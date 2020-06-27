 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stars and Stripes)   An upside to climate change, military members who died in a 1952 Alaska crash are being recovered for proper burial   (stripes.com) divider line
3
    More: Murica, Military, individual human remains, Armed forces, human remains, year's three-week recovery effort, McChord Air Force Base, Elmendorf Air Force Base, service members  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2020 at 12:05 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how once an article is submitted from a rarely used source, suddenly there are a bunch of articles from there.

Just goes to show that click-through is real.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So whats a proper burial?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.