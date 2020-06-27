 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Beginning to think that the officers threatening Shaun King may not be brilliant tacticians?   (ktla.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I thought LEOSA let retired cops carry guns.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Glock Leg......

/dumbass
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Antifa ninjas made him shoot himself in the leg. They're sneaky like that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There are no accidental discharges. Just negligent ones.

Does he have to turn in his responsible gun owner card now
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: discharged gun, striking himself in the lower extremity

*shudders* Right in the peen.

/ they'd have said leg if they ment leg
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: There are no accidental discharges. Just negligent ones.

Does he have to turn in his responsible gun owner card now


Honestly? I think that amateurs shouldn't own glocks.

/ full disclosure: I may or may not own a a Springfield XDM. Never managed to shoot myself.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Investigators took surveillance footage and a handgun found at the scene as evidence.
Yeah, I'm guessing they tried to suicide him but missed, and will malfunction the surveillance footage so that the jury will be forced to take them at their word.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I thought LEOSA let retired cops carry guns.


From what I understand, it's not automatic. The retiree still has to qualify annually, and meet several other requirements. This came up in my search on it for California (pdf).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Well, I looked down and allI saw was these black pants wrapped around my lower extremity and I suddenly feared for my life.
'
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: Investigators took surveillance footage and a handgun found at the scene as evidence.
Yeah, I'm guessing they tried to suicide him but missed, and will malfunction the surveillance footage so that the jury will be forced to take them at their word.


Or (and hear me out on this one).....the police, completely legitimately, tend to take any and all evidence after such an incident...
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is one of those things where saying "It was an accident, though" shouldn't really explain it away.

No, carrying lethal force with you requires that you not go all oopsies in public
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: There are no accidental discharges. Just negligent ones.

Does he have to turn in his responsible gun owner card now


Which is why we need more gun control. The only people that should have guns are the pol... wait an minute.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't he QB for the 49ers?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Wasn't he QB for the 49ers?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bucs
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...in the lower extremity...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaming Sean King will begin by morning.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Many police departments give potential hires and IQ test and then automatically reject their applications if they score over 100.

This is not me making a joke, this is a literal, actual policy in many places that's been disclosed to the public in court documents enough times to make it clear that it's fairly universal.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: discharged gun, striking himself in the lower extremity

*shudders* Right in the peen.

/ they'd have said leg if they ment leg


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chaka Zulu?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark you autocorrect. I said CHALKA Zulu.

/Talcum X is still the best
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: iheartscotch: FTFA: discharged gun, striking himself in the lower extremity

*shudders* Right in the peen.

/ they'd have said leg if they ment leg

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x394]


What s the point of those pics?  I know its some political statement, but all I see is...

"Durr... I'm smrt.  I point gun at my own dck!  Me big man!"
 
puffy999
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
townmapsusa.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hobnail: Antifa ninjas made him shoot himself in the leg. They're sneaky like that.


Surveillance camera footage of the event:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Spartapuss: iheartscotch: FTFA: discharged gun, striking himself in the lower extremity

*shudders* Right in the peen.

/ they'd have said leg if they ment leg

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x394]

What s the point...


Gun safety is stupid.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this genius was holstering his piece and had his finger inside the trigger guard.


Obligatory:

Original Upload, I Just Shot Myself!
Youtube zYvAxLX6OzE

/yes, he cusses
//yes, he's lucky he didn't hit an artery or blow out his knee
///yes, his 'training' involves calling his parents
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I thought LEOSA let retired cops carry guns.


You still have to come in and qualify; it's  the dumbest thing since allowing local and retired police the ability to carry anywhere Oh wait that's same farking act.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For years I've been conceal-carrying a Sig p227 and not once has it gone off on its own nor have I negligently discharged it myself, even when I might be putting it in/taking it out of my shoulder or IWB holster when I'm getting in/out of my car.
/I store and carry condition 2.  There's no 'safety' on my pewpew and it's an SA/DA.  If I threw it at the ground hard I doubt it would fire a round.
//I'm guessing this goofball in the article probably had striker-fire BS or a 1911 that he fingerbanged.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
retired Long Beach police Sgt. Jeffrey Garcia, 54, accidentally recklessly fired his handgun, striking himself in the lower extremity

FTFthem
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I need to know the race of the gun before rushing to judgement about who is to blame for this incident.

Also, did he order it to wear a mask?
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Regardless of whatever else is going on with this cop, his nickname in the station is now "Barney Fife".
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spartapuss: iheartscotch: FTFA: discharged gun, striking himself in the lower extremity

*shudders* Right in the peen.

/ they'd have said leg if they ment leg

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x394]


That cat...

"Damn. We he had my balls removed, they used anesthesia and a scalpel. Maybe I should piss in his shoes less often."
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

