(PBS)   *Screams into the void*   (pbs.org) divider line
56
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're doin' a great job Ronnie!
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie


They sucked at business so they ran for office instead.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rage, rage at the dying of the light Subs.

Honestly? You cannot make people act in their own self interest.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this just a Wave of Freedom sweeping across (mostly) southern Red states now?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm in Florida this weekend for work. Fortunately, I don't have to deal with a lot of people. I am getting all meals "to go" or drive-through and wearing a mask inside any store or food place that I go inside. So far, all the servers have been wearing masks.

I heard part of DeSantis' briefing Friday. Holy shiat. He more or less said (1) close all the bars, but (2) it's o.k. because the median age of positive tests has fallen dramatically and this doesn't affect them as badly (as the old Trumpers who voted for me).
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr0x
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
slow down the testing

SDTT! SDTT! SDTT!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All the shiat we went through for months of lockdown and the economic nightmare was all for nothing.  We get to start all over again.
 
Lady J
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie

They sucked at business so they ran for office instead.


and they campaigned under the banner that gov't can't do anything well

/and they were right
 
theapp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're trying to take that #1 spot from NY in cases per day. Should probably nail it on Tuesday, then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday....
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: All the shiat we went through for months of lockdown and the economic nightmare was all for nothing.  We get to start all over again.


^^^^^^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^^^
 
shaggai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie


As long as the money stays with the rich, white guys, they could really care less how much they have.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie


Republicans are quite good at math. They're just better at lying.

They'll be running on "it would have been worse if Democrats were in charge. They wanted to keep everything open, but we slowed them down."

Also, the bulk of my family are retired New Yorkers in Florida, and I'm very angry. That 7-day moving average is practically vertical.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 425x411]


So, I don't know why I looked at your profile, and I don't know why I did that dumb What Leader Are You quiz.

But I wish I hadn't because I got Saddam Hussein.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie


Isn't death rate climbing as well despite the increased testing making it look otherwise
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Death.
Brought to you by Ronnie and Donnie.
I hear it's an election year.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie


Bat at Christianity
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.pinimg.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


The pure comedy gold of the scene is when Florida starts floating away, Bugs (in miniature stick figure form) thrusting his arms up in in victory.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mofa: Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie

Republicans are quite good at math. They're just better at lying.

They'll be running on "it would have been worse if Democrats were in charge. They wanted to keep everything open, but we slowed them down."

Also, the bulk of my family are retired New Yorkers in Florida, and I'm very angry. That 7-day moving average is practically vertical.
[Fark user image image 425x537]


That really doesn't look too bad. It's only 100K cases.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just had a new supervisee start for field work. I met her in person one-on-one Wednesday (we're still keeping people out of the office as much as possible) out public to get her ready for her remote/web training. Yesterday, Friday, her training started, and I called her midway through the day to see if she had questions.

She says, "Hey, should I tell you I tested positive for Covid-19?"

. . . god dammit, woman. She wasn't feeling well, got tested Monday, met with me Wednesday without saying anything about it, and only told me Friday when she got her results back AND I CALLED HER FIRST. So now I'm banished from work until I can get a test Monday, and if I test positive, we have to shut the whole office down for the third farking time, and nothing will get done for at least a week . . .

. . . at a 2020 Decennial census office.

Seriously, fark stupid people.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live in Clearwater and numbers are certainly rising in Pinellas County.  St. Pete's is not faring too well.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the thing that amazes me about all this is how we leave politicians in charge of things after they botch things so badly because, "Oh well next election." yet something like this if it gets really bad enough might not have another election to fix things.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God's Waiting Room
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More new cases in 24 hours, in just one state, than in all of Norway, or Finland, or Kenya, or Venezuela, or Hungary, or Greece, or Thailand, or any one of a few dozen other countries, since the crisis began.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

shaggai: Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie

As long as the money stays with the rich, white guys, they could really care less how much they have.


Rich, black guy's guy ok as long as they are "one of the good ones".

/I just threw up in my mouth a little.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math?


Math is hard.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
De Santis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I think the thing that amazes me about all this is how we leave politicians in charge of things after they botch things so badly because, "Oh well next election." yet something like this if it gets really bad enough might not have another election to fix things.


Well, they kinda designed the rules so that getting rid of them is somewhat difficult.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I live in Clearwater and numbers are certainly rising in Pinellas County.  St. Pete's is not faring too well.


I live in Ocala and until yesterday the bars were packed. So now the bars are closed, the people are drinking at restaurant bars...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen


HERE"S THE THING.

Republicans have NEVER been the party of good or ethical business.

Republicans are the party of "buy a company, drain its assets, fill it with debt, dump it and let it die and let all the employees get laid off."

Republicans are the party of "Undermine every regulation that would keep anyone, employees or the public, safe because it costs us money."

Republicans are the party of "get wealthy on a storefront that pays so little all of the employees are 100% dependent on government assistance."

Republicans are the party of repeat bankruptcy with no personal penalty which would destroy the average person (hell ONE bankruptcy destroys the average person).

Republicans are the party of "It's nonprofit? Make it for profit. (government labs) If we can't make it for profit, break it. (The USPS)"

Their math is FANTASTIC... only for lining their own pockets on the backs of everyone around them at zero consequence to themselves.

/many of these things above should be farking criminalized
//or at the very least, destroy the credit of the person responsible
 
Nimbull
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Nimbull: I think the thing that amazes me about all this is how we leave politicians in charge of things after they botch things so badly because, "Oh well next election." yet something like this if it gets really bad enough might not have another election to fix things.

Well, they kinda designed the rules so that getting rid of them is somewhat difficult.


Nothing tar, feathers, pitch forks, and torches can't fix.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fusillade762: All the shiat we went through for months of lockdown and the economic nightmare was all for nothing.  We get to start all over again.


Not so much "start all over again" as "continue." I've not stopped, and I won't stop until I feel comfortable with the figures. I've remote work until at least October, and I'm quite happy to stay at home, continue with sterile procedure & isolation, and spend my days & nights with the only person about whom I care the most. I fully expect to continue this through 2021, and I know others who expect to do the same.

Work in my home office during the day, snuggle my wife & cats at night, and stay away from a world chock-full of assholes & idiots? I know folks who'd kill for that scenario.
 
shaggai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has anyone calculated when everyone in Florida is dead, based on our current data?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
White bellbird: listen to the world's loudest bird call
Youtube dvK-DujvpSY
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shaggai: Has anyone calculated when everyone in Florida is dead, based on our current data?


For that you need death stats.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's just cuz testing has gone up.

If you stop the testing, the virus goes away. Just like the President sez.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie


Why do libs constantly promise African Americans a better world and then, when elections are over, abandon them? Nancy and Chuck literally don't know George Floyd's name. But keep farkin that chicken.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

theflatline: Badafuco: I live in Clearwater and numbers are certainly rising in Pinellas County.  St. Pete's is not faring too well.

I live in Ocala and until yesterday the bars were packed. So now the bars are closed, the people are drinking at restaurant bars...


Yeah, I think most places on Clearwater Beach are still open since they are restaurant bars but with social distance guidelines enforced.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math? I guess for the same reason that Republicans, supposedly the party of Christians, are so bat at Christianity.

Yes, increasing testing means you get an increased number of recorded cases. But there are ways of figuring out whether you're getting more than increased testing (it involves math). And it's also possible to look at hospitalizations. Which are increasing, despite their best efforts to lie

Why do libs constantly promise African Americans a better world and then, when elections are over, abandon them? Nancy and Chuck literally don't know George Floyd's name. But keep farkin that chicken.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why are Republicans, supposedly the party of businessmen, so bad at math?


It's the mindset that short term gains outweigh long term stability.  Here are the results of that philosophy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Joe Biden will listen to the people he appointed to run the CDC, NIH, FDA, EPA, FBI, CIA, etc., because he'll appoint only qualified people to those positions.

The president doesn't need to be a superman; just a wise man.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badafuco: theflatline: Badafuco: I live in Clearwater and numbers are certainly rising in Pinellas County.  St. Pete's is not faring too well.

I live in Ocala and until yesterday the bars were packed. So now the bars are closed, the people are drinking at restaurant bars...

Yeah, I think most places on Clearwater Beach are still open since they are restaurant bars but with social distance guidelines enforced.


I think what De Santis does not know about his own population is this.  Central Floridians on weekends flock to Clearwater, Daytona, Jax Beach, etc.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 821x394]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: Joe Biden will listen to the people he appointed to run the CDC, NIH, FDA, EPA, FBI, CIA, etc., because he'll appoint only qualified people to those positions.

The president doesn't need to be a superman; just a wise man.


Biden will appoint people who can actually be confirmed to the positions.
 
