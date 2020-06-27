 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   Americans are so busy avoiding masks they're avoiding the news, too   (vox.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's pretty unusual for people just to invent things, but I don't think this is Fox's line. Is it what Limbaugh is saying? Or WND? Where the hell are they getting this?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We ain't seen nothin' yet!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I agree. By far the worst is over.

The pandemic has stopped killing Democrats and smart people and is killing R-words and people dumb enough to live in Red States. It's getting boring now. Republican counties are where fashion and ideas go to die of old age and neglect.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Masks are for sheep.

https://twitter.com/brentterhune/stat​u​s/1276990350859677700?s=21
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I haven't had someone close to me die yet so the pandemic is all hype. GED liberalos"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Where o where would they get an idea like that?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Asymptomatic spread was also of greater concern to Black and Latinx respondents; 72 percent of Black Americans and 79 percent of Latinx Americans were found to be at least somewhat concerned about being asymptomatic carriers, compared to 56 percent of white Americans with the same concern.

My shocked face
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
lol
Not even close
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Georgia's starting to put up some big numbers, wooo
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Link][Fark user image image 550x337]

Georgia's starting to put up some big numbers, wooo


And WTF Arizona? You sorta border my state, shiatheads!
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For instance, the study found 65 percent of Republicans are now comfortable eating in a restaurant, compared to 28 percent of Democrats.

We went out to eat last week. Outside patio, we were way in the corner so the only person that even came near us was the waitress with her mask on.

We're not ready to be maskless in a room full of people who are also willing to be maskless in a room full of people.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Link][Fark user image image 550x337]

Georgia's starting to put up some big numbers, wooo


Here's us in Utah:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yay, Utah!
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, in the mostly-Mexicans in Dallas, everyone was wearing their mask over their nose. Black or white parts of Dallas, I kept seeing noses. Tarrant county was better about everyone covering their noses.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size

Just kidding. Trump would never wear a mask.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all getting this bug, management has already made the decision, turns out the economy is more important than our lives in an election year.

This decision was made weeks ago if you didn't get the memo.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Link][Fark user image image 550x337]

Georgia's starting to put up some big numbers, wooo

And WTF Arizona? You sorta border my state, shiatheads!


I'm quite embarrassed for Arizona but thankfully I wear a mask when I seldom go out in public so nobody will ever know that I'm associated with the covidiots.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget: all the morons who are in complete denial about what's going on get to vote too, and their vote counts just as much as yours.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [washingtonpost.com image 850x1160]
Just kidding. Trump would never wear a mask.


to be fair it is kind of hard to wear a mask over the skin mask The lizard guy

already wearing
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Never forget: all the morons who are in complete denial about what's going on get to vote too, and their vote counts just as much as yours.


More than mine, if they live in the average Red state.

/smooth brains
 
fusillade762
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're doomed because 40% of Americans are farking morons.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Masks are for sheep.

https://twitter.com/brentterhune/statu​s/1276990350859677700?s=21


That was amazing
 
dkulprit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Elegy: "I haven't had someone close to me die yet so the pandemic is all hype. GED liberalos"

[Fark user image image 425x223]


Americans*
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fusillade762: We're doomed because 40% of Americans are farking morons.


40%?
If only
 
dkulprit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

electricjebus: We're all getting this bug, management has already made the decision, turns out the economy is more important than our lives in an election year.

This decision was made weeks ago if you didn't get the memo.


Yeah, well when businesses have to close because they have to sanitize or a majority of their workforce is quarantined and they don't have any safety net, good luck with that economy.

It's like selling both kidneys to get a lambo, sure it will be fun and good for the short while, it may seem like it's worth it, but in the long run it will kill you.

Not sure how people are refusing to see that part.

A company forced to close for health reasons doesn't get PPP.  Economy is going to be like a roller coaster, sure we'll see some height gained, but the fun part is the drop.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fusillade762: We're doomed because 40% of Americans are farking morons.


Yes, but emails.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dkulprit: electricjebus: We're all getting this bug, management has already made the decision, turns out the economy is more important than our lives in an election year.

This decision was made weeks ago if you didn't get the memo.

Yeah, well when businesses have to close because they have to sanitize or a majority of their workforce is quarantined and they don't have any safety net, good luck with that economy.

It's like selling both kidneys to get a lambo, sure it will be fun and good for the short while, it may seem like it's worth it, but in the long run it will kill you.

Not sure how people are refusing to see that part.

A company forced to close for health reasons doesn't get PPP.  Economy is going to be like a roller coaster, sure we'll see some height gained, but the fun part is the drop.


Yeah, management is kinda stupid...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not hearing enough people bring up South Korea. This is a good time for a nationwide advertisement reminding everyone that South Korea taught the world how to beat it before the end of March. Yet our leaders are still too stupid to implement the method they used.
 
Quaker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think the worst of it is over for a lot of individuals, because the worst of it was the initial shock of everything changing. I remember when this whole thing kicked off, going to the grocery store with a mask and gloves and seeing how many things they were out of felt like some kind of dystopian movie. I still wear a mask (my state requires it, but I would anyway) and disposable gloves, I wipe down my cart, and you still routinely can't find a lot of products, but now I'm so used to it that it doesn't feel nearly as unsettling anymore. I think it's easy to mistake that feeling for things getting better overall.
 
puffy999
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LostTimeTraveler: I'm not hearing enough people bring up South Korea. This is a good time for a nationwide advertisement reminding everyone that South Korea taught the world how to beat it before the end of March. Yet our leaders are still too stupid to implement the method they used.


This just proves the pull of rampant idiotic conservatism.

Even heavily blue states are falling into that open up trap (phrasing).
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Link][Fark user image image 550x337]

Georgia's starting to put up some big numbers, wooo

Here's us in Utah:

[Fark user image image 346x750]

Yay, Utah!


Yeah. The governor finally relented and let SL and Summit Counties go to mandated masks in public spaces. Went to Smith's today and was pleasantly surprised almost everyone had masks. I saw maybe less than 10 people without. I hope they feel like jackasses. I doubt it but it would be nice.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LostTimeTraveler: I'm not hearing enough people bring up South Korea. This is a good time for a nationwide advertisement reminding everyone that South Korea taught the world how to beat it before the end of March. Yet our leaders are still too stupid to implement the method they used.


And they had their first confirmed case on the same day as the United States.

Vietnam is another example of a country which did things well.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We lost and let fascism win. Do not make that mistake happen again.  VOTE
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fusillade762: We're doomed because 40% of Americans are farking morons.


I always thought that good public education was the key to trending that number downward.  Turns out we just needed a respiratory virus.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fusillade762: We're doomed because 40% of Americans are farking morons.

40%?
If only


TFA says 40% think the virus numbers are decreasing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: waxbeans: fusillade762: We're doomed because 40% of Americans are farking morons.

40%?
If only

TFA says 40% think the virus numbers are decreasing.


Oooooooooooooo
My bad
 
smunns
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Protesters and rioters caused this second spike even though it was predicted it would do so. The rest of us sane people should be compensated for their stupidity in spreading this crap further.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought we might avoid the worst case, but now I think we're going to see half a million, maybe more, dead.

Remember that lots of people are not super smart and as far as I have seen there isn't a big public awareness campaign telling people how to wear masks correctly and encouraging them to wear masks. There are no public awareness spots coming with every commercial break on TV. A lot of people don't look at news online except what their friends post on Facebook, which is half lies. The information is simply not being put out there with any seriousness. EVERY commercial break should have a spot about "wear a mask in public, cover your nose, here's where to get a mask, here are the very strict conditions for not wearing a mask". Restaurants and bars should still be closed, there should be freeze on rents and whatever to keep them from closing over the lockdown period.

There is simply not the level of seriousness to end this in the US, and not the level of public cooperation. Mask wearing was made political from day one.

This is not the end, this is still the beginning.
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 1 minute ago  

puffy999: LostTimeTraveler: I'm not hearing enough people bring up South Korea. This is a good time for a nationwide advertisement reminding everyone that South Korea taught the world how to beat it before the end of March. Yet our leaders are still too stupid to implement the method they used.

This just proves the pull of rampant idiotic conservatism.

Even heavily blue states are falling into that open up trap (phrasing).


Opening up wasn't the problem. South Korea opened up before we did. If you require masks, contact trace, and enforce distancing you can easily return to normalcy. Same with China too. Disney has been reopened in Shanghai for weeks. All you have to do is follow the roadmap.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

smunns: Protesters and rioters caused this second spike even though it was predicted it would do so. The rest of us sane people should be compensated for their stupidity in spreading this crap further.


Second spike?  We are not done with the first bootlicker
 
