(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   I'll take 'Invent a nutraloaf powered time machine to stop the invention of video cameras for ten thousand Alex'   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How the Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death Could Get Their Jobs Back


With no police force to go back to?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"They were fired without due process," wrote Lt. Bob Kroll, of the Minneapolis Police Federation.

from the Minnesota Dept of Labor and Industry:
Employment termination
Minnesota is an employment "at will" state. An employee can quit for any reason; an employer can fire any employee for any reason as long as that reason is not illegal, such as discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation or marital status.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"They were fired without due process," wrote Lt. Bob Kroll, of the Minneapolis Police Federation.

...after murdering someone without due process. Sucks, doesn't it?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NutWrench: "They were fired without due process," wrote Lt. Bob Kroll, of the Minneapolis Police Federation.

from the Minnesota Dept of Labor and Industry:
Employment termination
Minnesota is an employment "at will" state. An employee can quit for any reason; an employer can fire any employee for any reason as long as that reason is not illegal, such as discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation or marital status.


Union contract though.

To be fair, they were probably fired properly within the requirements of that termination process as well.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Philadelphia was forced to re-hire officers that were caught ransacking convenience stores.

Arbitration is the problem.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dv-ous: Union contract though.


Which probably specifies arbitration.

An arbitrator is a third party that listens to both sides in a dispute, and then decides in favor of whoever is paying their bill.  In this case it's the police union.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't know what good that will do them in prison.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: "They were fired without due process," wrote Lt. Bob Kroll, of the Minneapolis Police Federation.

...after murdering someone without due process. Sucks, doesn't it?


and we're farking done here.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny headline.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey conservatives, you want to attack unions? Start here.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Hey conservatives, you want to attack unions? Start here.


No this is a different union that benefits authoritarian ideals and control. It strips power from the people and puts it in the hands of rulers.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We always get caught up in the details, and nothing changes.  This november we will win the white house, the senate and the House.  We will defund the police and support social programs.  We will end this nightmare
 
LuckyBastid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's why that won't happen: your city will burn to the farking ground and these four will need something on the level of federal witness protection to outlive a mayfly.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: We always get caught up in the details, and nothing changes.  This november we will win the white house, the senate and the House.  We will defund the police and support social programs.  We will end this nightmare


Lol, Trump is a shoe in. Just like last time. Look at the parallels. Every single thing is playing into what got him elected originally.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Perhaps the arbitrators shouldn't get their jobs back.  Did the dead victims sign away their rights to a court process and opt for arbitration, too?   Outsourcing justice doesn't work.

Maybe the CDC needs to list Arbitration as a leading cause of death among black males.  An outfit that figures so much in so much death may be a criminal organization.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: MegaLib: We always get caught up in the details, and nothing changes.  This november we will win the white house, the senate and the House.  We will defund the police and support social programs.  We will end this nightmare

Lol, Trump is a shoe in. Just like last time. Look at the parallels. Every single thing is playing into what got him elected originally.


If you're limiting the scope to BLM, then maybe I'd agree.

Difficulty: ISIS boost is gone, CoVid-19

/not saying Trump will lose; only that it's different this time around
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "They were fired without due process," wrote Lt. Bob Kroll, of the Minneapolis Police Federation.

from the Minnesota Dept of Labor and Industry:
Employment termination
Minnesota is an employment "at will" state. An employee can quit for any reason; an employer can fire any employee for any reason as long as that reason is not illegal, such as discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation or marital status.


Well that's simple and naive.

Union.  An organization that has contracts with employers with, among other things, well defined termination processes and requirements.

Besides, relax.  These guys will get convicted, become felons, and then they can't be cops and fark their union.
 
camaroash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like the union president needs a knee on his neck for ten minutes.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: FleshFlapps: MegaLib: We always get caught up in the details, and nothing changes.  This november we will win the white house, the senate and the House.  We will defund the police and support social programs.  We will end this nightmare

Lol, Trump is a shoe in. Just like last time. Look at the parallels. Every single thing is playing into what got him elected originally.

If you're limiting the scope to BLM, then maybe I'd agree.

Difficulty: ISIS boost is gone, CoVid-19

/not saying Trump will lose; only that it's different this time around


You are putting names to things that doesn't matter. It's division and bigotry theat got him elected. The police brutality, covid, and trade platform split and pure distain from both sides fuels him and his voters.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think so, Subby. Not these particular guys. Rehiring them? Ooooooohh no! That sh*t just won't flush!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I almost hope they do get reinstated, because that might be the only thing which could drive the outrage up to such a fever pitch that some kind of federal-level laws get passed.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I almost hope they do get reinstated, because that might be the only thing which could drive the outrage up to such a fever pitch that some kind of federal-level laws get passed.


Are you kidding? If they can't get a job in a police force Trump will hire them to work security at Mar-a-Lago. You want federal laws passed you'd better vote in November, even if Yellowstone is erupting and there are tornadoes full of zombie alligators.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Loaf. That's a fun word.

/loaf
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "They were fired without due process," wrote Lt. Bob Kroll, of the Minneapolis Police Federation.

from the Minnesota Dept of Labor and Industry:
Employment termination
Minnesota is an employment "at will" state. An employee can quit for any reason; an employer can fire any employee for any reason as long as that reason is not illegal, such as discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation or marital status.


I despise at-will employment, but just this once...
 
