference to rounds fired too fast for one shooter... Professional speed-shooters use revolvers. Even in the case of a civilian assault rifle, you can decrease the trigger pull weight somewhat and achieve very close to a full automatic report.

Which is to say that A) revolvers are way faster than most people think (with lots of training) and B) the concept of a civilian assault rifle shouldn't exist.


I'm a Foley effects artist, so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies.....

/Bang bang, my baby shot me dead
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump's cult of thugs have been itching to do a Greensborough Massacre II for years.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Tracianne: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Per WFPL (the local NPR affiliate)there's apparently video of a shooter firing into the crowd

Just saw video on twitter...that was quite a few shots.

Yeah maybe someone who knows more about guns can comment but sure sounds like multiple people shooting

I know quite a lot about firearms. You can't tell from single location audio how many shooters there were. In reference to rounds fired too fast for one shooter... Professional speed-shooters use revolvers. Even in the case of a civilian assault rifle, you can decrease the trigger pull weight somewhat and achieve very close to a full automatic report.

Which is to say that A) revolvers are way faster than most people think (with lots of training) and B) the concept of a civilian assault rifle shouldn't exist.


I don't think you know crap about firearms.

Single audio can certainly indicate multiple shooters, especially if they are using different calibres.

"Slightly adust trigger pull" lmfao.  No mention of replacing the trigger and sear with higher quality parts designed for lighter pull and cleaner brakes.

Sorry sir or ma'am, your firearms knowledge sounds more like reading Call of Duty "what if" threads.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mofa: For those of us who've said that we'll "crawl through broken glass to vote Democratic," please be advised that there will also likely be gunfire.


Don't care. Going out to vote even if it's my last day on Earth. THAT is how much I want to send Trump and his goons BACK to Hell!
 
