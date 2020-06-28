 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Flickr)   Photoshop the unhinged   (flickr.com) divider line
16
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vortex Dweller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


KENTUCKY SUNRISE
INGREDIENTS:

0.5 part Grenadine
1 part Bourbon
3 parts Orange Juice
Orange Slice or a Cherry

PREPARATION:
Build in order over ice in a tall highball glass. Float the grenadine. Garnish with an orange slice or a cherry.

/none for me, I'm a month from 4 years dry
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Large Marge sent me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\ Then I saw little Tiffany. I'm thinking, y'know, eight-year-old white girl, middle of the ghetto, bunch of monsters, this time of night with quantum physics books? She about to start some shiat, Zed.
 
asstamassta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SCP-682 has breached containment and is still at large.
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.