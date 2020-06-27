 Skip to content
(CNN)   Yeah, I'd like a beer and 85 COVIDs to go   (cnn.com) divider line
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
3 hours ago  
Close everything down that is not essential. 

No Bars, no dine in eating, no church, no conventions, close all but a few hotels, etc.
Place all mortgages  on Hold, until the crisis is over. 
Pay every American 18 or over, $2000 a month, +$500 per child.
Pay every American who HAS to work who is essential an addition $1000 a month.

This will be over in 2-3 months.
 
Gubbo
2 hours ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Close everything down that is not essential. 

No Bars, no dine in eating, no church, no conventions, close all but a few hotels, etc.
Place all mortgages  on Hold, until the crisis is over. 
Pay every American 18 or over, $2000 a month, +$500 per child.
Pay every American who HAS to work who is essential an addition $1000 a month.

This will be over in 2-3 months.


Might have worked in march. Hell, it did work in plenty of countries

But America can't do what all those other countries have done because...reasons
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
Sounds about right for East Lansing
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
26 minutes ago  
God damnit.
 
The Bunyip
25 minutes ago  
We're going to be seeing a lot of these stories over the next month or so.

Future generations are going to marvel at how this all unfolded.
 
Tr0mBoNe
25 minutes ago  
Take out, please.
 
Obscure Login
25 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Close everything down that is not essential. 

No Bars, no dine in eating, no church, no conventions, close all but a few hotels, etc.
Place all mortgages  on Hold, until the crisis is over. 
Pay every American 18 or over, $2000 a month, +$500 per child.
Pay every American who HAS to work who is essential an addition $1000 a month.

This will be over in 2-3 months.


Hm, sounds like a proper way to handle a pandemic.

Unfortunately it also sounds like socialism and/or tyranny, so us brave American Patriots must resist it.
 
GrogSmash
23 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: We're going to be seeing a lot of these stories over the next month or so.

Future generations are going to marvel at how this all unfolded.


Im looking forward to the made-for-TV movies and documentaties in about 5-10 years.
 
Trocadero
23 minutes ago  
Serves them right for going to this guy's restaurant.
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Close everything down that is not essential. 

No Bars, no dine in eating, no church, no conventions, close all but a few hotels, etc.
Place all mortgages  on Hold, until the crisis is over. 
Pay every American 18 or over, $2000 a month, +$500 per child.
Pay every American who HAS to work who is essential an addition $1000 a month.

This will be over in 2-3 months.

Might have worked in march. Hell, it did work in plenty of countries

But America can't do what all those other countries have done because...reasons


Once you do those things, people drop by from places that didn't.  And about half of America simply *won't* avoid the plague.
 
Captain Steroid
19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Corvus
18 minutes ago  
Bars are not safe with current rules and should not be open.
 
JasonOfOrillia
18 minutes ago  
I'd rather have a bottle of anything and a glazed donut.

To go.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
18 minutes ago  
Harper's? Bizarre.
 
Weatherkiss
18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Corvus
15 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: We're going to be seeing a lot of these stories over the next month or so.

Future generations are going to marvel at how this all unfolded.


I personally am dumbfounded now.
 
Polish Hussar
15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Sounds about right for East Lansing


As a Michigan State alumnus, yep.  Of course it also sounds about right for any college town.
 
Driver
14 minutes ago  
The bar opted to close down temporarily to install air purifiers and to eliminate lines, a post says on its Facebook page.

Kinda like closing the proverbial barn doors after you get the postcard from the horses now vacationing in Aruba.
 
aungen
14 minutes ago  
 Note: Oklahoma City just had the same thing happen.  Bartender was sick and went to work ... boom.  Welcome to barter town.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
13 minutes ago  
Is the strategic Polish kielbasa reserve okay? That is important national infrastructure that MUST NOT FALL.
 
Russ1642
11 minutes ago  
The sort of people that are hanging out in bars right now aren't the sort of people that will self-quarantine as a precaution.
 
Somaticasual
11 minutes ago  
If you add one more, you'll get
<puts on sunglasses>
86'd
 
leeksfromchichis
9 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: We're going to be seeing a lot of these stories over the next month or so.

Future generations are going to marvel at how this all unfolded.


Unlikely.  It's very on brand for 'Murica
 
Trocadero
7 minutes ago  
They interviewed two Florida Bros on the evening news. Jason Mendoza was a goddamn genius in that state.
 
aaronx
7 minutes ago  
Mrs. aaronx, who went to State, tells us that catching something at Harper's isn't exactly a new development.
 
Invincible
7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The Bunyip: We're going to be seeing a lot of these stories over the next month or so.

Future generations are going to marvel at how this all unfolded.

Unlikely.  It's very on brand for 'Murica


Future generations will Marvel at how's Canada acquired California so cheaply.
 
Polish Hussar
6 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Is the strategic Polish kielbasa reserve okay? That is important national infrastructure that MUST NOT FALL.


Are we talking about the kielbasa in my fridge or the kielbasa in may pants?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corvus
6 minutes ago  

Corvus: Bars are not safe with current rules and should not be open.


BTW I had a 52 weeks at a bar streak - So I am not someone that likes bars closed.
 
spaceherpes
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/got nuthin
 
Invincible
5 minutes ago  
The bar followed safety guidelines for employees, capacity guidelines and table spacing, the statement said.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and call BS on this.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We could have done something. Even in the depths of W's failure it never matched the bloodshed of Trump.
 
FritzCat
1 minute ago  

Corvus: Bars are not safe with current rules and should not be open.


Got food to go tonight, and had to pay at the bar.
Didn't feel at all safe!
I described the place as Blue Collar and Redneck.
 
