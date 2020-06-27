 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   O.C. Democrats, 'The Duke sucks.'   (ktla.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Orange County, California, John Wayne, emergency resolution, Southwest Airlines, past efforts, Orange County's Democratic Party, film legend John Wayne, John Wayne Airport  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Elvis was a hero to most but he
Elvis was a hero to most
Elvis was a hero to most
But he never meant shiat to me you see
Straight up racist that sucker was
Simple and plain
Mother fark him and John Wayne
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
M.D.C.- John Wayne was a nazi
Youtube ckjuux3UE7E
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 400x500]


A - Number One.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
lol
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LOL

But he was gay
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good. Fark John Wayne.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Orange Curtain is finally coming down.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just wondering. What other government things are there that memorialize fictional characters? I am guessing a lot of Star Wars ones. Like maybe a Skywalker street.
 
puffy999
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
John Wayne impersonators are better actors than John Wayne was.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guy was individually a racist and a shiatty guy, I don't know that I'd say that forwarding the cause of racism in any real way is part of his actual legacy, though.

On the other hand... I'm in favor of renaming it to Orange County Airport on the grounds that when something's literally part of a transit system it should be named after where the fark it is for the convenience of travelers, though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: John Wayne impersonators are better actors than John Wayne was.


Hay True Grit was good
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Good. Fark John Wayne.


Yup. And the people that idolize him constantly with garbage swag from truck stops and white trash casino gift shops.

Don't tell me how much you love America, but advocated for us surrendering the Panama Canal just to impress your foreign wife. Traitor.
 
puffy999
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Just wondering. What other government things are there that memorialize fictional characters? I am guessing a lot of Star Wars ones. Like maybe a Skywalker street.


Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels

ferrebeekeeper.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/Skywalker would be a good airport name
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm surprised an airport named after a child killing clown lasted so long.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: I'm surprised an airport named after a child killing clown lasted so long.


Hay, bodies in the basement, don't prove who put them there
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The weird thing about that airport is that John Wayne fought tooth and nail against it ever existing on the basis of NIMBY. Then as a big FU they eventually named it after him. Now as a big FU they want to take his name off of it. What a world!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Might make some sense if only because it's the only L.A. airport with a person's name on it (they already took Bob Hope's name off
Burbank).
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: John Wayne impersonators are better actors than John Wayne was.


John Wayne spent his entire career impersonating Wyatt Earp.
 
JNowe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Guy was individually a racist and a shiatty guy, I don't know that I'd say that forwarding the cause of racism in any real way is part of his actual legacy, though.

On the other hand... I'm in favor of renaming it to Orange County Airport on the grounds that when something's literally part of a transit system it should be named after where the fark it is for the convenience of travelers, though.


They ought to name it NIMBY Airport on account of that farked up moonshot they make the pilots do.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: The weird thing about that airport is that John Wayne fought tooth and nail against it ever existing on the basis of NIMBY. Then as a big FU they eventually named it after him. Now as a big FU they want to take his name off of it. What a world!


OMG. 😲🤔😆😆😆🤣😆🤣😆
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Might make some sense if only because it's the only L.A. airport with a person's name on it (they already took Bob Hope's name off
Burbank).


Nooooooo.

/Remember to spayed and neuter your animals
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Might make some sense if only because it's the only L.A. airport with a person's name on it (they already took Bob Hope's name off
Burbank).


Oh nevermind I was thinking about Bob Barker
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: puffy999: John Wayne impersonators are better actors than John Wayne was.

John Wayne spent his entire career impersonating Wyatt Earp.


💀🌶
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JNowe: Jim_Callahan: Guy was individually a racist and a shiatty guy, I don't know that I'd say that forwarding the cause of racism in any real way is part of his actual legacy, though.

On the other hand... I'm in favor of renaming it to Orange County Airport on the grounds that when something's literally part of a transit system it should be named after where the fark it is for the convenience of travelers, though.

They ought to name it NIMBY Airport on account of that farked up moonshot they make the pilots do.


Wait, would that be why I don't live near the airport but sometimes hear a plane struggling and thrusting hardcore?
Weekly
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
O.C. Democrats? Wait, Katie Porter is a Farker?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we also revert National Airport to its proper name while we're at it?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: IbiEvacua: Good. Fark John Wayne.

Yup. And the people that idolize him constantly with garbage swag from truck stops and white trash casino gift shops.

Don't tell me how much you love America, but advocated for us surrendering the Panama Canal just to impress your foreign wife. Traitor.


He divorced that lady in 1946. She was, at the time when Wayne supported Carter's treaty giving the canal back to Panama, the wife of the president of Panama. At the time when he wrote the letter to Reagan he was separated. Carter sent him a letter thanking him.

And I will watch The Quiet Man every St. Patrick's Day. I met him when I was four but have no recollection of the event. It was at the Jonathan Club in LA.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Claude Ballse: IbiEvacua: Good. Fark John Wayne.

Yup. And the people that idolize him constantly with garbage swag from truck stops and white trash casino gift shops.

Don't tell me how much you love America, but advocated for us surrendering the Panama Canal just to impress your foreign wife. Traitor.

He divorced that lady in 1946. She was, at the time when Wayne supported Carter's treaty giving the canal back to Panama, the wife of the president of Panama. At the time when he wrote the letter to Reagan he was separated. Carter sent him a letter thanking him.

And I will watch The Quiet Man every St. Patrick's Day. I met him when I was four but have no recollection of the event. It was at the Jonathan Club in LA.


Wait, people our okay with annexing a canal and a sovereign Nation
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am not sure how much damage we did to the country of Panama. Probably not much since there was not much there before the canal. But we did not annex the canal. We built it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The Orange Curtain is finally coming down.


The Orangeites were out en masse protesting the socialism indoctrination that will occur after wearing a mask.  I expect to see more thinning of the rank.
 
sourballs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Green Berets - John Wayne
Youtube 01T3VcN-TbA
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Might make some sense if only because it's the only L.A. airport with a person's name on it (they already took Bob Hope's name off
Burbank).


Actually, now they're calling it Hollywood Burbank Airport.

We could start taking bets on when it'll get renamed again.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Geez, waxy. I bet you were annoying as all get out when you were a junkie. You're still exhibiting a lack of control.

/I have no strong opinion on the airport but do think that JW was over hyped. Shrug.
 
sourballs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
THE GREEN BERETS - end
Youtube krLwEYocj7w
Also... pedo...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Claude Ballse: IbiEvacua: Good. Fark John Wayne.

Yup. And the people that idolize him constantly with garbage swag from truck stops and white trash casino gift shops.

Don't tell me how much you love America, but advocated for us surrendering the Panama Canal just to impress your foreign wife. Traitor.

He divorced that lady in 1946. She was, at the time when Wayne supported Carter's treaty giving the canal back to Panama, the wife of the president of Panama. At the time when he wrote the letter to Reagan he was separated. Carter sent him a letter thanking him.

And I will watch The Quiet Man every St. Patrick's Day. I met him when I was four but have no recollection of the event. It was at the Jonathan Club in LA.


Big whoop. Trump divorced Ivana years ago, yet she still acts as a negotiator/point of contact for him and Russian interests. Not everyone who divorces becomes bitter enemies with their exes and magically cease to share all interests.

The Quiet Man and The Searchers are still pretty good flicks that I'll always love. But that doesn't excuse the hypocrisy of validating stealing land from native peoples, while giving other parcels away because it suits you political and business purposes while waving a flag at the same time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingChas: I am not sure how much damage we did to the country of Panama. Probably not much since there was not much there before the canal. But we did not annex the canal. We built it.


Can I come and bulid a BBQ pit in your back yard to benefit my rib eating?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sourballs: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/krLwEYoc​j7w] Also... pedo...


Also ... the Sun is setting to the East. :)
 
